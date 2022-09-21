Woman arrested for stealing $5,000 of goods from Antioch charter school

ANTIOCH, Calif. ( KRON ) — A woman was arrested for stealing from an Antioch school on Tuesday, the Antioch Police Department (APD) said on Facebook . Police said the woman stole $5,000 of goods from Rocketship Delta Prep.

Police received a call from school staff Tuesday morning that the school, located at 1700 Cavallo Road, had been broken into and items had been stolen. Less than an hour later, a school security member reported seeing a woman in the area that appeared to have much of the stolen property, APD said.

Police responded and made contact with the woman, who is a 38-year-old Antioch resident. After reviewing security footage, police arrested the suspect for burglary.

Images released by police show that the stolen goods included everything from computers and other electronic devices, to candy, to school merchandise. Police said the goods were returned to the school.











The theft was the second from an Antioch school in the past 12 months. In October 2021, burglars stole $15,000 worth of dollars worth of camera equipment from Antioch’s Deer Valley High School.

