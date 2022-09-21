ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

Tony Scott
4d ago

We all know why they were shot, A mixed couple in a car and racist on the prowl.

craig moss
3d ago

why is the police department says there hearts goes out to the whole white girls family.but they don't say nothing about the woods family.except that he was known as a gentle giant.and that statement didn't even come from the police.seems to me they should have been sending out condolences to both parties that were suddenly at a lose of 2 lives

jdog
3d ago

isn't that kind of pervy 18 and 14 I know it's not that weird when it's 18 and 22 but 18 and 14 seems weird to me.

elonnewsnetwork.com

Suspect named in Orange County homicide case

A suspect has been identified in the homicide investigation of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, the Orange County’s Sheriff’s Office announced Sept. 20. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, authorities sought a juvenile petition against a 17 year old for two counts of first-degree murder. The petition was filed Tuesday by the juvenile court with the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.
FOX8 News

Teen charged with strangulation, assault on female: RCSO

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is facing a felony charge following an alleged assault on a female, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday, Randolph County deputies came to Foxfire Road in Asheboro to conduct a welfare check. Deputies located the caller and say they discovered that Jacob Lamour Waddell, 19, […]
