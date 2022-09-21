ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Missouri Tigers' Week 4 Opponent Auburn Loses Starting QB to Injury

By Collier Logan
Mizzou Sports Talk
Mizzou Sports Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJJDi_0i3bnipN00

The Missouri Tigers will travel to Auburn for their first SEC battle of the year, but their opponent's starting quarterback TJ Finley will miss the game.

The (2-1) Missouri Tigers will head to Jordan Hare Stadium in Week 4 to take on the (2-1) Auburn Tigers in their first SEC contest of 2022. Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said at the beginning of the week that both quarterbacks on his squad were "all good", but that is apparently not the case.

Multiple sources have reported that TJ Finley will sit out this weekend against Mizzou with a shoulder injury. Finley, who's thrown for 431 yards, 1 touchdown, and four interceptions this year, was the main quarterback for Auburn, but was in a bit of a rotation with likely replacement Robby Ashford.

While Finley had a promising 2021, putting up 827 yards, six touchdowns, and only one pick, he's struggled a bit this fall. Ashford's seen plenty of snaps already and should be ready to take on the role as the full-time starter. Ashford, a freshman, has only thrown 29 passes in his college career, but has displayed some flashes of brilliance, especially with his legs.

Missouri will have a bit easier task preparing for the battle, if only because they'll be able to focus on one opposing field general. Auburn is coming off a 41-12 steamrolling in front of their home crowd at the hands of No. 14 Penn State and they're itching to get back into the win column at Jordan Hare against Mizzou.

Head coach Eli Drink with and this Tigers squad are riding some positive momentum after a win against (FCS) Abilene Christian, but the competition will level up significantly this weekend .If they can hurry and hassle the inexperienced Ashford, that will go a long way towards returning to Columbia, Mo. with a 3-1 record.

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, AL
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Columbia, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri College Sports
Columbia, MO
Football
Columbia, MO
College Sports
247Sports

Bryan Harsin could be fired if Auburn loses to Missouri football, per report

Bryan Harsin could be fired if Auburn football loses to Missouri, according to a report Saturday morning by Bruce Feldman. Feldman explained why on Big Noon Kickoff. "Even though it's only Year 2 for Bryan Harsin, this has been such an odd dynamic from the time he arrived in Boise State," Feldman said. "The Auburn money people, they never wanted Harsin to get hired. And the AD who hired him, he forced out last month. Making matters worse, they're ranked No. 55 in recruiting and that is last in the SEC. You have a coach here who really has got nobody supporting him. So right now, he's never had much of a chance to get any traction there. If they get beat today by Missouri, I'm told there's a really good chance they could pull the plug on him as early as tomorrow. It has felt like a real inevitability that he will get let go at some point this year, but that feels like now it's got ramped up. The other crazy part of this is — if they do fire him this year, they're going to have to owe him $15.3 million on his buyout and they would have to pay 50% of that within 60 days."
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Tigers#Jordan#American Football#College Football#Missouri Tigers#The Missouri Tigers#Sec
wtvy.com

Fight after Eufaula football game leads to assault investigation

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - On Friday, September 16, 2022 a 14-year-old was injured in a fight that took place after the football game. During the parking lot altercation, a 12-year-old injured the 14-year-old. A video of the fight was submitted as evidence. The incident has resulted in juvenile petitions being...
EUFAULA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Facebook
lakeexpo.com

105 Troutdale Road, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65037

This is your once in a lifetime opportunity to secure the iconic LAKE CULTURED MARBLE - the Lake Area's premier manufacturer of quality marble for over 31 years! Offering approximately 20,000 square feet building in Gravois Mills with large showroom to display products, small office, 1 bathroom and lots of storage area. This property comes with all of the molds and equipment. Some employees with years of experience may want to stay on. Business, equipment and real estate are all yours. Be quick - this is priced to sell!
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
939theeagle.com

Big turnout projected for Saturday’s fly-in in Jefferson City

Organizers of Saturday’s “Fly into the 40s event” at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport are expecting a big turnout. Weather should be perfect for the event, which is from 10 am to 7 pm. The fly-in is being hosted by Columbia-based Veterans United Home Loans (VUHL). VU vice president Pam Swan says veterans from all generations will have an opportunity to take a free flight in a Stearman biplane.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia employers could see impact from massive beef plant being built near Warrenton

Columbia-area business leaders say a new $800-million beef processing plant being built near Wright City could impact some employers here. The issue was discussed at the recent Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board meeting. While Columbia business leaders praise the news, they note a number of Columbia-area employers draw workers from east of Kingdom City. They say some of those employees may apply for the new jobs in Wright City, which is 75 miles east of Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MO
Mizzou Sports Talk

Mizzou Sports Talk

Columbia, MO
178
Followers
251
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

MizzouSportsTalk brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of Missouri athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/missouri

Comments / 0

Community Policy