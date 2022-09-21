ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found shot to death in vehicle, authorities say

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case of a man found shot to death in the driver’s side of a vehicle on Friday, Sept. 23. According to investigators, Brenden Washington, 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the vehicle on...
brproud.com

Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Ascension Parish

DARROW, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Neptune Drive. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the area around midnight on Friday and found a man that had been shot multiple times inside a vehicle. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Brenden Washington.
wbrz.com

Accused killer back in jail Saturday after allegedly committing drive-by shooting while out on bond

BATON ROUGE - A murder suspect is back in jail Saturday after allegedly shooting another victim while he was out on bond last month. Luke Simmons, 39, was arrested back in December 2021 on allegations that he shot and killed a man on Spanish Town Road earlier that same month. Court records show Judge Eboni Johnson Rose set his bond at $115,000, and he was released from jail in February.
WAFB

Pedestrian killed in Denham Springs crash, police say

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is investigating a deadly early morning crash that happened on Saturday, Sept. 24. According to police, Thomas Rocha, 36, was killed while walking in the middle of the road on US 190 near South Woodcrest Avenue. Police said he was hit by a 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck and pronounced dead at the scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the truck was not hurt.
brproud.com

Livingston Parish woman accused of impersonating deputy, trying to secure friend’s escape from prison

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A citizen in Livingston Parish was caught impersonating a deputy and trying to secure an inmate’s release. 39-year-old Sarah Clark would visit East Baton Rouge Parish Prison to visit 33-year-old Nicole Stevens who had a drug charge. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) says Stevens and Clark discussed Stevens’ escape and how to avoid the rest of her sentence given by the 21st Judicial District Court.
brproud.com

VIDEO: Multiple car break-ins, suspects armed in Livingston

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and Denham Springs Police Department are investigating reports of multiple vehicles being broken into. Denham Springs homeowner, Jonattan Salcedo, awoke to a motion alert no one ever expects. “Immediately I actually freaked out and he actually had a...
WAFB

One person injured in shooting on Convention Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured after a shooting in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Sept. 21. A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the shooting happened in the 4300 block of Convention Street, near North Blvd., around 3 p.m. According to BRPD, the victim’s injuries...
brproud.com

Traffic stop ends with arrest of BR man on drug charges

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on Thursday morning after witnessing a traffic violation. The stop took place on LA 70 and two people were found in the vehicle. Demetric Royal Nelson, Jr. was the driver and...
brproud.com

EBRSO deputy sent to hospital after crash on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputy is in the hospital after getting hit on Airline Highway Friday morning. Officials say the EBRSO unit was hit around 11 a.m. on the corner of Airline Highway and North Foster Drive. EBRSO says the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured. The deputy is in the hospital to be checked.
