TMZ.com

'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
ETOnline.com

Charlize Theron Says She's 'So Out of Practice' When It Comes to Dating

Charlize Theron's mind isn't on dating. The 47-year-old actress opens up about her relationship status during an interview with Harper's Bazaar and shares that she's not sure she's interested in getting involved with anyone at the moment. "During COVID, somebody was interested in doing this thing with me," she shares....
ETOnline.com

Harry Styles' Mom Gives His Girlfriend Olivia Wilde a Rave Review

Olivia Wilde has the seal of approval from Harry Styles' mom, Anne Twist. The 54-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to rave about Wilde's new film, Don't Worry Darling, which stars her pop star son. "First time in the French cinema .. first day showing .. ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ you...
ETOnline.com

JoJo Siwa Gets Her Hair Chopped Off by Girlfriend Avery Cyrus

JoJo Siwa's keeping things short these days. Just look at her new hairdo!. The 19-year-old social media star on Thursday posted a 41-second TikTok video in which she reveals that she's decided to go back to sporting short hair. Not just that, the video's spliced together to show her new girlfriend, TikTok star Avery Cyrus, channeled her inner Edward Scissorhands and going to town on Siwa's hair.
