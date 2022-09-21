ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

BGR.com

Scientists just issued a shockingly bleak ‘warning to humanity’

Scientists say that Earth’s trees are facing an unprecedented level of extinction and humanity should be worried. The state of our world’s trees has been an ongoing issue for decades now. But, that issue seems to be getting worse, and now we’re facing a massive extinction level issue that could threaten entire ecosystems.
SCIENCE
Salon

The father of television grew to hate his own invention — until one miraculous day

The year was 1957, the game show was called "I've Got A Secret" and the guest had a most mysterious and ominous name: Dr. X. Since the premise of "I've Got A Secret" was that contestants had to guess an unknown fact about the show's guests (Dr. X was joined that night by a popular comedian, Buster Keaton), the contestants immediately probed Dr. X for details. When one of them asked if he invented a machine that is painful when used, the soft-spoken Dr. X cracked up the audience by replying, "Yes, sometimes it's most painful."
TV & VIDEOS
IFLScience

What Was Gigantopithecus? The Largest Ape To Ever Walk Earth

Gigantopithecus is the largest ape that ever walked on Earth. For over 1.7 million years, this giant – and deeply mysterious – gorilla-like beast ruled the forests of eastern Asia, but it still manages to capture our imagination and stir curiosity even today. When did Gigantopithecus go extinct?
WILDLIFE
NewsBreak
Technology
Smithonian

Scientists Uncover the Story of Donkey Domestication

For thousands of years, donkeys have been critical for propelling human civilizations forward. They’ve helped pull wheeled vehicles, carry travelers and move goods across the world. But where and when these animals first became intertwined with humans has been a mystery. Now, researchers have used the genomes of over...
ANIMALS
Sara B

The Legend of La Ciguapa

La CiguapaPastels on paper. by Felix Esteban Rosario. There is a legend that originates from the mountains of the Dominican Republic. Some described a woman who lives in the woods with long black hair and backward feet—rumored to prey on farmers who are alone and lonely. She calls you in with whispers and gentle sounds; some describe whining, or soothing voices, which entices you to go to her.
psychologytoday.com

Don't Characterize People's Actions as "Normal"

Normal was defined by statisticians as average or that which occurs most often. Human diversity was relegated to the “not normal”. Creating an idea such as the “normal box” in which to put people is harmful. It cuts off in-depth exploration of feelings and actions. The...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Should You Seek Self-Satisfaction or Self-Transcendence?

Evolutionary theory provides an essential perspective on the origins of our powerful motives, not a prescriptive philosophy. Slavish servitude to powerfully evolved motives can sometimes lead to a very unfulfilling life in the modern world. To make choices that lead to a meaningful life, Viktor Frankl’s self-transcendence is a better...
MENTAL HEALTH
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a mineral that’s even stronger than diamond

Scientists have discovered a mineral stronger than a diamond called lonsdaleite. The mineral, which has been theorized about for years, was recently found in Africa after meteorites landed in the region. It’s also believed to exist on Earth in some form, though scientists are unsure how much is available on our planet.
SCIENCE
Andrei Tapalaga

The Ancient Bible That Has No Moses

The Temple Scroll by David Harris.Courtesy of Israel Museum, Jerusalem. One of the most amazing document finds in history was discovered in 1955. The Reverend Dr. Joe H. Uhrig, one of its founding members, only knew he was traveling to the "Holy Land" to study the Bible. He began his work in the intriguing new sector of "televangelism" after returning to America. His television program, Hand to Heaven, was shot at Alexandria, Virginia's "small rural church." It was created by him as a studio set. Outside, a mock graveyard was present.
psychologytoday.com

How to Tap Into an "Endless Possibilities" State of Mind

People sometimes feel like everyone they know is moving forward with their life while they remain stuck. The good news is that it's never too late to make positive changes. These strategies can help people nurture their self-confidence and seize opportunities to socialize and grow. Many people come to therapy...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

What Does It Mean to Leave a Legacy?

Leaving a legacy is about more than money or material possessions. A legacy can be the sum of what our lives have taught us or how we make others feel about themselves. Think about what matters most to you, and why it might be important to you to "leave it behind."
CONNECTICUT STATE

