Sheriff: Man, 22, found shot to death inside vehicle in Ascension neighborhood Friday night
DARROW - Deputies are investigating after finding a 22-year-old man shot to death inside a vehicle in an Ascension neighborhood late Friday night. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a shooting on Neptune Drive in Darrow around 11:56 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim, later...
Man found shot to death in vehicle, authorities say
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case of a man found shot to death in the driver’s side of a vehicle on Friday, Sept. 23. According to investigators, Brenden Washington, 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the vehicle on...
Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Ascension Parish
DARROW, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Neptune Drive. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the area around midnight on Friday and found a man that had been shot multiple times inside a vehicle. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Brenden Washington.
Shooting in Opelousas leaves man in serious to life-threatening condition
A man is in serious to life-threatening condition after an early morning shooting in Opelousas.
Accused killer back in jail Saturday after allegedly committing drive-by shooting while out on bond
BATON ROUGE - A murder suspect is back in jail Saturday after allegedly shooting another victim while he was out on bond last month. Luke Simmons, 39, was arrested back in December 2021 on allegations that he shot and killed a man on Spanish Town Road earlier that same month. Court records show Judge Eboni Johnson Rose set his bond at $115,000, and he was released from jail in February.
Armed and dangerous: Detectives search for man accused of deadly Hammond home invasion
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO)— Tangipahoa detectives have identified a man believed to be connected to a home invasion that killed a man and left his 12-year-old daughter critically injured earlier this month. According to the TPSO, deputies are actively searching for 18-year-old Omarion Hookfin. Detectives say in the late night...
Pedestrian killed in Denham Springs crash, police say
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is investigating a deadly early morning crash that happened on Saturday, Sept. 24. According to police, Thomas Rocha, 36, was killed while walking in the middle of the road on US 190 near South Woodcrest Avenue. Police said he was hit by a 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck and pronounced dead at the scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the truck was not hurt.
Police arrest suspect in deadly apartment break-in and shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge late Wednesday, Sept. 21. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Alvin Allen III, 21, of Baton Rouge, was arrested in the shooting death of Keandre Williams, 25, of Baker.
Suspect in fatal Foster Farms stabbing still on the run
After a certain amount of time of good behavior, some inmates have the privilege to work in the real world, while still serving time
Local business and police searching for suspect
A Lafayette business and LPD are asking for help to identify a man who stole some items from the store yesterday.
Livingston Parish woman accused of impersonating deputy, trying to secure friend’s escape from prison
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A citizen in Livingston Parish was caught impersonating a deputy and trying to secure an inmate’s release. 39-year-old Sarah Clark would visit East Baton Rouge Parish Prison to visit 33-year-old Nicole Stevens who had a drug charge. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) says Stevens and Clark discussed Stevens’ escape and how to avoid the rest of her sentence given by the 21st Judicial District Court.
VIDEO: Multiple car break-ins, suspects armed in Livingston
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and Denham Springs Police Department are investigating reports of multiple vehicles being broken into. Denham Springs homeowner, Jonattan Salcedo, awoke to a motion alert no one ever expects. “Immediately I actually freaked out and he actually had a...
Armed burglars dumped stolen vehicle, stole two others from Denham Springs subdivision
DENHAM SPRINGS - Law enforcement is searching for at least two suspects connected to "numerous" vehicle burglaries from early Thursday morning who fled by abandoning one stolen vehicle in favor of two others. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office asked for help via Facebook in identifying them, saying the burglaries took...
Attacker breaks into apartment, shoots 25-year-old dead, Baton Rouge police say
A 21-year-old faces a first-degree murder charge for breaking into an apartment at a complex near LSU and shooting a 25-year-old man dead, Baton Rouge Police said — the latest in a spate of recent fatal shootings that have ruptured a lull in violence in the city. Alvin Allen...
One person injured in shooting on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured after a shooting in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Sept. 21. A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the shooting happened in the 4300 block of Convention Street, near North Blvd., around 3 p.m. According to BRPD, the victim’s injuries...
Man allegedly forced his way into Baton Rouge apartment, shot victim to death
BATON ROUGE - A shooting at an apartment complex late Wednesday night left a 25-year-old man dead, according to police. Thursday afternoon, The Baton Rouge Police Department said Alvin Allen III, 21, was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing 25-year-old Keandre Williams. Police confirmed they responded to a shooting incident...
Traffic stop ends with arrest of BR man on drug charges
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on Thursday morning after witnessing a traffic violation. The stop took place on LA 70 and two people were found in the vehicle. Demetric Royal Nelson, Jr. was the driver and...
Shooter in 2019 Fairfields killing gets 25 years on reduced charge after plea agreement
A Baton Rouge man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday for stalking a man to his Fairfields Avenue home in 2019 and gunning him down him shortly after they had an argument in front of a nearby convenience store. Shawn Kelvin Byrd, 25, of North 46th Street, stood...
A week after Allie Rice's murder, reward climbs to $50K for info on her killer
BATON ROUGE - A restaurant where slain LSU student Allie Rice worked says a reward for information on her killer has more than quintupled in a matter of days. Staff at The Shed on Burbank Drive told WBRZ that it plans to give the money to anyone whose tip ultimately leads to someone getting criminally charged in Rice's killing.
EBRSO deputy sent to hospital after crash on Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputy is in the hospital after getting hit on Airline Highway Friday morning. Officials say the EBRSO unit was hit around 11 a.m. on the corner of Airline Highway and North Foster Drive. EBRSO says the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured. The deputy is in the hospital to be checked.
