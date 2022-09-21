Read full article on original website
Over 3 months after Worcester roof collapse, ‘handful’ of 267 Mill St. tenants still homeless
More than three months after the roof of 267 Mill St. in Worcester collapsed into the second and third floors of the apartment building, a handful of its displaced tenants still haven’t been able to find housing, according to Leah Bradley, CEO of Central Massachusetts Housing Alliance. CMHA has...
Holyoke joins Source to Sea cleanup of Connecticut River
Ten people scrambled along the Connecticut River bank Saturday morning collecting trash, various kinds of plastic, and even discarded clothing in the Slim Shad Point area off Bridge Street in Holyoke, doing their part for the “Source to Sea” Connecticut River cleanup. The group was a small part...
Starbucks, Hot Table finally OK’d to open at Mass. Turnpike exit in Westfield
WESTFIELD — After a year and a half of preparation, the Starbucks and Hot Table at 9 Southampton Road were granted a temporary certificate of occupancy and given the OK to open as early as Sept. 23, following some final scrutiny on the plans over the past week from Building Inspector Carissa Lissee and the Planning Board.
Massachusetts State Lottery: 6 $100,000 prizes sold Friday
Of the hundreds of lottery winners in Massachusetts on Friday, six walked away with tens of thousands of dollars. Four of the winners earned prizes worth $100,000 off the “Mass Cash” game, while two won $100,000 off “Millions” and “15,000,000 Money Maker” games. The...
Rising costs halt plan for 312 apartments on Worcester’s Main St.
A developer that had planned to renovate a downtown Worcester building into 312 apartments has put its plans on hold and may sell the property due to the rising cost of construction. Chief Development Officer Peter Dunn told the City Council on Tuesday that the SilverBrick Group halted the project...
Greater Westfield Boys & Girls Club celebrates retiring director Bill Parks
William “Bill” Parks, retired CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield, said he was told he was to attend an annual Boys & Girls Club meeting on Friday. The “meeting” was a retirement party at which 200 visitors gathered to celebrate Parks’ service to the club and the community.
Dominick Pangallo plans Salem mayoral run in potential special election
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll’s chief of staff, Dominick Pangallo, plans to run for mayor of the city if a special election is called to replace Driscoll should she become the state’s next lieutenant governor, he announced on social media Thursday evening. “We need to ensure that our next...
Ware Select Board strikes $10 million agreement with transfer station
WARE — The operator of a construction and demolition debris transfer station and the Select Board of Ware signed a contract that would pay the municipality one dollar for each ton of private waste coming into the facility starting next year. According to the agreement, the town is projected...
Southwick church seeking $60K in preservation funds to repair damaged steeple
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick Congregational Church at 488 College Highway is seeking $60,000 in Community Preservation Act funds to repair the church’s steeple, which has been damaged by water leakage. In an application to the Community Preservation Committee filed last month, Church Moderator Hannah Putnam said that after...
Westfield Kiwanis ready to mark 100 years with ‘Roaring 20s’ gala
WESTFIELD — For 100 years, the Westfield Kiwanis Club has made “it’s for the kids” its motto and mission. Since 1922, Westfield Kiwanis has served the Westfield, Southwick and Hilltown communities through a variety of service projects, grants and support of organizations that serve youth. From founding the Westfield Boys and Girls Club to running K-Kids and Key Clubs in the schools, Kiwanis has helped shape the lives of children for a century.
Worcester ‘The Voice’ contestant Cara Brindisi to perform in Leominster Saturday
Before watching to see if Worcester musician Cara Brindisi can turn a judges’ chair on ‘The Voice,’ Central Massachusetts residents can see her perform Saturday at the Johnny Appleseed Arts and Cultural Festival in Leominster. Brindisi will be performing a special tribute to Make-A-Wish Families from 10...
BU police seek woman in connection with stabbing on Commonwealth Ave.
Boston University police are seeking a woman in connection with a stabbing that occurred on Commonwealth Avenue Thursday night. The department tweeted that it is searching for a woman described as a 35-years-old Asian female of slim build with black shoulder-length hair. The department said it responded to an assault...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Quincy man wins $700,000 after playing same numbers for 30 years
George Morano played the same lottery numbers for the last 30 years, and earlier this week, it finally paid off, according to the state lottery. Morano, a Quincy resident, won $600,000 Monday after playing those same numbers on six “Mass Cash” tickets bought at a Super Petroleum in the city, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Lottery said. He won an additional $100,000 through the same numbers on his “Mass Cash” season ticket, the lottery added, winning $700,000 overall.
Hampden County Sheriff’s Department marine unit rescues Longmeadow teens on Connecticut River
Two Longmeadow teens were rescued Saturday morning by members of the Hampden County Sheriff’s marine patrol unit as their boat was taking on water on the Connecticut River near Chicopee. The teens were preparing to participate in the Paper City Regatta, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s...
Police: Gardner motorcyclist Megan Bower killed in Winchendon crash
WINCHENDON — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a pickup Wednesday morning on Gardner Road. Megan Anne Bower, 28, of Gardner, was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus in Worcester by LifeFlight helicopter. She later died from her injuries, according to Winchendon police. ...
More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
Best Pizza In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Pizza Restaurants In Worcester MA
Who has the best pizza in Worcester, Massachusetts? Most individuals like participating in this argument. Some restaurants in Central Massachusetts serve the classic Italian dish, which is saucy and laden with mozzarella and tomatoes. Some prepare it with a distinct kick. This popular meal has a place in everyone’s heart,...
Warwick doctor got many breaks
There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...
Body found at Woonsocket home identified as former mayor
Former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard has been identified as the woman found dead inside the Marian Lane home.
Seal finally leaves Beverly pond, crawls to police station in middle of night
BEVERLY - A seal that's been hanging out in a pond in Beverly took a trip to the police station overnight and turned himself in."Shoebert," as he's been nicknamed, had been in Shoe Pond for the last week. Authorities hoped he would swim back to the ocean on his own.Instead, he crawled out of the pond early Friday morning and went to the police station - all on his own.In a Facebook post, police said he "traveled through the Cummings Center parking lot and came to the side door of the police station for some help" at 2:30 a.m."Within a...
