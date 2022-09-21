Read full article on original website
Tigers defeat Grand Valley in straight sets
Hayden volleyball collected its second victory in a row with a 3-0 win over Grand Valley in Hayden on Friday, Sept. 23. The visiting Cardinals played hard, averaging just over 20 points per set but Hayden was able to stay mentally tough and take all three sets. This victory gives...
Sailors football dazzles in homecoming victory over Aspen
The atmosphere of a homecoming football game is like no other. The energy was high and the lights shined bright on Steamboat Springs football as it earned its third victory of the season with a 34-21 win over Aspen on Friday, Sept. 23 from Gardner Field. The Sailors started hot...
SSWSC high school mountain bike team takes 7 podiums at home race
Steamboat Spring’s high school mountain bike team saw a season-record seven racers take the podium at the Showdown in the Boat mountain bike race on Saturday, Sept. 24. Steamboat hosted hundreds of athletes from all over western Colorado in a race around Emerald Mountain for the third event of the Colorado High School Cycling Series.
Steamboat’s indoor pickleball center could be complete by next winter with one major fundraising push
Loretta Conway has seen a lot of generosity in regards to raising money for renovations and expansion at the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center. Still, when an anonymous couple presented a $1 million offer, the executive director of Court Sports 4 Life was surprised. The donors are offering to contribute...
Pitcher perfect: Yampa Valley Brewing completes renovations, plans to open Steamboat tap house next week
The fence around the property at 1125 Lincoln Ave. is gone, and the building is sporting a fresh look. It’s a sign the taps will start flowing soon at Yampa Valley Brewing Co.’s newest taproom, The Hop House. “We’re excited,” said co-owner Paul Brinkman. “The goal of the...
Planned Parenthood, beloved restaurant and distillery all close: The most-read articles this week
1. ‘Why are we even still here?’ Rent hikes at Steamboat’s affordable options are pushing tenants to the edge. Upsurges in rent are aren’t new to Steamboat Springs, yet as some of the most affordable housing options such as Mountain Village Apartments and Flour Mill Apartments raise their monthly price, the presence of entry-level, moderately priced housing options in town might become a thing of the past.
Yampatika Fall Fest headlines upcoming autumnal events
Highlighted by a free pumpkin patch, live raptors and face painting, the Yampatika Fall Fest will take place at the Torian Plum Plaza at the base of Steamboat Resort from Noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. Fall fest is a totally free, fun event put on by the...
Routt County real estate sales eclipse $47M for week of Sept. 16-22
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $47.2 million across 36 sales for the week of Sept. 16-22. Property Description: 911-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 3, Unit 2202 at Fox Springs Condominium. 2558 Cattle Kate Circle. Seller: Rowhomes 2510 LLC. Buyer: Steamboat of Colorado LLC. Date: September 16, 2022.
Murals bring magic to Steamboat’s Diagon Alley
The murals are spreading across Steamboat Springs, dripping out of downtown and into Old Town, bringing color and culture to different parts of the city. Jim Cook, a longtime Steamboat resident, calls Diagon Alley his front yard. He also calls it the highway to Stehley Park. He loves that kids feel comfortable zipping on their bikes, and he knows every car that drives by.
Parking closures, sidewalk detours coming next week with tree pruning project
Steamboat Springs and Aspen Tree Service will begin pruning work on the crabapple trees along Lincoln Avenue from Third Street to 13th Street beginning Monday, Sept. 26. According to the city, work will begin on the eastbound side of Lincoln Avenue before shifting to the westbound side as crews remove dead limbs to promote safety and the overall health of the trees.
Final farmers market marks end of summer
Somehow, the final weekend of the Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market is upon us, marking the end of summer and the start of shoulder season in Steamboat Springs. While there may be less peaches, there will still be plenty of vendors on Yampa Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
YVHA board approves first step toward annexation of Brown Ranch
Housing officials took the first step in the process to annex the Brown Ranch into the city limits of Steamboat Springs on Thursday, Sept. 22. In a special meeting, the Yampa Valley Housing Authority Board approved sending a petition to city officials that would start the third attempt to extend the city limits westward since 2010.
‘Girls night’ event set for Sunday at Steamboat Fit
Women of all ages are encouraged to get with their daughters, granddaughters and girlfriends for Layali Banat — Arabic for “girls night” — on Sunday, Sept. 25, hosted by Steamboat Fit. According to event organizers, the night will focus on the rich dance traditions of the...
‘Ground-breaking’ show will be performed one night only by Opera Steamboat
The opera “As One” will be performed in Steamboat for one night only at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Strings Music Pavilion. Presented by Opera Steamboat, the powerful coming of age story is one of the most produced contemporary operas in the world, telling the story of a transgender woman’s personal evolution.
Obituary: Sidney “Sid” Wheelock
Sid Wheelock, of Hayden, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at his home. At Sid’s request, no services will be held. Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more...
Crossword puzzle creator, author to speak Wednesday at Steamboat library
The Bud Werner Library’s Author Series will bring in a prolific crossword puzzler with Vic Fleming speaking at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, in Library Hall. During his presentation, Flemming will lead an interactive lecture in which he shares how he became a prolific crossword author and demonstrate how “crossword puzzles are a lot like life.”
Community Agriculture Alliance: Adaptive silviculture for climate change
Everyone in Northwest Colorado has appreciated the moist spring and summer months. It has been good for local agriculture and ranching, and good for wildlife. The forests have also gotten a much-needed break from years of drought. Meteorologists are now predicting that a third La Niña year might also bolster...
NPR podcast host says growing up in Steamboat fueled love of science
As a child growing up in Steamboat Springs, Aaron Scott would sometimes walk from his home in the Fairview neighborhood past the Sulphur Cave at Howelsen Hill as he headed to town with his friends. Scott, 41, remembers a time when he would try to imagine what mysteries the cave...
Upcoming state ban on plastic bags prompts Steamboat Springs to revisit local policies
Colorado’s plastic bag ban and fee program goes into effect on Jan. 1, and in 2024, stores will be restricted from providing any single-use bags statewide. This development prompted Steamboat Springs City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 20, to discuss how to reconcile the state law with the city’s existing plastic bag ban and fee.
‘Shut it down’: Some residents still need to curtail water usage following Fish Creek treatment plant closure
Potable water use in the City of Steamboat Springs and the Mount Werner Water District approached the processing capacity limits of the Yampa Wells Treatment Plant earlier this week, so water managers are asking residents to stop outdoor water use. “If people are irrigating, we want them to shut it...
