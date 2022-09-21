St. Joseph man accused of killing 6-year-old daughter dies after ‘self-harm’ jail event

A 37-year-old man accused of killing his 6-year-old daughter in St. Joseph died in a hospital Monday of injuries arising from a “self-harm” incident at the Buchanan County jail, according to the sheriff’s department .

Dustin L. Beechner, of St. Joseph, was booked into the jail on earlier this month as he faced a charge of child abuse resulting in death stemming from his daughter’s fatal beating. Authorities have said St. Joseph police were called to his home around 6 a.m. on Sept. 2 in response to a possible dead child.

After arriving there, Beechner allegedly led officers to the girl’s body, discovered on the roof of the residence under a white blanket. Police allege Beechner used an aluminum baseball bat to “violently” strike her, causing severe blunt force trauma to her head.

On Thursday, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office reported that Beechner had been transferred to the hospital because he was seriously hurt during a “self-harm” event that unfolded late that morning.

The sheriff’s office also said last week that Beechner had been cleared from suicide watch by mental health staff prior to the event. He was being held in the protective custody area of the jail at the time of his injury.