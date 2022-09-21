ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WTOL 11

Ohio releases latest school report card data

Just as students get their report card, school districts across Ohio also get a report card. Thursday the state department of education released its annual report cards, showing what districts are doing well on and what needs improvement. This report card is for the 2021-2022 school year, and officials say...
WTOL 11

Volunteers set to clean northwest Ohio waterways Saturday

MAUMEE, Ohio — Clean water is an important issue for many people in northwest Ohio. This weekend, hundreds of volunteers will roll up their sleeves to make our waterways a little bit cleaner. This Saturday is the 26th annual Clean Your Streams event. The clean up happens every September...
WTOL 11

Northwest Ohio sees need for more foster care families

TOLEDO, Ohio — There is an urgent need for foster parents across the U.S. According to OhioGuidestone's Foster Care Regional Coordinator, Allison McQueen, data has shown there are more than 400,000 children in the foster care system. And in Ohio, there are 16,000 kids waiting for foster homes. Of...
WTOL 11

Race for the Cure 2022: In memory of Agnes Karmol

TOLEDO, Ohio — Each year, the Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio Race for the Cure is named in memory of a brave warrior who lost the battle with breast cancer. In 2022, the race is named after Agnes Karmol. Her sign on Sunday's race would have said 11 years.
WTOL 11

EMA officials offer tips during National Preparedness Month

TOLEDO, Ohio — Local officials are sounding the alarm and reminding you to always be prepared for any type of emergency, specifically weather emergencies. Being prepared means more than just having a flashlight or Band-Aids with you. As we close out September, which is National Preparedness Month, it's important to think about what you'd have ready if disaster were to strike.
WTOL 11

Toledo, OH

