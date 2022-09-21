Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Clemente's Record Show Has Unique BeginningsAdvenchasSan Clemente, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMurrieta, CA
Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battleLavinia Thompson
Related
localocnews.com
Dana Point Housing Element Receives State Approval; San Juan Capistrano’s Under Review
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center breaks ground on innovative Women’s Health Pavilion
MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center, a leading, innovative nonprofit medical center in Orange County, celebrated the groundbreaking of its forthcoming Women’s Health Pavilion. The new state-of-the-art three-story, 40,000-square-foot facility, which is scheduled to open in 2023 in Laguna Hills, aims to elevate the future of women’s healthcare and focus on women’s needs through all stages of their lives.
localocnews.com
The Irvine Company is the top taxpayer in Orange County in FY 21-22
SANTA ANA – The Irvine Company remains the No. 1 taxpayer in Orange County with $191,000,000 in total secured tax payments for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Charter Communications (Times Warner) is the top unsecured taxpayer with $4,257,904. The top 20 taxpayers represent 5.60 percent and 9.65 percent of secured...
localocnews.com
Meet the Council Candidates Q&A—Week 1
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localocnews.com
Garden Grove’s Office of Economic Development the first in state to receive professional accreditation
The City of Garden Grove’s Office of Economic Development has been awarded accreditation by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), to become the only Accredited Economic Development Organization (AEDO) in California, and one of 69 internationally. “This professional accreditation by the IEDC is a tremendous distinction for our City’s...
localocnews.com
On the Agenda: Newport Beach City Council Meeting for Sept. 27
Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, September 27. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68233/72. A special meeting will begin at 4 p.m. with one agenda item:. A resolution to address fractional homeownership. The Council will consider a resolution to...
localocnews.com
OCVibe proposal to remake area around Honda Center goes before City Council
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Sept. 22, 2022) — Anaheim’s City Council on Sept. 27 is set to consider a proposal for 95 acres of new entertainment, shopping and dining, offices, apartments and open space built around Honda Center and the ARTIC transit hub. Known as OCVibe, the proposal would transform...
localocnews.com
City Council Candidate Q&A: Part 1
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
RELATED PEOPLE
localocnews.com
Long Beach RWF October meeting to feature columnist Susan Shelley and decorating pumpkins for blind veterans
Susan Shelley, columnist, and member of the editorial board of the Southern California News Group that includes the Long Beach Press-Telegram, Orange County Register and Los Angeles Daily News will be the featured speaker at the Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s Saturday, October 8, 2022, breakfast meeting. Conveniently held at The Grand in Long Beach (4101 E. Willow Street), registration starts at 9 a.m. with a scrumptious all-you-can-eat breakfast served at 9:30 a.m. The cost is just $30 for members and $35 for non-members and there is free covered parking.
localocnews.com
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, September 26
UPDATE! Northbound (NB) I-405 Closures for the New I-405/SR-73 Express Lanes Connector. Crews will continue to construct the new I-405/SR-73 Express Lanes Connector. This work will require nightly NB I-405 closures between the NB I-405 off-ramp to South Coast Drive and the NB I-405 on-ramp from Fairview. The NB I-405...
localocnews.com
Letter to the Editor: Joe Stapleton is the Best Choice for Newport’s Future.
In the November election, voters have a choice between long time community leader Joe Stapleton and newcomer to Newport Beach Tom Miller. I am supporting Joe Stapleton. Joe has decades of experience in working to improve our city. As a member of the Finance Committee his oversight has contributed to...
localocnews.com
Irvine Regional Park to celebrate 125th Anniversary
Join OC Parks on Saturday, Oct. 1, to celebrate Irvine Regional Park’s 125th anniversary. This free, family-friendly event will showcase the park’s historical significance while highlighting its continued importance in the community. The Irvine family gifted the land that is now Irvine Regional Park to the County in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localocnews.com
County mental health boards to be required to include veterans or veteran advocates
Assemblymember Janet Nguyen is proud to announce that Assembly Bill 738 has been signed by the Governor. AB 738 ensures that veterans will have a seat at the table and are part of the conversation on mental health and wellness. “We owe it to those who we’ve asked to serve...
localocnews.com
Do you know the difference between a career, a job, and an occupation?
ABOUT ANAHEIM — Anaheim is a full-service city supporting more than 340,000 residents, 20,000 businesses and 25 million annual visitors. The city provides public safety through the Anaheim Police Department and Anaheim Fire & Rescue, water and power service through Anaheim Public Utilities, parks, community centers, family services and libraries through Anaheim Community Services, neighborhood and transportation improvements through Anaheim Public Works and community revitalization through Community & Economic Development. Anaheim is a modern, diverse city with a proud history dating back to its 1857 founding. Anaheim is known worldwide as the home of the Disneyland Resort, including Walt Disney’s original Disneyland Park, as well as Angel Stadium of Anaheim and Angels Baseball, Honda Center and the Anaheim Ducks, and the Anaheim Convention Center, the largest on the West Coast. Anaheim’s thriving visitor industry and business community help support the city’s neighborhoods and make Anaheim a great place to live, work and play. For more, please see www.anaheim.net.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, September 23, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, September 23, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Highs are expected...
localocnews.com
Dana Wharf Fish Report: Bass, Dorado, Tuna Catches Filling Local Boats
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localocnews.com
Letter to the Editor: I Choose Tom Miller for City Council
In this election, I am focused on supporting candidates who are ethical, transparent and have only the best interests of the city at heart. I have no interest in electing a Councilperson whose decisions are based on what is best for his political career. Voters decisively defeated Measure B in...
localocnews.com
Letter to the Editor: Los Alamitos Unified exacerbates mental health issues with tampons in boys’ restroom
Has all common sense left the building? Progressives and conservatives disagree politically sure, but where can we bridge the gap of common sense when it comes to our children? Whether you’re Republican/Conservative or Democrat/Socialist – we need to come together for the kids!. A tampon/sanitary pad dispenser was...
localocnews.com
Letter to the Editor: Marquez opens Cypress to liability by disregarding council rules
Can’t someone give Council Member Frances Marquez a few lessons on the legal rules of being a council member?. Ignoring Anaheim Union High School District policy, progressive Marquez and two of her endorsed progressive candidates (Troy Tanaka running for Cypress School Board and Helen Le running for Cypress City Council) recently campaigned at Cypress High School. Billed as an informative visit, this was a CAMPAIGN stop as part of Marquez’s efforts to have the Cypress School Board and Cypress City Council gain progressive majorities. (And we have seen how well progressive majorities work in other cities.)
localocnews.com
Lakewood to hold Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Expo on Sept. 24
Enjoy lots of family-friendly fun and learn valuable information at the City of Lakewood’s annual Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Expo to be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Civic Center parking lot at Del Amo and Clark. This free event is...
Comments / 0