localocnews.com
Join neighbors and police officers for upcoming Los Alamitos Coffee with a Cop event
The Los Alamitos Police Department would like to invite the community to meet them on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. The event will be held at the Starbucks at Katella and Los Alamitos Blvd. (3575 Katella Ave.). Join your neighbors and police officers for coffee...
localocnews.com
Susan G. Komen Orange County ‘More Than Pink’ Walk Returns to Fashion Island Sunday, Sept. 25
Pink will be the color of the day this Sunday when thousands of Orange County resident descend on Fashion Island for the Susan G. Komen “More Than Pink” Walk OC to raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients in the community who are in need of direct patient services such as patient navigation and screening and diagnostics.
localocnews.com
Nearly 5,000 packed Mile Square Park for O.C.’s Sunset Classic Car Show and Concert
A crowd of nearly 5,000 people packed Mile Square Park on Saturday, September 17, to celebrate the second annual Sunset Classic Car Show and Concert. “It’s great to bring our community together for an end-of-summer celebration with beautiful classic cars, delicious food, and great music,” said Supervisor Andrew Do, who organized the free community event.
localocnews.com
Irvine Regional Park to celebrate 125th Anniversary
Join OC Parks on Saturday, Oct. 1, to celebrate Irvine Regional Park’s 125th anniversary. This free, family-friendly event will showcase the park’s historical significance while highlighting its continued importance in the community. The Irvine family gifted the land that is now Irvine Regional Park to the County in...
localocnews.com
Countdown to Pacific Wine & Food Classic at Newport Dunes on October 1
Only one week left to get your tickets to the Pacific Wine & Food Classic that takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. on October 1 at Newport Dunes. In the past, the Pacific Wine & Food Event has offered general admission and a handful of VIP tickets, but this year all tickets are VIP, and for good reason—the wines and cuisine are all elevated, and the VIP experience offers a more relaxed ambiance to all attendees.
localocnews.com
Long Beach RWF October meeting to feature columnist Susan Shelley and decorating pumpkins for blind veterans
Susan Shelley, columnist, and member of the editorial board of the Southern California News Group that includes the Long Beach Press-Telegram, Orange County Register and Los Angeles Daily News will be the featured speaker at the Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s Saturday, October 8, 2022, breakfast meeting. Conveniently held at The Grand in Long Beach (4101 E. Willow Street), registration starts at 9 a.m. with a scrumptious all-you-can-eat breakfast served at 9:30 a.m. The cost is just $30 for members and $35 for non-members and there is free covered parking.
localocnews.com
OCVibe proposal to remake area around Honda Center goes before City Council
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Sept. 22, 2022) — Anaheim’s City Council on Sept. 27 is set to consider a proposal for 95 acres of new entertainment, shopping and dining, offices, apartments and open space built around Honda Center and the ARTIC transit hub. Known as OCVibe, the proposal would transform...
localocnews.com
Dana Wharf Fish Report: Bass, Dorado, Tuna Catches Filling Local Boats
Dana Wharf Fish Report: Bass, Dorado, Tuna Catches Filling Local Boats
localocnews.com
Dana Point Housing Element Receives State Approval; San Juan Capistrano’s Under Review
Dana Point Housing Element Receives State Approval; San Juan Capistrano's Under Review
localocnews.com
On the Agenda: Newport Beach City Council Meeting for Sept. 27
Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, September 27. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68233/72. A special meeting will begin at 4 p.m. with one agenda item:. A resolution to address fractional homeownership. The Council will consider a resolution to...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, September 23, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, September 23, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Highs are expected...
localocnews.com
12th OC Japan Fair brings Japan to SoCal October 21 to 23, 2022
Announcing the 12th Annual “OC JAPAN FAIR” to be held at the OC Fair & Event Center. We are committed to bringing the best of food, culture, and art from Japan! The OC Japan Fair is one of the largest and most authentic Japanese cultural festivals in Southern California, with 130 booths and an estimated 45,000 visitors. We offer many opportunities to experience and learn about Japanese entertainment, tradition, culture, pop culture, and food.
localocnews.com
Orange County high school football scores for Thursday night, Sept. 22
Week five of high school football in Orange County begins with Thursday night games. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can share the scores with our readers. Then check back later tonight for game coverage on OC Sports Zone,...
localocnews.com
Two Santa Ana men were arrested for stealing 200 gallons of gasoline at a Shell station
On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 2:43 a.m., deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a 911 call at Shell Gas Station, 8900 Beekley Road in Pinon Hills. According to the caller, they believed 2 male adults were stealing gasoline from the station. When Deputy J. Mora...
localocnews.com
Do you know the difference between a career, a job, and an occupation?
localocnews.com
MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center breaks ground on innovative Women’s Health Pavilion
MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center, a leading, innovative nonprofit medical center in Orange County, celebrated the groundbreaking of its forthcoming Women’s Health Pavilion. The new state-of-the-art three-story, 40,000-square-foot facility, which is scheduled to open in 2023 in Laguna Hills, aims to elevate the future of women’s healthcare and focus on women’s needs through all stages of their lives.
localocnews.com
Assemblymember Janet Nguyen continues tradition of honoring California’s surfing heritage
September 20 is California Surfing Day! First observed on September 20, 2018, California Surfing Day was established by Senator Janet Nguyen’s SCR 122 and was again recognized by now Assemblymember Janet Nguyen’s ACR 116. The annual celebration of California Surfing Day brings together California’s surfers to unify around...
localocnews.com
Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: Doing good leaves little room for evil
Romans 12:21 Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good. I was out at a local coffee shop. The parking lot was fairly full. As a spot opened up, two cars both seemed to go for it. I could not tell who was first, but it appeared both felt they had claimed the open spot. There was jockeying for the spot with slight lurches of their cars. Then the honking started. Then the yelling. Neither would back down. The name calling and horrible nasty language started up. It was quite a scene. Well, as this battle of words was going on, another spot opened up, and a third car just moved in, parked, and went in to get their beverage. It does not take much for things to escalate these days and bring out the not-so-nice, and sometimes even evil-like, side of people. One person makes a snide comment only to be returned with an even nastier comment.
localocnews.com
A man was arrested in Westminster for hate crime and trying to set a man on fire
On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 11:45 AM, Westminster police officers responded to the area of McFadden Avenue and Oakcliff Drive in reference to an assault investigation. The police officers located the suspect, Danh Nguyen, in the area of Bushard Street and Westminster Avenue. Officers attempted to stop Nguyen, however...
localocnews.com
The Westminster Police are trying to identify a suspect who stole an electric bicycle
On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 3:30 AM, the pictured suspect entered the victim’s vehicle that was parked in the driveway. Suspect used garage’s door opener that he found inside vehicle to open the garage. He entered and stole a black Jetson Bolt Pro foldable electric bicycle and rode away.
