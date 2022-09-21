Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a juvenile petition against a suspect in the alleged murder of two teenagers over the weekend. A release from the office Tuesday afternoon said a 17-year-old is being sought for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark. The sheriff’s office said the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention officially filed its petition to detain the individual Tuesday afternoon.

ORANGE COUNTY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO