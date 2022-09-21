ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Carolina Hurricanes announce training camp schedule, roster

By Amber Trent
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The Carolina Hurricanes have announced their training camp schedule and the roster.

According to officials, this season’s training camp will be at both PNC Arena and Invisalign Arena in Morrisville.

The Canes will drop the puck on training camp Thursday at 9 a.m. and will be practicing in two groups, which have not been announced yet.

And you’ll have a chance to watch them in action: officials said all team skates “held at Invisalign Arena will be open to the public.”

The Hurricanes open the preseason against the Tampa Bay Lighting on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.

The regular season gets started on Oct. 12 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

For more information on the training camp schedule and roster, click here.

