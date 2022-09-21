Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Beloved San Francisco sports bar burns down
The Double Play Bar and Grill in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday. "The Double Play has burned down," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food ... We will be closed until further notice."
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco swimmers take a cold plunge for a good cause
San Francisco swimmers take a cold plunge for a good cause. San Francisco - Swimmers in San Francisco took a cold swim Saturday morning to raise money for cancer research. Swim Across America's 1.5 mile San Francisco bay swim began at Little Marina Green in San Francisco at 9:30 a.m.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco firefighter wears "Lets go Brandon" shirt while on duty
A San Francisco firefighter wore a shirt with the conservative phrase "Lets Go Brandon" written across the back while on duty Saturday morning. The phrase has become conservative code for something far more vulgar: "F—- Joe Biden." It’s all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland curling facility celebrates grand opening
The San Francisco Bay Area Curling Club is celebrating the grand opening of their curling only facility. The group hopes to grow the sport of curling in the Bay Area.
KTVU FOX 2
Major delays in BART's Transbay Tube
OAKLAND, Calif. - BART issued an advisory Friday morning about a major delay in the Transbay Tube between Embarcadero and West Oakland in the San Francisco and East Bay directions due to an equipment problem on the track. A spokeswoman said it appears to be a power issue in the...
KTVU FOX 2
First look at BART's 2nd Transbay Tube renderings
OAKLAND, Calif. - The first renderings of what a second Transbay Tube would add to the Bay Area have now been made public. One concept, by Amtrak’s Capitol Corridor, now known as Link 21, shows a new BART station at San Francisco's Mission Bay. Both possible plans have new...
KTVU FOX 2
BART system maintenance questioned as equipment and service problems persist
OAKLAND, Calif. - BART has dealt with a series of equipment, power, track and maintenance issues, calling into question the transit system’s dependability. The latest incident was Friday morning when BART trains stopped in the Transbay Tube because of a power outage. 200 passengers were stranded and other commuters were stuck at other points in the system, officials said.
KTVU FOX 2
COVID: BART mask requirement set to end October 1
OAKLAND, Calif. - Bay Area Rapid Transit has had a mask mandate in place for most of the coronavirus pandemic, but on Thursday, officials announced the mandate would end on October 1. The BART board of directors approved the resolution in a vote at Thursday's director's meeting. They based their...
KTVU FOX 2
Weekend forecast: Saturday warmup
Sunny, warm and clear conditions are expected all across the Bay Area on Saturday. A cool down is expected come the start of the work week.
KTVU FOX 2
Police search for man who brutally attacked father in San Francisco's Mission
Police are searching for the person behind a brutal and unprovoked attack on a 52-year-old man in San Francisco's Mission District. Ramon Reyna was attacked near the corner of 18th Street and Valencia Street just before midnight on Tuesday evening.
KTVU FOX 2
Second senior dies after ingesting chemicals at San Mateo senior living facility
A second elderly person died after ingesting dishwashing liquid at a San Mateo senior living facility. A wrongful death suit filed by the victim's family says it was a much stronger chemical.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose firefighters battle industrial warehouse fire
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose firefighters battled an industrial warehouse fire early Friday morning, getting it under control before anyone got hurt. The fire broke out on Archer Street in the Alviso neighborhood. The flames grew quickly, and was burning near a marina and golf course. By 1 a.m.,...
KTVU FOX 2
Former Alameda County deputies get plea deals for beating San Francisco man
SAN FRANCISCO - Two former Alameda County sheriff's deputies charged in the 2015 brutal beating of a robbery suspect accepted plea deals from San Francisco prosecutors last year. The ex-deputies, 14-year veteran training officer Luis Santamaria and 3-year veteran Paul Wieber, who was undergoing field training, quietly struck the agreements...
KTVU FOX 2
Arsonist starts 2 fires at People's Park Housing Site in Berkeley
Police in Berkeley are looking for an arsonist who they say started two fires at the People's Park Housing Construction site. Officials say one fire was set in the middle of the park, the second was on the Northwest side of the park. Both fires were quickly put out by...
KTVU FOX 2
CLOSE CALL: Girl on scooter nearly hit by speeding car
A driver sped through a San Mateo crosswalk as a family was in the middle of the street. The driver, a teenaged boy, struck a girl's scooter, but miraculously did not make contact with the child. The teen returned to talk with police who did not issue a citation.
KTVU FOX 2
Reimagining Rosh Hashanah
A special event is planned at San Francisco's Crissy Field to celebrate the Jewish New Year. KTVU's Heather Holmes and Jana Katsuyama speak with Reboot CEO David Katznelson about why this Rosh Hashanah event is for everyone.
KTVU FOX 2
Protests over woman's death escalate in Iran, solidarity rally draws hundreds at UC Berkeley
Protests escalate in Iran, solidarity rally draws hundreds at UC Berkeley. As death tolls rise from the protests in Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody, a protest in solidarity was held Friday at UC Berkeley that drew hundreds. The woman who died allegedly was not wearing her hijab properly in public.
KTVU FOX 2
Teen fast food restaurant worker assaulted by customers irate over hair in food
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A 16-year-old girl is speaking out about being brutally attacked while working at a fast food restaurant in Antioch. She said the customers were irate over finding a hair in their food. Sierra, who gave only her first name, said she's traumatized by what happened and is...
KTVU FOX 2
Destination wedding ceremonies return to Mount Diablo's summit
More than a dozen couples started their weekend early, by saying their 'I do’s,' nearly 4,000 feet above sea level. 16 couples on Friday took the plunge, exchanging vows atop the Mount Diablo summit.
KTVU FOX 2
18-year-old San Jose man charged with DUI; injured child, displaced 9 in hit-and run crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A child is recovering from minor injuries, and at least two families are displaced. This, following a hit-and-run crash into an apartment building in the Seven Trees neighborhood in San Jose. The damage that could be seen from inside the impact area in one of the...
