Lompoc to pay $263K to resolve wastewater discharge violations
The city of Lompoc has reached a tentative settlement with the Environmental Defense Center in a Clean Water Act lawsuit that claimed the city’s Regional Wastewater Reclamation Plant discharges violated its permit limitations over the past five years. EDC said, based on the city’s own reports, Lompoc has been...
Santa Ynez Valley steps up for seniors with 'Cars & Cowboys Extravaganza' | Judith Dale
The Santa Ynez Valley is recognized for stepping up to take care of its own. An example is the Cars & Cowboys Extravaganza event to be held Saturday, Oct. 1, to benefit Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach's local Meals on Wheels program. Formerly known as the Buellton Senior Center, Santa...
Joe Holland to speak Saturday on 'safeguarding your vote,' in Santa Maria, Guadalupe
Joe E. Holland, Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder, Assessor & Registrar of Voters, will speak Saturday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library on the topic "safeguarding your vote in Santa Barbara County.”. He will give the same talk on Saturday, Sept. 24, at...
Letters to the Editor: No super-sized sewer in Los Olivos; Read, study, question, vote; Judges are subject to error; Would like zoning laws enforced; Renewables are only a dream
There is one surefire way to wipe out what remains of the small, quaint town of Los Olivos we know and love: build a super sewer site and an expandable open-air treatment plant on a large parcel beyond our township’s boundaries. The Los Olivos Community Services District (LOCSD), formed...
First Responder Career Fair set for Saturday in Buellton
Individuals interested in a career as a first responder — those who show up first at vehicle accidents, structure fires and wildfires, incidents requiring medical assistance or law enforcement intervention — can learn about jobs and meet with people from numerous such agencies Saturday in Buellton. Santa Barbara...
When life gives you lemons, head to Goleta's Lemon Festival | Julia McHugh
This weekend in Santa Barbara is jammed with events. The Lemon Festival and Fall Classic Car Show (actually in Goleta), Planned Parenthood’s annual Book Sale and the Quilters Guild’s Harvest of Colors Show (both at Earl Warren Showgrounds), and an innovative staging of “Romeo and Juliet” by the intriguingly titled Naked Shakes company.
Marine layer ahead in the coming week, possible rain starting Oct. 4 | Central Coast Weather Report
An early season storm Sunday and Monday produced 2.8 inches of rain at Vandenberg Space Force Base and 1.46 inches at the Santa Maria Airport. However, weather stations farther east in the Solvang area only recorded about a tenth of an inch and just a few hundredths of an inch of precious precipitation in Santa Ynez.
Santa Ynez raising funds to honor former student-athlete Roberto Garcia Jr.
The Santa Ynez High School football players will "Go Pink" Sept. 30 in recognition of Cancer Awareness Month in a fundraiser for a local family. "Go Pink Night is a very meaningful tradition for our football family. As players, coaches and fans honor all the women and men who are fighting cancer, and we remember those special to us who have fought the battle and lost," said Santa Ynez football coach Josh McClurg. "We lost Carl Rio a few years ago, and it has hit us hard a few times within our own football family.
Power Rankings: St. Joseph, Lompoc, Paso Robles, SLO and Mission Prep make up area's top five teams
Paso Robles moved up sharply in the area football rankings, St. Joseph remained at the top and Lompoc retained its No. 2 spot. The top-ranked team in the area also moved into the top 10 in the CalPreps Central Section rankings, going up three spots from its previous No. 13 rating.
Water polo: Santa Ynez holding its own in Mountain League
The prior Thursday, the Santa Ynez boys water polo team cruised to a 16-1 non-league win against Malibu. Five days later, on Tuesday, Righetti pushed the Pirates hard. The Pirates spotted the Warriors the first two goals then rallied for a hard-fought 13-10 Mountain League win at Righetti to move to 6-6, 5-1.
Saturday's music festival in Lompoc postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
What was to be Lompoc's inaugural music festival this weekend was postponed Wednesday due to "unforeseen circumstances," an announcement posted by event organizers to Facebook read. "We thank you for your continued support and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience that may be experienced as a result of this event postponement,"...
Santa Ynez girls tennis team thriving in new section, league
The Santa Ynez girls team has had to make a lot of adjustments this year. The Pirates are in a new CIF section and in a new league. Santa Ynez, along with Lompoc and Cabrillo, moved from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section effective this school year. Santa...
Santa Ynez rolls past Righetti 31-11, improving to 4-1 on season
With Santa Ynez facing a fourth down and 20 from the Righetti 32 on the first possession Friday night, Pirates quarterback Luke Gildred threw a strike to Dalton Beard near the Santa Ynez sidelines for a score. That was an indication of how most of the rest of the game...
