ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Mastodons volleyball swept in Horizon League opener

By Aaron Johnson - PFW Sports Information
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mdIix_0i3bnkap00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. –  Despite a season-high 18 kills from Iris Riegel, the Purdue Fort Wayne women’s volleyball team dropped its Horizon League opener with Milwaukee 29-27, 25-13, 25-20 on Tuesday (Sept. 20). Riegel played the best volleyball of her young career, hitting .500 on 28 attempts for 18 kills. Maggie Castleman was also a bright spot for the ‘Dons, registering 10 kills with a .400 hitting clip.

Purdue Fort Wayne jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the opening set. The lead held until 22-17, when Milwaukee started an 8-2 run. The Mastodons had five set points, but Milwaukee staved off every opportunity and eventually took the set 29-27.

The second set was all Milwaukee, as the Panthers went up 18-9 to gain a comfortable lead. They hit .647 for the frame.

Purdue Fort Wayne looked dangerous in the third, as Riegel hammered down eight of her kills in the final set. The ‘Dons led 18-15, but Milwaukee rattled off eight in a row to take the match.

The Mastodons fall to 4-8, 0-1 Horizon League while Milwaukee improves to 2-10, 1-0. Purdue Fort Wayne will play again on Saturday (Sept. 24) at IUPUI at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

9/23 Highlight Zone – Week Six

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 1A no. 2 Adams Central won a classic county rivalry game against 1A no. 5 South Adams in the “Game of the Week,” North Side bested Homestead for the first time in program history, and Norwell racked up another impressive win in the Northeast Eight in your week six edition […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
Local
Indiana Sports
WANE 15

GOTW Preview: Adams Central at South Adams

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – The smallest classification in Indiana high school football will have the biggest stage on Friday night in Berne as 1A no. 2 Adams Central takes on 1A no. 5 South Adams in the week six Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!” Adams Central comes in with a perfect 5-0 record after […]
BERNE, IN
WANE 15

SA’s Grant Moser live on WANE to preview GOTW

BERNE, Ind. (WANE ) – South Adams head coach Grant Moser was live on WANE-TV at 6 p.m. Friday to preview the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as the 1A no. 5 Starfires host 1A no. 2 Adams Central in the most-anticipated ACAC contest of the season. Tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 […]
BERNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Horizon League#Purdue Fort Wayne#Iupui#Nexstar Media Inc
wuwm.com

Exploring the history of Milwaukee's 'Hooverville'

The 1930s were a volatile time for the nation, and Milwaukee was no exception. After a prosperous period during the Roaring '20s, the Great Depression gripped the city as massive unemployment, hunger and homelessness ran rampant under President Herbert Hoover. Bubbler Talk explores question asker Elizabeth Harrington's curiosity about Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Sports
wnanews.com

Longtime Milwaukee business manager Bonnie Porter dies at 69

Bonnie Rae Porter, longtime business manager for The (Milwaukee) Daily Reporter, died on Aug. 4, at the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was 69. Porter was born on Sept. 3, 1952, in Chicago to Charles B. and Marie M. Niemiec Gundlach. In December 2007, she joined The Daily Reporter, where she worked as the business manager until her retirement in 2020.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee's Festa Italiana; new location, same food and fun

MILWAUKEE - Get ready for a weekend of Italian food, culture and fun as Festa Italiana returns in a new location in Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is at the Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago Street, Milwaukee) with a preview of this year’s event that plans to have the intimacy and charm of a traditional ethnic street festival.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WANE 15

WANE 15

11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy