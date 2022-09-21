ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: 2022-23 Lakers Born To Lose?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c5DWe_0i3bqumQ00

Is the front office really prepared to punt the season?

ESPN's Brian Windhorst has put a significant damper on the upcoming 2022-23 season outlook for your Los Angeles Lakers.

View the original article to see embedded media.

During a recent appearance on the worldwide leader's NBA Today, Windhorst suggested that the Lakers' front office, led by team president Rob Pelinka, does expect its current roster to succeed this year.

That reality is patently obvious to anyone paying attention to the club's bizarre personnel decisions this summer. Los Angeles has put special emphasis on signing young athletic role players like Lonnie Walker IV, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones and Thomas Bryant, regardless of shooting acumen. The team has also opted to load up on non-All-Star point guards (Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schröder are joining Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn -- all four traditionally play big minutes at the point), adding so many that it is reportedly considering shifting some up a position to shooting guard so everyone can eat, minutes-wise.

Last year, the Lakers infamously went all-in on Westbrook by offloading three valuable forwards (starter Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and big-minute reserves Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell) plus their 2021 first-round draft pick to the Washington Wizards. The move proved somewhat disastrous. Though Westbrook was mostly healthy, he had lost just enough athleticism to no longer be effective as the team's secondary playmaker and late-game finisher. Long-lasting injuries to star forwards Anthony Davis and LeBron James on a paper-thin roster also didn't help. Los Angeles finished with a 33-49 record, missing the playoffs just two years after winning it all.

So does this latest intel from Windhorst mean the Lakers are really open to just keeping Westbrook throughout the season? At the very least, one would hope they'd look to move him to another team by the trade deadline, adding back players that make more positional sense for James and Davis

A lot of what ails the Lakers can be cured through one move: trading the egregiously $47.1 million expiring contract of 2021-22 starting point guard Russell Westbrook to another team in exchange for more shooting at the wing and/or forward spots. The best proposed hypothetical deal that could still be on the table would be a move that sends Westbrook and some level of future draft equity to the Indiana Pacers, with center/power forward Myles Turner (a great defender and good three-point shooter) and three-point specialist shooting guard Buddy Hield rerouted to Los Angeles.

Another, seemingly more tenable deal would ship Brodie out to the Utah Jazz in exchange for ace three-point shooting power forward Bojan Bogdanovic and any number of other veteran pieces. Options include wing Malik Beasley, power forward Rudy Gay, and guards Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley. 25-year-old power forward Jarred Vanderbilt, a new arrival in Utah from a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this summer, is young with enough upside that the Jazz may want to keep him around long-term, but if he can extracted in a trade, that's worth exploring too. Turner is better as a two-way player than any of these returning Jazz pieces, and the fit of Hield as a floor spacer could be perfect for the shooting-deprived Lakers.

It would behoove the Lakers to be open to sacrificing future flexibility in the interest of maximizing the present ceiling of a roster with James, who while perhaps no longer quite at the peak of his powers remains one of the 10-12 best players in the league, when healthy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Vibe

Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Paul Pierce Calls Out Celtics: NBA World Reacts

Paul Pierce doesn't believe Ime Udoka should get suspended for an entire season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Boston Celtics are likely to suspend their head coach for the 2022-23 season for violating their code of conduct by having a consensual relationship with a female staff member. On Thursday...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Getting Crushed For His Ime Udoka Comments Today

Since the news of Ime Udoka's suspension broke on Thursday, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has been outspoken in his defense of the Boston Celtics coach. On Friday morning's episode of First Take, Smith called the suspension "utter bulls--t" and described Udoka's behavior as "common." Smith is taking some serious...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Rob Pelinka
Person
Kyle Kuzma
Person
Jarred Vanderbilt
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Malik Beasley
Person
Dennis Schröder
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post

Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers News#Espn#Nba Today#The Washington Wizards
Page Six

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus just friends despite rumored date

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan are just friends, according to a new report. Sources told TMZ on Tuesday that the duo’s recent outing was nothing more than a casual get-together. The clarification comes after Pipen, 48, and Marcus, 31, sparked romance rumors during what appeared to be a double date at Zuma in Miami on Sunday. Pippen kept things casual for the friendly meetup in a pair of distressed denim shorts, a gray bodysuit and a Godard backpack, while Marcus opted for a laid back all-black ensemble. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the two did not show any PDA and that...
NBA
Yardbarker

Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July

The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy