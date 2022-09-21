ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Beloved San Francisco sports bar burns down

The Double Play Bar and Grill in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday. "The Double Play has burned down," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food ... We will be closed until further notice."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco swimmers take a cold plunge for a good cause

San Francisco swimmers take a cold plunge for a good cause. San Francisco - Swimmers in San Francisco took a cold swim Saturday morning to raise money for cancer research. Swim Across America's 1.5 mile San Francisco bay swim began at Little Marina Green in San Francisco at 9:30 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco firefighter wears "Lets go Brandon" shirt while on duty

A San Francisco firefighter wore a shirt with the conservative phrase "Lets Go Brandon" written across the back while on duty Saturday morning. The phrase has become conservative code for something far more vulgar: "F—- Joe Biden." It’s all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Major delays in BART's Transbay Tube

OAKLAND, Calif. - BART issued an advisory Friday morning about a major delay in the Transbay Tube between Embarcadero and West Oakland in the San Francisco and East Bay directions due to an equipment problem on the track. A spokeswoman said it appears to be a power issue in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

First look at BART's 2nd Transbay Tube renderings

OAKLAND, Calif. - The first renderings of what a second Transbay Tube would add to the Bay Area have now been made public. One concept, by Amtrak’s Capitol Corridor, now known as Link 21, shows a new BART station at San Francisco's Mission Bay. Both possible plans have new...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

BART system maintenance questioned as equipment and service problems persist

OAKLAND, Calif. - BART has dealt with a series of equipment, power, track and maintenance issues, calling into question the transit system’s dependability. The latest incident was Friday morning when BART trains stopped in the Transbay Tube because of a power outage. 200 passengers were stranded and other commuters were stuck at other points in the system, officials said.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

COVID: BART mask requirement set to end October 1

OAKLAND, Calif. - Bay Area Rapid Transit has had a mask mandate in place for most of the coronavirus pandemic, but on Thursday, officials announced the mandate would end on October 1. The BART board of directors approved the resolution in a vote at Thursday's director's meeting. They based their...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Weekend forecast: Saturday warmup

Sunny, warm and clear conditions are expected all across the Bay Area on Saturday. A cool down is expected come the start of the work week.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose firefighters battle industrial warehouse fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose firefighters battled an industrial warehouse fire early Friday morning, getting it under control before anyone got hurt. The fire broke out on Archer Street in the Alviso neighborhood. The flames grew quickly, and was burning near a marina and golf course. By 1 a.m.,...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Former Alameda County deputies get plea deals for beating San Francisco man

SAN FRANCISCO - Two former Alameda County sheriff's deputies charged in the 2015 brutal beating of a robbery suspect accepted plea deals from San Francisco prosecutors last year. The ex-deputies, 14-year veteran training officer Luis Santamaria and 3-year veteran Paul Wieber, who was undergoing field training, quietly struck the agreements...
KTVU FOX 2

Arsonist starts 2 fires at People's Park Housing Site in Berkeley

Police in Berkeley are looking for an arsonist who they say started two fires at the People's Park Housing Construction site. Officials say one fire was set in the middle of the park, the second was on the Northwest side of the park. Both fires were quickly put out by...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

CLOSE CALL: Girl on scooter nearly hit by speeding car

A driver sped through a San Mateo crosswalk as a family was in the middle of the street. The driver, a teenaged boy, struck a girl's scooter, but miraculously did not make contact with the child. The teen returned to talk with police who did not issue a citation.
SAN MATEO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Reimagining Rosh Hashanah

A special event is planned at San Francisco's Crissy Field to celebrate the Jewish New Year. KTVU's Heather Holmes and Jana Katsuyama speak with Reboot CEO David Katznelson about why this Rosh Hashanah event is for everyone.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

