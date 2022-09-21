Victims named in Elgin shooting involving retired trooper

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety said the three people who died in Saturday’s shooting in Elgin are Rito Paul Morales, Kristin Morales and Randi Mitchell.

Investigators have not yet elaborated on what happened at the home where they were found dead.

According to preliminary call logs obtained by KXAN, Morales was a retired state trooper. The call logs also identified him as the suspect who was ultimately shot and killed by a Travis County deputy.

Morales’ records with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) state he worked as a DPS trooper for nearly 17 years, retiring in March 2021.

Travis County Court records indicate Morales filed for divorce from Kristin Morales on Sept. 12, citing a “conflict of personalities.”

A protective order had not been filed against him or Kristin, court records show.

Two of Morales’ ex-wives reached out to KXAN about the incident.

“I can’t believe that happened,” said Sheakell Soto, who said she and Morales split up shortly before he moved to Central Texas. “But it doesn’t surprise me.”

She said there were points during the relationship where she feared for her safety.

Meanwhile, his first wife who said she’s the mother of her and Morales’ children, said he recently tried to get help for domestic violence himself, and she has never seen any violent tendencies.

DPS and the Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

