Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
'Bachelor in Paradise': Michael A. on Deciding to Leave Son James to Film the Show (Exclusive)
Michael Allio is ready to find love in paradise. The single dad is one of the people tapped to appear on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, an opportunity he jumped on despite previously leaving Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette because his now 6-year-old son, James, was struggling with his absence.
ETOnline.com
Khloe Kardashian Shares Footage of Baby Son's Birth Amid Tristan Thompson Drama on 'The Kardashians'
Though Thursday's premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu was all about the drama between Khloe Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson, fans also got to see the special moment when Khloe's second child was born via surrogate. In the season 2 premiere, Kim and Khloe head to the hospital on...
'Diary Of A Wimpy Kid' Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced To Life For Mother's Murder
Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his mother Barbara Waite in their British Columbia home.
TMZ.com
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ETOnline.com
Charlize Theron Says She's 'So Out of Practice' When It Comes to Dating
Charlize Theron's mind isn't on dating. The 47-year-old actress opens up about her relationship status during an interview with Harper's Bazaar and shares that she's not sure she's interested in getting involved with anyone at the moment. "During COVID, somebody was interested in doing this thing with me," she shares....
ETOnline.com
Kanye West Says He 'Had to Fight' Kim Kardashian for a Co-Parenting Voice: 'I Co-Created the Children'
Kanye "Ye" West is defending himself in his first major TV interview since his split from Kim Kardashian. The 45-year-old rapper was on Thursday's Good Morning America, and spoke with Linsey Davis about the drama surrounding the end of his marriage and the co-parenting of his and Kim's four kids.
ETOnline.com
Tyler Perry Says 'A Jazzman's Blues' Speaks to 'All of the Pains' Black People Have Endured (Exclusive)
Tyler Perry has been working on his passion project for over 20 years, and now it debuts on Netflix. Set in the 1940s Deep South, the prolific filmmaker's new drama, A Jazzman's Blues, follows star-crossed lovers Bayou and Leanne, whose forbidden love is the backdrop for 40 years of secrets and lies.
ETOnline.com
Olivia Wilde Dances at Harry Styles' Final Madison Square Garden Concert
Olivia Wilde danced the night away at her boyfriend's concert! As Harry Styles played his final concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, fans captured video of the 38-year-old actress thoroughly enjoying the show. In the video, Wilde, wearing a boa and a white maxi dress, excitedly...
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
Harry Styles' Mom Gives His Girlfriend Olivia Wilde a Rave Review
Olivia Wilde has the seal of approval from Harry Styles' mom, Anne Twist. The 54-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to rave about Wilde's new film, Don't Worry Darling, which stars her pop star son. "First time in the French cinema .. first day showing .. ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ you...
ETOnline.com
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Celebrate 3 Months with Baby Zane
Sharna Burgess can't help but gush over her little boy. In a new reel shared to her Instagram Thursday, Burgess celebrated three months of being a mom to her and Brian Austin Green's son, Zane. From baby Zane's birth to their first days as a family, Burgess shared a compilation...
ETOnline.com
Shania Twain on How Music Got Her Through Her Darkest Times and a Possible Duet With Harry Styles (Exclusive)
Shania Twain is all for doing a duet with Harry Styles. ET's Cassie DiLaura is with the iconic country star in Las Vegas, and Twain shares that she's definitely down to put out a song with the One Direction alum after her surprise appearance during his Coachella set earlier this year.
ETOnline.com
Noah Cyrus and Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Release First Musical Collaboration With 'Noah (Stand Still)'
One impressive father-daughter duo. Noah Cyrus has teamed up with her famous father, Billy Ray Cyrus, for a new, emotional duet version of her song "Noah (Stand Still)." The heartfelt and resonant tune -- the solo version of which serves as the first track on her recently released debut album The Hardest Part -- marks her first collaboration with her dad.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Harry Styles Moved to Tears As Gayle King Presents Him With Madison Square Garden Banner
Harry Styles wrapped his history-making 15-night residency at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night in tears. The "Late Night Talking" singer was surprised on stage by Gayle King during the encore of his set in New York City to receive a huge honor. "It's Gayle King!" Styles effused as she...
ETOnline.com
Madonna Kisses Rapper Tokischa in Sexy Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'
Madonna has a lot of kisses for Dominican rapper Tokischa in her latest music video for the remix of her 2005 hit, “Hung Up.”. In the 2022 version, which is titled “Hung Up on Tokischa,” Madonna, 64, and Tokischa, 26, can’t keep their hands off of each other.
ETOnline.com
Bryce Dallas Howard Says 'Jurassic World Dominion' Filmmakers Wanted Her to 'Lose Weight'
Bryce Dallas Howard is proud of her body and the action-packed stunts she was able to deliver in Jurassic World: Dominion. But in a new interview, the 41-year-old actress opens up about facing body scrutiny while filming the third and final film in Universal's dinosaur-based trilogy. Asked about what her...
ETOnline.com
'The Mother' Teaser: Jennifer Lopez Is a Lethal Assassin Protecting Her Daughter in New Netflix Thriller
Jennifer Lopez's newest project is a drastic departure from her light-hearted romantic comedies. On Saturday, during Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event, the actress gave fans a first look at her upcoming drama also starring Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, and Gael Garcia Bernal. The film features...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
JoJo Siwa Gets Her Hair Chopped Off by Girlfriend Avery Cyrus
JoJo Siwa's keeping things short these days. Just look at her new hairdo!. The 19-year-old social media star on Thursday posted a 41-second TikTok video in which she reveals that she's decided to go back to sporting short hair. Not just that, the video's spliced together to show her new girlfriend, TikTok star Avery Cyrus, channeled her inner Edward Scissorhands and going to town on Siwa's hair.
ETOnline.com
Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Dance the Night Away at Gala Honoring Tyler Cameron's Late Mother
The heart wants what the heart wants. Just over a month after sparking reconciliation rumors, Bachelor Nation alums Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan were at it again, this time dancing the night away in Florida at a gala in honor of Taylor Cameron's late mother. Weber and Flanagan attended the...
Comments / 1