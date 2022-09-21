NATCHITOCHES, La. — Lamar University had three attempts from inside the Northwestern State one-yard line attempting to take a 17-0 lead, but Northwestern State mounted a goal-line stand which proved to be the key play in the game. Northwestern State would respond by driving the ball down the field and scoring their first touchdown down of the day. The Demons rattled off 28-unaswered points and never looked back defeating LU, 35-27, Saturday afternoon at Turpin Stadium.

