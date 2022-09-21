ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, TX

12newsnow.com

One man dead, another man injured in Beaumont shooting Wednesday night

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 20-year-old man is dead and another man is in the hospital after a fatal shooting late during an attempted robbery Wednesday night on the north side of Beaumont. Beaumont Police are investigating the shooting which happened in the 300 block of Simmons Ave. (EDITOR'S NOTE:...
BEAUMONT, TX
Houston, TX
12newsnow.com

Pizza vending machines make their debut in Houston

HOUSTON — Pizza fans – listen up!. The delicious delicacy just got more convenient! You can now get a hot, fresh pie straight from a vending machine in a new craze coming to Houston. The sights, the sounds, and the smells of Downtown Houston don't typically make your...
HOUSTON, TX
12newsnow.com

Demons rally and hold off late attempt from LU

NATCHITOCHES, La. — Lamar University had three attempts from inside the Northwestern State one-yard line attempting to take a 17-0 lead, but Northwestern State mounted a goal-line stand which proved to be the key play in the game. Northwestern State would respond by driving the ball down the field and scoring their first touchdown down of the day. The Demons rattled off 28-unaswered points and never looked back defeating LU, 35-27, Saturday afternoon at Turpin Stadium.
BEAUMONT, TX

