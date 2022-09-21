Missouri Tigers' Week 4 Opponent Auburn Loses Starting QB to Injury

The Missouri Tigers will travel to Auburn for their first SEC battle of the year, but their opponent's starting quarterback TJ Finley will miss the game.

The (2-1) Missouri Tigers will head to Jordan Hare Stadium in Week 4 to take on the (2-1) Auburn Tigers in their first SEC contest of 2022. Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said at the beginning of the week that both quarterbacks on his squad were "all good", but that is apparently not the case.

Multiple sources have reported that TJ Finley will sit out this weekend against Mizzou with a shoulder injury. Finley, who's thrown for 431 yards, 1 touchdown, and four interceptions this year, was the main quarterback for Auburn, but was in a bit of a rotation with likely replacement Robby Ashford.

While Finley had a promising 2021, putting up 827 yards, six touchdowns, and only one pick, he's struggled a bit this fall. Ashford's seen plenty of snaps already and should be ready to take on the role as the full-time starter. Ashford, a freshman, has only thrown 29 passes in his college career, but has displayed some flashes of brilliance, especially with his legs.

Missouri will have a bit easier task preparing for the battle, if only because they'll be able to focus on one opposing field general. Auburn is coming off a 41-12 steamrolling in front of their home crowd at the hands of No. 14 Penn State and they're itching to get back into the win column at Jordan Hare against Mizzou.

Head coach Eli Drink with and this Tigers squad are riding some positive momentum after a win against (FCS) Abilene Christian, but the competition will level up significantly this weekend .If they can hurry and hassle the inexperienced Ashford, that will go a long way towards returning to Columbia, Mo. with a 3-1 record.

