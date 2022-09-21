Read full article on original website
Tony Scott
4d ago
We all know why they were shot, A mixed couple in a car and racist on the prowl.
Reply(4)
13
craig moss
3d ago
why is the police department says there hearts goes out to the whole white girls family.but they don't say nothing about the woods family.except that he was known as a gentle giant.and that statement didn't even come from the police.seems to me they should have been sending out condolences to both parties that were suddenly at a lose of 2 lives
Reply(1)
3
jdog
3d ago
isn't that kind of pervy 18 and 14 I know it's not that weird when it's 18 and 22 but 18 and 14 seems weird to me.
Reply
2
Related
Suspect identified in shooting deaths of North Carolina teenagers
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C — A 17-year-old juvenile has been charged after two teens were found shot dead on Sunday. The bodies of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were found by men riding four-wheelers in the woods in western Orange County on Sunday. Both victims had what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood.
Search warrants detail final moments of North Carolina deputy Ned Byrd’s life
Newly released search warrants reveal the final moments of Deputy Ned Byrd's life before he was fatally shot on August 11.
Juvenile charged with murder in deaths of 2 teens in North Carolina, sheriff says
Authorities have filed a petition against a 17-year old-for two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon.
17-year-old sought on charges of first-degree murder in deaths of 2 high school students
A 17-year-old is wanted in the murder of slain high school students Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elonnewsnetwork.com
Suspect named in Orange County homicide case
A suspect has been identified in the homicide investigation of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, the Orange County’s Sheriff’s Office announced Sept. 20. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, authorities sought a juvenile petition against a 17 year old for two counts of first-degree murder. The petition was filed Tuesday by the juvenile court with the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.
2 teens arrested in connection to double homicide in North Carolina, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two teens were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a double homicide that happened last month, according to the Graham Police Department. The suspects are 14 and 17 years old and were arrested almost a month after two 16-year-old boys were found shot to death on Aug. 25. Around 1 […]
Teen charged with strangulation, assault on female: RCSO
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is facing a felony charge following an alleged assault on a female, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday, Randolph County deputies came to Foxfire Road in Asheboro to conduct a welfare check. Deputies located the caller and say they discovered that Jacob Lamour Waddell, 19, […]
Family, friends mourn North Carolina high school student found dead by ATV riders
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The family of Devin Clark is looking for answers as to who is responsible for his death and the death of a young Orange County, North Carolina, girl. Over 100 people gathered on the field of Eastern Alamance High School to mourn the loss of their classmate 18-year-old Devin Clark, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Centre Daily
Two 16-year-olds were found dead in woods. Now, teens face murder charges, NC cops say
Two 16-year-olds were found dead in the woods — and now a pair of teenagers face charges in their deaths, officials said. The teen suspects — ages 14 and 17 — were taken into custody on Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to the Graham Police Department. While the...
Two teens found dead in North Carolina woods
14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found shot to death in western Orange County, North Carolina, after going missing over the weekend. WRAL’s Chelsea Donovan reports.Sept. 21, 2022.
Two North Carolina Teenagers Reported Missing Have Been Found Shot To Death
North Carolina investigators are searching for clues in the shooting deaths of high school students Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, who were reported missing over the weekend. The case of two missing North Carolina teens is now a homicide investigation after two bodies with gunshot wounds were discovered on Sunday.
‘An amazing child’: Raleigh foster dad pleads guilty to felony neglect in boy’s death
Brayden Allen, a 23-month-old toddler, died wrapped in a dinosaur blanket in the arms of a Wake County social worker on May 4, 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc45.com
Three Arrested in Attempted Mebane Robbery
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On Saturday, September 10, a Breaking/Entering & Larceny from a storage building was reported at 2440 Lynch Store Rd. Mebane, N.C. Information provided by an off-duty Deputy led to the identification of three possible suspects in the crime. Additional investigation along with interviews identified these individuals as the suspects. On Tuesday, September 20, the suspects (Stephanie Leigh Justice, Dustin Keith Flynn, and Bradley Scott Briggs) were all charged and arrested.
17-year-old juvenile faces murder charges in deaths of missing NC teens. What we know.
After being reported missing over the weekend, Lyric Woods and Devin Clark were found dead with gunshot wounds near Hillsborough Sunday afternoon.
3 arrested for February murder, Durham police say
Durham police have arrested and charged three men for a homicide in February that left two men dead and two other men injured.
chapelboro.com
17-Year-Old Sought for Orange County Double Homicide
Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a juvenile petition against a suspect in the alleged murder of two teenagers over the weekend. A release from the office Tuesday afternoon said a 17-year-old is being sought for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark. The sheriff’s office said the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention officially filed its petition to detain the individual Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities Find Bodies of Missing North Carolina Teens Along Hiking Trail
Over the weekend, two North Carolina teens were reported missing. Their bodies were found Sunday along a hiking trail after having been tragically shot to death. Authorities in North Carolina identified the teens of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18. They were found along a hiking trail in Orange County, according to a statement from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Durham man arrested, 100lbs of marijuana off the streets: deputies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was arrested for having 100 pounds of marijuana that has a street value of roughly $400,000, according to deputies. Julio Cesar Orozco Gomez, 31, was arrested Monday without incident; deputies said this was the result of an ongoing investigation. Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said they are...
Graham police charge two teenagers with first degree murder in death of two 16-year-olds
GRAHAM, N.C. — On Tuesday night, Graham police said officers arrested two teenagers in connection to the death of two 16-year-old boys. Officers charged a 14-year-old and 17-year-old with two counts of first degree murder. Investigators said they found the victims' bodies in the woods behind an apartment complex.
Information wanted for death of Guilford County woman
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County woman died in August and her death remains unresolved. Greensboro police responded to a shooting on O'Brien Street around 10 p.m. on August 15. Officers found 32-year-old Ivanna Wilkes suffering from a gunshot wound. Her death is being investigated as a homicide. In...
NBC News
502K+
Followers
56K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 16