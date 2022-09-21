ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

localocnews.com

Dana Point Housing Element Receives State Approval; San Juan Capistrano’s Under Review

The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
localocnews.com

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center breaks ground on innovative Women’s Health Pavilion

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center, a leading, innovative nonprofit medical center in Orange County, celebrated the groundbreaking of its forthcoming Women’s Health Pavilion. The new state-of-the-art three-story, 40,000-square-foot facility, which is scheduled to open in 2023 in Laguna Hills, aims to elevate the future of women’s healthcare and focus on women’s needs through all stages of their lives.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

The Irvine Company is the top taxpayer in Orange County in FY 21-22

SANTA ANA – The Irvine Company remains the No. 1 taxpayer in Orange County with $191,000,000 in total secured tax payments for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Charter Communications (Times Warner) is the top unsecured taxpayer with $4,257,904. The top 20 taxpayers represent 5.60 percent and 9.65 percent of secured...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Meet the Council Candidates Q&A—Week 1


SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Garden Grove’s Office of Economic Development the first in state to receive professional accreditation

The City of Garden Grove’s Office of Economic Development has been awarded accreditation by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), to become the only Accredited Economic Development Organization (AEDO) in California, and one of 69 internationally. “This professional accreditation by the IEDC is a tremendous distinction for our City’s...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
localocnews.com

On the Agenda: Newport Beach City Council Meeting for Sept. 27

Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, September 27. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68233/72. A special meeting will begin at 4 p.m. with one agenda item:. A resolution to address fractional homeownership. The Council will consider a resolution to...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

City Council Candidate Q&A: Part 1


SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Long Beach RWF October meeting to feature columnist Susan Shelley and decorating pumpkins for blind veterans

Susan Shelley, columnist, and member of the editorial board of the Southern California News Group that includes the Long Beach Press-Telegram, Orange County Register and Los Angeles Daily News will be the featured speaker at the Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s Saturday, October 8, 2022, breakfast meeting. Conveniently held at The Grand in Long Beach (4101 E. Willow Street), registration starts at 9 a.m. with a scrumptious all-you-can-eat breakfast served at 9:30 a.m. The cost is just $30 for members and $35 for non-members and there is free covered parking.
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, September 26

UPDATE! Northbound (NB) I-405 Closures for the New I-405/SR-73 Express Lanes Connector. Crews will continue to construct the new I-405/SR-73 Express Lanes Connector. This work will require nightly NB I-405 closures between the NB I-405 off-ramp to South Coast Drive and the NB I-405 on-ramp from Fairview. The NB I-405...
WESTMINSTER, CA
localocnews.com

Irvine Regional Park to celebrate 125th Anniversary

Join OC Parks on Saturday, Oct. 1, to celebrate Irvine Regional Park’s 125th anniversary. This free, family-friendly event will showcase the park’s historical significance while highlighting its continued importance in the community. The Irvine family gifted the land that is now Irvine Regional Park to the County in...
ORANGE, CA
localocnews.com

Do you know the difference between a career, a job, and an occupation?

ABOUT ANAHEIM — Anaheim is a full-service city supporting more than 340,000 residents, 20,000 businesses and 25 million annual visitors. The city provides public safety through the Anaheim Police Department and Anaheim Fire & Rescue, water and power service through Anaheim Public Utilities, parks, community centers, family services and libraries through Anaheim Community Services, neighborhood and transportation improvements through Anaheim Public Works and community revitalization through Community & Economic Development. Anaheim is a modern, diverse city with a proud history dating back to its 1857 founding. Anaheim is known worldwide as the home of the Disneyland Resort, including Walt Disney’s original Disneyland Park, as well as Angel Stadium of Anaheim and Angels Baseball, Honda Center and the Anaheim Ducks, and the Anaheim Convention Center, the largest on the West Coast. Anaheim’s thriving visitor industry and business community help support the city’s neighborhoods and make Anaheim a great place to live, work and play. For more, please see www.anaheim.net.
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, September 23, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, September 23, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Highs are expected...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Dana Wharf Fish Report: Bass, Dorado, Tuna Catches Filling Local Boats


SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Letter to the Editor: I Choose Tom Miller for City Council

In this election, I am focused on supporting candidates who are ethical, transparent and have only the best interests of the city at heart. I have no interest in electing a Councilperson whose decisions are based on what is best for his political career. Voters decisively defeated Measure B in...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Letter to the Editor: Marquez opens Cypress to liability by disregarding council rules

Can’t someone give Council Member Frances Marquez a few lessons on the legal rules of being a council member?. Ignoring Anaheim Union High School District policy, progressive Marquez and two of her endorsed progressive candidates (Troy Tanaka running for Cypress School Board and Helen Le running for Cypress City Council) recently campaigned at Cypress High School. Billed as an informative visit, this was a CAMPAIGN stop as part of Marquez’s efforts to have the Cypress School Board and Cypress City Council gain progressive majorities. (And we have seen how well progressive majorities work in other cities.)
CYPRESS, CA

