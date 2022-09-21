Mastodons volleyball swept in Horizon League opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Despite a season-high 18 kills from Iris Riegel, the Purdue Fort Wayne women’s volleyball team dropped its Horizon League opener with Milwaukee 29-27, 25-13, 25-20 on Tuesday (Sept. 20). Riegel played the best volleyball of her young career, hitting .500 on 28 attempts for 18 kills. Maggie Castleman was also a bright spot for the ‘Dons, registering 10 kills with a .400 hitting clip.

Purdue Fort Wayne jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the opening set. The lead held until 22-17, when Milwaukee started an 8-2 run. The Mastodons had five set points, but Milwaukee staved off every opportunity and eventually took the set 29-27.

The second set was all Milwaukee, as the Panthers went up 18-9 to gain a comfortable lead. They hit .647 for the frame.

Purdue Fort Wayne looked dangerous in the third, as Riegel hammered down eight of her kills in the final set. The ‘Dons led 18-15, but Milwaukee rattled off eight in a row to take the match.

The Mastodons fall to 4-8, 0-1 Horizon League while Milwaukee improves to 2-10, 1-0. Purdue Fort Wayne will play again on Saturday (Sept. 24) at IUPUI at 4 p.m.

