Worcester, MA

MassLive.com

Holyoke joins Source to Sea cleanup of Connecticut River

Ten people scrambled along the Connecticut River bank Saturday morning collecting trash, various kinds of plastic, and even discarded clothing in the Slim Shad Point area off Bridge Street in Holyoke, doing their part for the “Source to Sea” Connecticut River cleanup. The group was a small part...
HOLYOKE, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Worcester, MA
Government
City
Worcester, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield Kiwanis ready to mark 100 years with ‘Roaring 20s’ gala

WESTFIELD — For 100 years, the Westfield Kiwanis Club has made “it’s for the kids” its motto and mission. Since 1922, Westfield Kiwanis has served the Westfield, Southwick and Hilltown communities through a variety of service projects, grants and support of organizations that serve youth. From founding the Westfield Boys and Girls Club to running K-Kids and Key Clubs in the schools, Kiwanis has helped shape the lives of children for a century.
WESTFIELD, MA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: Quincy man wins $700,000 after playing same numbers for 30 years

George Morano played the same lottery numbers for the last 30 years, and earlier this week, it finally paid off, according to the state lottery. Morano, a Quincy resident, won $600,000 Monday after playing those same numbers on six “Mass Cash” tickets bought at a Super Petroleum in the city, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Lottery said. He won an additional $100,000 through the same numbers on his “Mass Cash” season ticket, the lottery added, winning $700,000 overall.
QUINCY, MA
ABC6.com

More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
PLAINVILLE, MA
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Pizza In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Pizza Restaurants In Worcester MA

Who has the best pizza in Worcester, Massachusetts? Most individuals like participating in this argument. Some restaurants in Central Massachusetts serve the classic Italian dish, which is saucy and laden with mozzarella and tomatoes. Some prepare it with a distinct kick. This popular meal has a place in everyone’s heart,...
WORCESTER, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

Warwick doctor got many breaks

There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...
WARWICK, RI
CBS Boston

Seal finally leaves Beverly pond, crawls to police station in middle of night

BEVERLY - A seal that's been hanging out in a pond in Beverly took a trip to the police station overnight and turned himself in."Shoebert," as he's been nicknamed, had been in Shoe Pond for the last week. Authorities hoped he would swim back to the ocean on his own.Instead, he crawled out of the pond early Friday morning and went to the police station - all on his own.In a Facebook post, police said he "traveled through the Cummings Center parking lot and came to the side door of the police station for some help" at 2:30 a.m."Within a...
BEVERLY, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
63K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

