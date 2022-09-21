Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Family-Owned Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Is Set To CollapseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Here's why Arizona State should do whatever it takes to hire Deion SandersEugene AdamsTempe, AZ
Related
Phoenix New Times
Your Guide to the Arizona State Fair 2022: Concerts, Discounts, Rides, and More
No, the Arizona State Fair won’t have its high-profile concerts again this year, but it’ll have damn near everything else you’ve come to expect from the event. The annual extravaganza of deep-fried foods, over-the-top thrill rides, midway games, and homespun crafts will return to the state fairgrounds on Friday, September 23, for its 2022 edition, which runs until October 30.
Arizona Fall Events You Won't Want To Miss This Season
Here's your guide to some fun Phoenix fall activities.
It's that time of year! 20 fall events and festivals around the Valley
ARIZONA, USA — It's hard to believe, but fall is officially here!. Many communities around the Valley are welcoming the cooler weather by holding fall-inspired events. The first Oktoberfest was organized in celebration of the marriage of the Bavarian King Ludwig I in Munich, Germany, in 1810. This “volksfest” has continued on to this day and is brought to Fountain Hills each year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix New Times
Taco Fests and Tea Parties: Here Are 5 Phoenix Food Events to Fill Your Weekend
The last weekend of September is upon us, and as fall creeps closer, so does Arizona's bustling event season. It's starting to be nice outside, so celebrate with some funnel cake at the Arizona State Fair or make the most of the final days of summer at a hot dog cookout in Gilbert. Here are five food and drink-filled events happening around the Valley this weekend, from Thursday, September 22 through Sunday, September 25.
Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.
A favorite local restaurant is closing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing better than grabbing some comfort Irish food, ordering a Guinness, and enjoying the evening with friends and family. There’s something friendly about the confines of an Irish restaurant. Whether you visit with a book in hand and want to pony up to a seat in the corner, or you’d rather catch the game with friends at the bar, an Irish pub is the perfect destination for young and old. However, Phoenix is about to be down one Irish restaurant, as a local pub has announced it will be closing up shop after being open for 20 years.
These 3 metro Phoenix restaurants lauded by New York Times on 2022 list
PHOENIX – A diverse serving of four Arizona restaurants, including three in the Valley, had dining experts from The New York Times licking their chops this year. Bacanora and Kabob Grill N’ Go in Phoenix, Thaily’s in Chandler and Tito & Pep in Tucson landed on The Restaurant List 2022, which was published Monday.
AZFamily
Bashas’ celebrates 90 years by donating $50,000 to local non-profit
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As part of its 90th anniversary celebration, supermarket chain Bashas’ is donating $50,000 to a local non-profit. The recipient will be announced during a special event Friday morning in Tempe. The donation is part of the chain’s Community Choice Charity Challenge. Back in July, Bashas’...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LIST: 12 Phoenix area patio, outdoor restaurant spots to enjoy fall weather
Fall is officially here! Here’s a dozen Valley places to dine outside in the Valley and take advantage of the fall weather.
citysuntimes.com
Things to do: Local mall celebrates Pet Adoption Week Sept. 22
Did you know the third week of September is “Adopt a Less-Adoptable Pet” week?!. That’s right, and Desert Ridge Marketplace is celebrating this Thursday, Sept. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. with “Yappy Hour!” Join the sunset stroll benefiting The Arizona Humane Society and explore the dog-friendly District with your furry four-legged friend.
New Family-Owned Mexican Restaurant Now Open
Grab your favorite tacos at a new Mexican restaurant.Christine Siracusa/Unsplash. There are a number of big-name, national Mexican restaurant brands in operation throughout the Valley. Wherever you turn, there’s a new shop opening up on the corner of intersections, offering the same kind of tacos or burritos found in New Hampshire or Nebraska. But in Arizona, tacos and Mexican food in general is a way of life. It’s such an important part of the culinary scene that locals can easily taste the difference between chain and locally owned. A new entry is coming to metro Phoenix with the latter, thanks to the opening of a family-owned operation.
AZFamily
Light rail construction impacting downtown Phoenix businesses
Arizona's Family profiled three lodging options that are unlike any other. Shuttle Trailhead Service started up in March and offers up a free park-and-ride. Former 3TV pilot now flying helicopter tours over Sedona's red rocks. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. He might not be on "NewsChopper 3" anymore, but he's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Valley man thanks Phoenix firefighters for saving his life
Start the day with a Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churro, then move up to a Hot Cheeto Chicken Burger. Bashas' celebrates 90 years by donating $50,000 to local non-profit. The Arizona grocer will present $50,000 to a deserving charity as part of its Community Choice Charity Challenge. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's.
citysuntimes.com
Amethyst is the crown jewel of Crown Canyon in Paradise Valley
Amethyst is the crown jewel of Crown Canyon in Paradise Valley. This $30,600,000 property, located at 7265 N. 40th St., is situated above all other home sites. This 5-acre parcel awaits an architectural masterpiece to capture the most prolific views in the community. In-house architect Stratton Andrews has designed an 18,000-square-foot showcase home custom to this lot demonstrating the endless possibilities within this home site. The breathtaking Amethyst home site itself ignited the inspiration for this architectural masterpiece. The design flows with the topography allowing 270-degree views of the Valley, Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak, while immersing the homeowner in the natural beauty of the desert.
Valley family opens new concept: 'Frutilandia x Taqueria Factory’ in Chandler
The Garfio family opened their first Frutilandia location 16 years ago in Arizona and now they opened a new concept in Chandler called the Taqueria Factory!
This Is The Best Independent Coffee Shop In Arizona
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the best independent coffee shops in each state.
azbigmedia.com
Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?
Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
AZFamily
Scottsdale residents no longer required to overseed lawns, city council says
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale residents looking to cut costs can rejoice this week after the city council passed a new rule. The city council on Tuesday approved an ordinance that prohibits mandatory overseeding, as well as other lawn requirements by HOAs. The new code allows residents to conserve thousands of gallons of water during certain months out of the year, a process that maintains a lush lawn during the winter, thereby saving money and reducing their water use. The ordinance came about after some homeowners became frustrated with their HOAs who required them to overseed Bermuda grass, according to Scottsdale city spokesperson Valerie Schneider.
Here's Where To Get The Best Pizza In Phoenix
According to Yelp, this is the best pizza place in the city.
Here's Where To Find The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best breakfast sandwich.
Comments / 0