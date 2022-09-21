Read full article on original website
West Perry girls soccer scores victory over Susquenita
Once a successful set piece tumbled into the net – eventually the ball needed to be fished out so play could resume – the whole tenor of a remarkably competitive contest changed. In addition to the field flipping almost entirely, energy levels, pace of play and drive to...
West Perry boys’ soccer nets two big victories
West Perry had two games this week and pulled out a win in both. The first matchup was against Greencastle-Antrim, where the Mustangs won 4-1.
Stout defense, Kyle Williams help Harrisburg hand Cumberland Valley first loss
Saturday’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchup between a 4-0 Cumberland Valley team and Harrisburg Cougars squad gaining steam looked on paper to have the makings of a classic matchup. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. And after a tepid start where neither team scored in...
Waylon Ehrenzeller leads Juniata to 55-0 win against Halifax
Juniata spread the wealth Friday in a 55-0 win over Halifax. Six different Indians found the end zone in the win with Waylon Ehrenzeller and Seth Laub each scoring twice. Aaron Kanagy, Jordan Dickinson, Grant Reinhold and Jadon Nealman each scored a touchdown, too.
West Perry football reaches 4-0 with blowout win over Trinity
If anybody in the Mid-Penn Conference was sleeping on the West Perry football team, they hopefully have awakened. Led by a dominating performance by the imposing West Perry linemen, the Mustangs scorched their way to a 40-14 win over Trinity on Sept. 16.
‘I don’t usually feel as good’: Carlisle senior Kevin Shank has stellar day at 29th Carlisle Invitational
CARLISLE— The 29th annual Carlisle Invitational took place on Saturday at Travis Trail and featured roughly 90 different schools, primarily from Pennsylvania, but some other schools from neighboring states were present, too. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
‘It feels good to get the win’: Carlisle rolls past Chambersburg to avenge two-game losing streak
CHAMBERSBURG— If anything, Friday night’s game was a move in the right direction for Brett Ickes’ Thundering Herd. Because before Carlisle entered its matchup against Chambersburg on the road, it suffered two consecutive losses— Harrisburg beat them 44-15 last Friday and William Penn won against them the week before— in a row which had the team in a slump.
Max Schlager’s big game gets Trinity back on track with win over Boiling Springs
Max Schlager felt like the breakthrough was coming. Trinity opened its season with a 35-7 win over Delone Catholic and then stared two of the state’s most talented teams — Roman Catholic and Wyomissing — right in the eye and scrapped their way through the following two weeks getting outscored 75-28.
Bishop McDevitt blasts Cedar Cliff, but star player goes down with injury
HARRISBURG – Marquese Williams was brilliant again Friday and Bishop McDevitt put up more eye-popping numbers in an easy 48-7 win over Cedar Cliff, but it might have come at a cost. Senior Tyshawn Russell, the team’s leading receiver, went down in the second quarter with what appeared to...
Alex Erby tosses 4 TDs as Steel-High takes down Big Spring, 61-7
STEELTON – Lightning struck quickly on a clear Friday night at War Veterans Memorial Field. It took 88 seconds for the Steel-High football team to plant 14 points on visiting Big Spring in the form of a five-play drive and a 35-yard fumble return to the house. The Rollers...
thesportspage.blog
East Penn drops Greencastle from unbeaten ranks
ENOLA — A bevy of turnovers in the first half and poor field position in the second half, along with facing a strong rushing attack from East Pennsboro, led to the end of Greencastle-Antrim’s football win streak. The Blue Devils fell 30-13 to the Panthers in a Mid...
Angel Cabrera, fourth-down stops lead Hershey over Milton Hershey in Cocoa Bean classic
Hershey and Milton Hershey vie for 2022 Coco Bean Trophy — The 79th annual Cocoa Bean Game kept Hershey Park buzzing well after close on Friday night. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of...
Marcus Quaker, Ian Goodling and West Perry stay perfect with 51-8 win over James Buchanan
Don’t look now but West Perry can put up points with the best of them. At least that has been the case through the first half of the season, which the Mustangs capped off Friday night with a 51-8 win against James Buchanan.
Harrisburg’s Ronald Kent Jr., Donte Kent excited to continue ‘special’ season with Central Michigan at Penn State
Donte Kent and Ronald Kent Jr. grew up in a house with two other brothers, and when you start doing that math — four athletic boys, one house — you expect the rough and tumble stories to follow. Backyard battles. Living room wrestling matches. Mischief. Typical stuff. And,...
‘Unholy Schoolhouse’ brings campus nightmares to life at former Bishop McDevitt school
Booming church bells and heavy dust greet those entering the torn-down halls of the old Bishop McDevitt building, currently home to haunted attractions for the fall season. The building, owned by The Bridge Eco Villiage, will be fully renovated in the coming years to become home, work, educational and entertainment community spaces. But first, Rotten Concept of Reading took hold of the building to create two haunted attractions to entertain the Harrisburg community.
WGAL
York Revolution manager resigns
YORK, Pa. — Mark Mason has resigned as manager of the York Revolution, the team announced Thursday. Mason spent 13 seasons with the Revs, including the last nine as manager. He recorded 606 wins, the most in team history and fourth most in Atlantic League history. Mason led the...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (9/24/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding September 24. Dennis Bruce Zeigler, 82, of Enola (affectionately known as Denny or Ziggy) died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. His lifelong career was a professional blaster. He was well known as a specialist in the field, placing...
Harrisburg’s Terrell Reynolds is still wrecking offenses and he doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon
Carlisle is a pretty good football team this year, but you would not know it if you just watched Terrell Reynolds’ latest highlight film. The Thundering Herd entered last week’s matchup averaging 41 points per game, and promptly got hammered, 44-15, by Harrisburg. Shortly after, Reynolds posted a clip — a whole minute and 15 seconds — of him destroying all of Carlisle’s offensive hopes and dreams.
Restoration project takes a stand for historic wooden grandstand at central Pa. ball field
The grandstand at the New Bloomfield Borough baseball field was closed June 29 due to safety concerns. The closure concerned many residents who have decades of fond memories of the grandstand. In response, New Bloomfield residents Becky Smiley and James Woods have started the Bloomfield Grandstand Restoration Project. “One of...
Eagle Scout project goes ‘gaga’ at community park in central Pa.
James Rinehart Jr. recently completed his Eagle Scout project after planning and constructing a gaga ball pit in Carroll Twp. Community Park, Shermans Dale, Perry County. The 17-year-old Shermans Dale resident explained his project during an August meeting of the Carroll Township supervisors. “There was a bare area in Carroll...
