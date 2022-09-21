Read full article on original website
cbs17
Goldsboro ShotSpotter alert leads police to investigate shooting that left 1 injured
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating a shooting on Friday afternoon that left one person injured. On Friday at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Daisy Street in response to a ShotSpotter alert of several gunshots in the area. Daisy St. is a few blocks away from Goldsboro High School.
WITN
Attempted murder investigation underway in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they are investigating an attempted first-degree murder in Goldsboro. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Friday at about 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Daisy Street due to learning of gunshots in the area. While responding, officers were told about a 911 call from the 300 block of Park Avenue.
FOX Carolina
Police search for missing endangered man in North Carolina
HENDERSON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man. Police say 48-year-old Mark Anthony Allen is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Allen was last seen wearing a white and blue striped shirt and tan shorts....
WITN
Meet Chase! Greenville Police announce name for new K9
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Chase is on the case! The Greenville Police Department has released the name of its newest K9. The Greenville Police Department says Animal Protective Services found the dog abandoned on the side of the road a couple of weeks ago. As no one has claimed him, the department decided to make Chase its own.
cbs17
Pedestrian killed in Raleigh crash identified
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Capital Boulevard, according to police. This happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on Capital Blvd. near Yonkers Road. The preliminary investigation by police revealed Ricky Mckie Maybry, 37, was walking near the fog-line in the northbound lanes of Capital Boulevard. Police said Maybry was not in the crosswalk when he was struck by the 2011 Range Rover SUV.
cbs17
Durham felon arrested for having guns, mushrooms: Sheriff
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Friday for stealing guns and possessing numerous drugs. Deputies executed a search warrant on Friday in the 6000 block of Cheek Road, east of Interstate 85 in Durham. According to deputies, Phillip Keith Spence, 58, stole two firearms from Orange County and had several items including ammunition, cash, marijuana, meth and mushrooms.
cbs17
Woman shot in south Raleigh neighborhood Friday afternoon, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One woman was shot in a Raleigh neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Raleigh police. UPDATE: Son arrested for killing mom in Raleigh shooting, police say. On Friday, shortly before 3 p.m., officers were notified of a shooting that took place in the 3900 block of...
2 suspects rob 11 North Carolina businesses in September, police need public’s help finding criminals
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police need your help in finding two suspects in a string of a dozen robberies this month in Durham. The Durham Police Department on Thursday released several surveillance images of the two people they want to find. Eleven businesses were robbed, as was one person Sept. 9 in the parking lot […]
WITN
Man killed in daytime shooting in Tarboro
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An afternoon shooting on Wednesday left a man dead in Tarboro. Tarboro police said it happened in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Cofield Street around 4:00 p.m. A nearby patrol officer arrived less than 30 seconds from the initial call, according to...
cbs17
Tarboro police investigating homicide
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Wednesday. Police responded around 4 p.m. to an area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Coffield Street in regards to shots fired. Three officers who were patrolling the area arrived less than...
Raleigh police investigate after woman found shot
Raleigh police officers responded about 2:50 p.m. to the 3900 block of Griffis Glen Drive and found the woman with a gunshot wound.
WITN
WHO DID IT? Men wanted in theft from Roanoke Rapids Lowe’s
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town need your help in tracking down three men wanted in a theft at a home improvement store. Roanoke Rapids police today released surveillance photos of the men wanted in the case. The theft happened around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, September...
Search warrants describe the killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
Exclusive: Two brothers were hunting deer late at night off a rural road when Deputy Ned Byrd approached their pickup, one of the brothers told investigators.
Three Clinton residents charged in shooting, chase
Three Clinton residents have been charged — and are under sizable bonds — following a shooting and subsequent chase from law enfor
cbs17
Raleigh police spent 2 hours in one spot on I-40. Here’s how many speeders they caught
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say their “speed-calming initiative” led to 79 traffic stops in two hours. The Raleigh Police Department said on social media that they partnered with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on the project Friday morning on Interstate 40 at the Lake Wheeler Road exit.
cbs17
1 injured in targeted Raleigh shooting: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured in an early morning, targeted shooting on Wednesday, police said. This happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of Calumet Drive, in a residential area off of Sunnybrook Road. Police said one person was shot and the shooting was not...
cbs17
Have you seen him? Deputies looking for assault suspect in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham deputies say they’re looking for the suspect in an assault that happened Wednesday morning. At about 7 a.m., deputies say someone was assaulted near Angier Ave. and Ruritan Road. They describe the suspect as a man about 6 feet and 2 inches tall...
WITN
Wilson crews battle early morning fire
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina fire officials are asking the community to avoid an intersection Friday morning as they battle a fire. The Wilson police department posted to social media that city fire officials are responding to a fire at the corner of Ward Boulevard and Herring Avenue. Police...
2 arrests made in Durham in shooting death of Fort Bragg soldier
Two people have been arrested in connection with the Sept. 13 shooting death of a 22-year-old Fort Bragg soldier.
cbs17
Deputies, police led on high-speed chase across county lines by habitual Cumberland County felon after shoplifting incident
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A felon led law enforcement on a high-speed chase across county lines after stealing $1,000 worth of tools on Wednesday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Sanford Police Department said Gerald Shaundell McClarey shoplifted from the Harbor Freight on North Carolina 87 and fled law enforcement at a traffic stop.
