Mariners Announcer Barely Avoids Foul Ball in Viral Clip (Video)

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Longtime Seattle radio voice Rick Rizzs was merely a few inches away from being hit in the announcers’ booth.

Sometimes, life will come at you fast. Just ask Mariners lead radio announcer Rick Rizzs.

Before the Mariners earned a 9-1 victory against the Angels on Monday, Rizzs was calling Seattle’s game per usual. With a two-one count and two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert threw a fastball to Angels center fielder Magneuris Sierra, who blasted a foul ball mere inches away from Rizzs in the announcers’ booth.

After the play, Rizzs reacted to the play with his popular catchphrase. “Holy smokes,” he said.

Thankfully, the 68-year-old has quick reflexes and dodged the ball. He would much rather be without his “water bottle” than a hit to his face from a wild ball. Take a look.

On the next pitch, Gilbert struck out Sierra with another fastball to end the inning. The Mariners (81-65) earned the win with hopes of keeping Seattle on track to earn its first postseason appearance since 2001.

But for a moment, the most important win was Rizzs dodging the ferocious foul ball.

