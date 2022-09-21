DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Two dogs were found safely Friday after being taken while the vehicle they were inside was stolen from a CVS in Delray Beach the day before. Paige Gemmel lives in Lake Worth, but swings by the CVS for necessities on the way to her kid's school pick-up. Around 3:30 p.m., she popped in for two minutes, which was just long enough for someone to steal her car with her dogs inside.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO