Hayden, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Tigers defeat Grand Valley in straight sets

Hayden volleyball collected its second victory in a row with a 3-0 win over Grand Valley in Hayden on Friday, Sept. 23. The visiting Cardinals played hard, averaging just over 20 points per set but Hayden was able to stay mentally tough and take all three sets. This victory gives...
HAYDEN, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Sailors football dazzles in homecoming victory over Aspen

The atmosphere of a homecoming football game is like no other. The energy was high and the lights shined bright on Steamboat Springs football as it earned its third victory of the season with a 34-21 win over Aspen on Friday, Sept. 23 from Gardner Field. The Sailors started hot...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

SSWSC high school mountain bike team takes 7 podiums at home race

Steamboat Spring’s high school mountain bike team saw a season-record seven racers take the podium at the Showdown in the Boat mountain bike race on Saturday, Sept. 24. Steamboat hosted hundreds of athletes from all over western Colorado in a race around Emerald Mountain for the third event of the Colorado High School Cycling Series.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Planned Parenthood, beloved restaurant and distillery all close: The most-read articles this week

1. ‘Why are we even still here?’ Rent hikes at Steamboat’s affordable options are pushing tenants to the edge. Upsurges in rent are aren’t new to Steamboat Springs, yet as some of the most affordable housing options such as Mountain Village Apartments and Flour Mill Apartments raise their monthly price, the presence of entry-level, moderately priced housing options in town might become a thing of the past.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yampatika Fall Fest headlines upcoming autumnal events

Highlighted by a free pumpkin patch, live raptors and face painting, the Yampatika Fall Fest will take place at the Torian Plum Plaza at the base of Steamboat Resort from Noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. Fall fest is a totally free, fun event put on by the...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County real estate sales eclipse $47M for week of Sept. 16-22

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $47.2 million across 36 sales for the week of Sept. 16-22. Property Description: 911-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 3, Unit 2202 at Fox Springs Condominium. 2558 Cattle Kate Circle. Seller: Rowhomes 2510 LLC. Buyer: Steamboat of Colorado LLC. Date: September 16, 2022.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Murals bring magic to Steamboat’s Diagon Alley

The murals are spreading across Steamboat Springs, dripping out of downtown and into Old Town, bringing color and culture to different parts of the city. Jim Cook, a longtime Steamboat resident, calls Diagon Alley his front yard. He also calls it the highway to Stehley Park. He loves that kids feel comfortable zipping on their bikes, and he knows every car that drives by.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Parking closures, sidewalk detours coming next week with tree pruning project

Steamboat Springs and Aspen Tree Service will begin pruning work on the crabapple trees along Lincoln Avenue from Third Street to 13th Street beginning Monday, Sept. 26. According to the city, work will begin on the eastbound side of Lincoln Avenue before shifting to the westbound side as crews remove dead limbs to promote safety and the overall health of the trees.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Final farmers market marks end of summer

Somehow, the final weekend of the Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market is upon us, marking the end of summer and the start of shoulder season in Steamboat Springs. While there may be less peaches, there will still be plenty of vendors on Yampa Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

YVHA board approves first step toward annexation of Brown Ranch

Housing officials took the first step in the process to annex the Brown Ranch into the city limits of Steamboat Springs on Thursday, Sept. 22. In a special meeting, the Yampa Valley Housing Authority Board approved sending a petition to city officials that would start the third attempt to extend the city limits westward since 2010.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Volleyball
Sports
Steamboat Pilot & Today

‘Girls night’ event set for Sunday at Steamboat Fit

Women of all ages are encouraged to get with their daughters, granddaughters and girlfriends for Layali Banat — Arabic for “girls night” — on Sunday, Sept. 25, hosted by Steamboat Fit. According to event organizers, the night will focus on the rich dance traditions of the...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Obituary: Sidney “Sid” Wheelock

Sid Wheelock, of Hayden, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at his home. At Sid’s request, no services will be held. Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more...
HAYDEN, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Crossword puzzle creator, author to speak Wednesday at Steamboat library

The Bud Werner Library’s Author Series will bring in a prolific crossword puzzler with Vic Fleming speaking at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, in Library Hall. During his presentation, Flemming will lead an interactive lecture in which he shares how he became a prolific crossword author and demonstrate how “crossword puzzles are a lot like life.”
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Community Agriculture Alliance: Adaptive silviculture for climate change

Everyone in Northwest Colorado has appreciated the moist spring and summer months. It has been good for local agriculture and ranching, and good for wildlife. The forests have also gotten a much-needed break from years of drought. Meteorologists are now predicting that a third La Niña year might also bolster...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO

