Read full article on original website
Related
penbaypilot.com
Elect a committed leader
I know Pinny Beebe Center as a friend. What I know about her is the depth of her passion for her work on behalf of our community. I have seen the personal and financial sacrifice she has made in order to do the work she loves. After years of leading...
penbaypilot.com
Don Carrigan moderates LCTV candidates forum Oct. 18 at Waldo Theatre
Lincoln County Television invites the public to The Waldo Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. for a non-partisan, informational Candidates Forum. This one-hour forum will give citizens the opportunity to hear directly from local candidates for the Nov. 8 election. Don Carrigan, reporter for News Center Maine, will...
penbaypilot.com
Maine real estate sales eased 9.89% in August
AUGUSTA — Sales of single-family existing homes across Maine in August dipped 9.89 percent compared to August 2021, according to Maine Listings. Values remain high in August, as the median sales price for the 1,859 homes sold reached $340,000, an increase of 9.68 percent over August 2021. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less.
penbaypilot.com
Sept. 23 update: Midcoast adds 25 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
penbaypilot.com
Scouts from all over Maine attend 60th anniversary Cobscook/Moose International Camporee
EDMUNDS — Scouts from all over Maine – with the largest contingent from Kennebec Valley District – garbed as brave knights, powerful wizards, elven maidens and stealthy rogues descended upon Cobscook Bay State Park in Edmunds for the 60th anniversary Cobscook/Moosehorn International Camporee on the weekend of September 16-18. The event, organized by Christopher Bernier of Winslow and his staff, saw more than 100 Scouts and leaders competing in such themed events as Shield Decorating, Pennant Competition, Axe throwing, Catapult, "'Tis Merely a Flesh Wound" (First Aid), Tug-o-War, Archery, mounted obstacle course to rescue the Princess, and the Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch (Shot put throw to destroy the evil stuffed rabbit).
penbaypilot.com
Vote for Pinny Beebe-Center for State Senate
I have known Pinny for many years as an active and thoughtful advocate for the people of Knox County. She is a servant leader, one who has worked for people’s needs for many years and in many different capacities. I served my last term in the State Legislature during her first term and saw first hand what an effective and dedicated leader she is.
penbaypilot.com
Maine to walk away from multi-million dollar Juul settlement
The Maine Attorney General’s Office on Friday decided to walk away from an $11 million agreement with electronic cigarette manufacturer Juul after objecting to certain conditions from the company. Maine was set to receive about $11 million over the next six to 10 years as part of a nearly...
penbaypilot.com
Michael Stevenson Fisher, obituary
Michael Stevenson Fisher, 58 of Northport, Maine, passed away unexpectedly while visiting his grandchildren in Omaha, Nebraska. Michael was born on May 21, 1964, to Peter Fisher and Sally Crockett Fisher in Camden, Maine. In 1981, Michael met Glenda Grantham while working at Hy-Line ferry on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. They...
IN THIS ARTICLE
penbaypilot.com
September 2022 Market Update
Statistics shared by Maine Listings indicate a decrease of 9.89 percent in sales for single-family homes across the state comparing August 2022 to August 2021. The median sales price saw an increase of 9.68 percent, reaching $340,000 over August of last year. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less.
penbaypilot.com
It’s the centennial celebration year for Schooner Ladona
It was a picture perfect warm and sunny day in early September when the 100-year-old schooner Ladona was rafted to the schooner Ernestina-Morrissey at Hodgdon Marina in Boothbay Harbor. Ladona, an 82-foot, two-masted, gaff-rigged, topsail schooner, was built to be a private yacht at Hodgdon Boatyard in East Boothbay and...
penbaypilot.com
Nate for City Council, Rockland
Nate Davis reads proposals, studies, ordinances, and reports carefully and thoroughly. He asks good questions about consequences of decisions the Rockland City Council is charged with making. Rockland’s long awaited Comprehensive Plan is now in the hands of councilors to read, groom and follow. Shaping Rockland’s future needs Nate’s...
penbaypilot.com
Proposal fails to preserve Montgomery Dam
We appreciate that Tony Grassi has made a personal investment in having sketches drawn up by a landscape professional. While we applaud his respect for the integrity of the Olmsted design of Harbor Park, we would like to point out several shortcomings in the Grassi-Mohr plan. First of all, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
penbaypilot.com
County needs emergency dispatchers
Lincoln County Communications has only nine of 16 jobs filled. On Sept. 20, Director Tara Doe reported the addition of one new emergency dispatcher and the departure of another. Doe reported Kristi Krause will begin her six months of training as she has arrived from Texas. Krause, recently moved to Boothbay, has no experience as a dispatcher, but has worked in emergency services. Departing the center is Robert Collins. He previously worked for 35 years in New York as a dispatcher. “He moved here thinking a change of scenery would help him escape burnout,” Doe said. “He was an asset to the department, but he has decided to leave.”
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Sept. 12-16. Andrews Island. Donald C. Harvey and Donald C. Harvey Living Trust to Donald C. Harvey. Donald C. Harvey to Tiffany J. Curtis and Andrew R. Curtis. Appleton. Suzanne M. Brown to Winston...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland commemorates installation of El Faro Salute
ROCKLAND — “Upon seeing the sketch of the faceless seaman and sailors, I actually got chills with such a tremendous tribute to the crew,” said CDR John Buckley (retired), U.S. Navy, who wore his uniform to represent all senior member officers who truly cared for and served the persons in their charge.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce announce nominees for 2022 Annual Chamber Awards
The Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce and Board of Directors announce the 2022 Annual Chamber Award Nominees. Some Chamber businesses, organizations, and individuals will be celebrated at this year’s Annual Chamber Awards Gala on Friday, Nov. 4, at The University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast. “This is your...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Aug. 24 - Sept. 20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 24. Chandler Wilson, 46, of Bucksport,...
penbaypilot.com
Sylvia R. Armstrong, obituary
TENANTS HARBOR — Sylvia R. Armstrong, 87, of Tenants Harbor, passed away peacefully at Knox Center on September 17,2022, where she received wonderful care through out her stay, including, during hospice, which her family appreciated greatly. She was born to parents Annie and Edwin Richardson on March 18, 1935...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Aug. 30 - Sept. 20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 30. Joseph...
penbaypilot.com
Lincoln Academy golf tops Oceanside in KVAC semis
ROCKLAND — The high school golf season for the Oceanside Mariners continued Friday, Sept. 23 as the Mariners hosted Lincoln Academy at the Rockland Golf Club in the semifinals of the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference playoffs. Lincoln Academy 195, Oceanside 197 (LA wins 7.5 to 1.5) Noah Mclellan (O)...
Comments / 0