'It is what it is': Controversial interception ends comeback attempt as Eastern Washington falls to Montana State 38-35
What actually happened at the Montana State 40-yard line on Roos Field with 82 seconds remaining in regulation Saturday is something that may never quite be settled. MSU coach Brent Vigen said he was glad the officials “got it right,” that Bobcats linebacker Danny Uluilakepa intercepted Gunner Talkington’s throw on a fourth-and-14 play.
Gonzaga Prep rolls up nearly 500 rushing yards, holds off late charge by Mead to secure 28-21 win
The way the Greater Spokane League 4A/3A schedule was set up this season, the first several weeks produced few compelling games, with top teams of recent years taking advantage of rebuilding teams. As such, Mead and Gonzaga Prep – along with Central Valley and Mt. Spokane – got off to...
As Gonzaga honors former standout Sophie Whittle, she and other women's players reflect on impact of Serena Williams
The most decorated and winningest player in the history of Gonzaga tennis had a banner hung in her honor inside of the Stevens Center on Saturday before the second day of the Gonzaga Hidden Duel Tournament. “It’s really special,” Whittle said. “I don’t really have any other words other than...
Washington Wildlife Dept. director authorizes hunt for Leadpoint wolves
(The Center Square) – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized lethal removal of one or two wolves from the Leadpoint pack to stop repeated attacks on cattle in Stevens County. The agency has confirmed three kills and two injuries of livestock grazing on private...
Valleyfest returns to Spokane Valley this weekend
Valleyfest is back in Spokane Valley Sept. 23-25. Festivities kicked off Friday evening with the Heart of Gold festival. You can find a full list of the events here.
Firefighters battling brush fire near Newman Lake
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - A brush fire has broken out by the Makenzie Conservation Area in Newman Lake. Right now, planes are landing in the lake to get water to fight the fire. We do not know how big the fire is. This is a breaking news story and will...
Washington Department of Commerce holds virtual press conference responding to the sheriff
SPOKANE, Wash. - The director of the Washington Department of Commerce (WDOC), Lisa Brown, held a virtual press conference responding to Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich about Camp Hope. On Sept. 22, Knezovich, released a letter vowing he would clear out Camp Hope by mid-October. Later that day, the Washington...
City of Spokane settles with David Novak's family for $4 million
SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of a man killed by police in 2019 settled with the city of Spokane for $4 million the day the case was set to go to trial. David Novak was shot and killed by Officer Brandon Rankin on January 7, 2019 after neighbors reported Novak was shooting at them. Novak was unarmed.
WSDOT responds to Spokane sheriff's vow to clear out Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has responded to Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich vowing to clear out Camp Hope in mid-October. "The Sheriff’s proposal doesn’t capture the spirit of those conversations and we will continue to work in good faith with willing partners at all...
Man guilty of killing Jakobe Ford sentenced to 304 months in prison
SPOKANE, Wash. - Michael Le, the man guilty of killing Jakobe Ford, has been sentenced to 304 months in prison. On top of time in prison, he will have to pay $6,620 to Ford's family. Ford gradated from Shadle Park High School and left behind a young son. Last Updated:...
Vehicle versus pedestrian crash near Kootenai County leaves one in hospital
KOOTENAI COUNTY, IDAHO. - The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on U.S. 95 at approximately mile post 429 that left traffic blocked both directions. ISP is saying the driver was headed southbound on U.S. 95 just crossing the Spokane Rover Bridge when he hit...
State highlights concerns with Camp Hope removal plan
SPOKANE, Wash. - Following Wednesday night's meeting between the city of Spokane and the Washington State Patrol (WSP), Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the state Department of Commerce, several agencies have released statements regarding the future of Camp Hope. WSP, WSDOT and the Department of Commerce said the...
Family says woman has multiple injuries following Chattaroy crash
SPOKANE, Wash - The family of one of the women hurt in a crash on Denison Chattaroy Road and US-2 said she has a broken arm, leg and other injuries. Family said Trinity Mendoza was driving on US-2 when 33-year-old Aaric Carr pulled on to the road in front of her.
Spokane County Sheriff's deputies arrest 3 in connection to shooting in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. - Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries on the evening of Sept. 23, according to a release from SCSO. At about 11:40 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to reports of gunshots near the 15900 block...
Warrant issued for Moses Lake man accused of killing wife
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for Charles Bregman, who is accused of killing his wife. The two went missing earlier this week. For details click here.
Multiple agencies put out garage turned house fire in Four Lakes
FOUR LAKES, Wash. - Multiple agencies responded to a garage turned house fire in Four Lakes on Thursday. According to Bill Dennstaedt, deputy chief for Spokane County Fire District #3, the cause of the fire is still unknown but the owner was able to get out safely. This is a...
Spokane police officer on leave following rape allegations
SPOKANE, Wash. - An officer from the Spokane Police Department (SPD) is on administrative leave amid allegations he raped a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy in 2019. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Officer Andrew Richmond was placed on administrative leave in July after an anonymous letter was sent to the Sheriff’s Office detailing the sexual assault of a female deputy.
