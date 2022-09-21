Read full article on original website
Rapes are up in New York City. Training on how to treat victims, way down.
New York City police officers walk to their patrol cars. This comes as the Department of Justice has launched in investigation into the NYPD Special Victims Unit. [ more › ]
wbgo.org
NYCHA Residents Get Apology And Money Following False Arsenic Reading
New York City public housing residents at one complex in the East Village are getting an apology and money following a false reading of arsenic in their water. At a hearing Friday, NYCHA CEO Lisa Bova Hiatt admitted the agency needs to do better with communicating with residents and with choosing vendors. She apologized for a vendor lab error that led to a false reading of arsenic at the Jacob Riis Houses a few weeks ago.
Gunpoint robbery caught on video in Queens
NEW YORK - Police are searching for two suspects in a gunpoint robbery in the Rockaways. It happened early Friday morning near Beach 64th Street and Almeda Avenue in Arverne. The NYPD says a 39-year-old man was trying to enter his house when a gunman confronted him, and they started to fight. A second suspect then allegedly attacked the victim from behind. Police say they stole the man's Rolex watch, a wallet with $1,700 in cash, and a laptop computer. They then took off in a white Honda Accord with South Carolina plates. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NY1
‘Rap music and drill music do not kill people,’ lawyer says
The Rolling Loud festival is underway this weekend at Citi Field in Queens, but without three local drill rappers who were removed from the festival. The three rappers were Brooklyn’s 22Gz, and the Bronx’s Sha Ek and Ron Suno. The New York Times reported on Thursday that they were removed at the request of the NYPD.
Woman targeted in violent subway station robbery in Brooklyn
The victim is thrown to the ground during the struggle and drops her phone.
Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician
Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
Blood money: Texts reveal gang plot against Bronx men, prosecutors say
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Bushawn Shelton wore a shirt and tie to work on Long Island every day as an employee at People Ready — an organization that does job recruiting. But off-duty, federal prosecutors say Shelton, known as Shelz, was a leader in the Bloods gang and dressed the part — picking up criminal […]
Woman waiting on NYC subway platform randomly slashed: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A woman was randomly slashed in the face by a man while waiting on a New York City subway platform, police said. The unprovoked attack happened inside the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center subway station in Brooklyn just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, NYPD officials said. A 30-year-old woman was standing on the […]
Funeral held for NYC taxi driver killed on the job
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dozens of people gathered Friday for a viewing and funeral for the yellow cab driver killed on the job in Far Rockaway, Queens last month. The family of 52-year old Kutin Gyimah waited all this time for the final farewell in hopes that Gyimah’s sisters could travel from his native Ghana […]
New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother
A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
Discrimination suit alleges Manhattan hookah lounge chased away minority customers
A Manhattan class action lawsuit filed Friday charged two Black customers were turned away from a popular hookah lounge in what they call a “clear pattern” of racial discrimination. A bouncer at the Flatiron district’s Pergola lounge asked the pair to leave in January, declaring the manager “doesn’t let your kind of Black people in here,” according to the federal court filing. Joshua Smith and ...
NYPD: Woman critically injured in Brooklyn hit-and-run
The NYPD says a woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash overnight in Brooklyn.
NY1
Transportation access crucial for migrants in Orchard Beach, city official says
City Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said transportation access is a necessity for migrants staying at the temporary hangar-sized tents at Orchard Beach in the Bronx. The announcement comes after critics of the new shelter raised concerns of the location being a transit desert. “Thats something we are going to...
1st EMT to contract AIDS remembered 25 years later
Tracy Allen Lee was remembered for her work during the AIDS crisis. She contracted the virus while treating a patient and later died.
3 drill rappers pulled from NYC festival lineup at behest of NYPD
At least three New York Drill rappers were removed from the Rolling Loud lineup at the request of the NYPD. The traveling rap festival, which is slated to be held at Citi Field in Queens this weekend, nixed Sha Ek, 22Gz and Ron Suno.
Judge overturns NYC's COVID vaccine mandate for police officers
NEW YORK -- A Manhattan Supreme Court judge on Friday overturned the city's vaccine mandate for the New York Police Benevolent Association and said members who lost their jobs for being unvaccinated should be reinstated. The city filed an immediate notice of appeal after the bombshell ruling, meaning the judge's ruling is frozen and cannot be enforced until the appeal is heard, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported. Still, it was a victory for New York City cops who, for various reasons, didn't want to get the COVID vaccine.Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Lyle Frank ordered the city to reinstate PBA members who were fired...
Stabbings soar to shocking levels at New York City jails
A general view shows the Rikers Island facility on Jun. 6, 2022. One former inmate said grates from fans, chair legs, and sharpened plexiglass all can be weapons. [ more › ]
NYCHA caretaker and another man shot at Red Hook Houses in Brooklyn, 1 in critical condition
A man believed to be an NYCHA groundskeeper and another man were shot inside the Red Hook Houses on Columbia Street in Red Hook Thursday morning.
NY1
NYCHA points to outside vendors as culprits in arsenic scare
City officials on Friday conceded what’s obvious to residents of the Jacob Riis Houses in the East Village: that they made mistakes earlier this month, when they warned residents that their water had tested positive for arsenic, only to declare about a week later it was a false alarm.
Dismembered body found in two suitcases
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Police officers in Brooklyn made a grisly discovery when they were sent on a wellness check. The officers were at a sixth-floor apartment on Linwood Street in East New York City on Wednesday afternoon to check on a 22-year-old woman, WNBC reported. Tenants had reported a...
