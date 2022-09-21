Read full article on original website
LCSO: 3 friends confessed to shooting and killing 16-year-old Houston girl in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Friends of a Houston girl murdered in Liberty County helped lead investigators to her killers, the sheriff's office said at a news conference Friday. All three suspects have confessed and they remain in the Liberty County Jail, according to LCSO Capt. William Knox. "It's an...
One man dead, another man injured in Beaumont shooting Wednesday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 20-year-old man is dead and another man is in the hospital after a fatal shooting late during an attempted robbery Wednesday night on the north side of Beaumont. Beaumont Police are investigating the shooting which happened in the 300 block of Simmons Ave. (EDITOR'S NOTE:...
Port Arthur Police search for missing deaf woman
Police say Felicia is deaf and communicates by using sign language and reading lips. Her family is very concerned for her welfare.
Houston war hero laid to rest 76 years after he died during WWII at age 22
HOUSTON — A Houston war hero was finally laid to rest Friday, 76 years after his death during World War II. Veterans and others who never met 1st Lt. Ottaway Cornwell were on hand to honor him during the ceremony at Houston National Ceremony. The U.S. Army pilot was...
Pizza vending machines make their debut in Houston
HOUSTON — Pizza fans – listen up!. The delicious delicacy just got more convenient! You can now get a hot, fresh pie straight from a vending machine in a new craze coming to Houston. The sights, the sounds, and the smells of Downtown Houston don't typically make your...
Liberty High School's Colby Ewing sacks Jasper QB Zikeice Simmons in the week 5 Hit of the Week
BEAUMONT, Texas — The week five "Hit of the Week" goes to Liberty High School's Colby Ewing who sacked Jasper quarterback Zikeice Simmons. The week five game of the week featured West Orange-Stark High School at Silsbee High School. Don't miss 409Sports Blitz broadcasting LIVE via YouTube and on...
US Army Corps of Engineers spearheading Port Arthur Project to reduce risk of storm surges, flood damage
The Port Arthur Project has been underway since 2017. The plan is to raise existing levees and build new ones. Some would be as tall as 19 feet.
4 new members inducted into Museum of the Gulf Coast's hall of fame
"Never in my wildest dreams. I'm just very, very fortunate to be in the right place at the right time."
Demons rally and hold off late attempt from LU
NATCHITOCHES, La. — Lamar University had three attempts from inside the Northwestern State one-yard line attempting to take a 17-0 lead, but Northwestern State mounted a goal-line stand which proved to be the key play in the game. Northwestern State would respond by driving the ball down the field and scoring their first touchdown down of the day. The Demons rattled off 28-unaswered points and never looked back defeating LU, 35-27, Saturday afternoon at Turpin Stadium.
