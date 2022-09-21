Read full article on original website
AG Yost orders ProMedica to pay UT at least $3.8 million in 7 days, threatens lawsuit
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost ordered ProMedica on Wednesday to pay at least one of the two $3.8 million monthly payments it owes the University of Toledo's College of Medicine and Life Sciences in seven days, or the state will file a lawsuit. The payments are...
Ohio releases latest school report card data
Just as students get their report card, school districts across Ohio also get a report card. Thursday the state department of education released its annual report cards, showing what districts are doing well on and what needs improvement. This report card is for the 2021-2022 school year, and officials say...
Ohio politicians, other leaders react to fatal BP Toledo Refinery fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — A fire at the BP-Husky refinery on Cedar Point Road in Oregon killed two people Tuesday night, according to a statement Wednesday morning from BP spokesperson Megan Baldino. Baldino also said the refinery "has been safely shut down while the response is underway." "It is with...
As GM moves to 'all EV future,' what does this mean for Jeep? Local political leaders give insight
TOLEDO, Ohio — UAW Local 12 President Bruce Baumhower said earlier this month that he was concerned about Jeep possibly transitioning to electric vehicles because nearly half the workforce would be cut. "People will lose jobs, you have plants that build the exhaust systems right now and people who...
AP report: Ohio GOP House candidate Majewski has misrepresented military service
WASHINGTON — Campaigning for a northwestern Ohio congressional seat, Republican J.R. Majewski presents himself as an Air Force combat veteran who deployed to Afghanistan after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, once describing “tough” conditions including a lack of running water that forced him to go more than 40 days without a shower.
Volunteers set to clean northwest Ohio waterways Saturday
MAUMEE, Ohio — Clean water is an important issue for many people in northwest Ohio. This weekend, hundreds of volunteers will roll up their sleeves to make our waterways a little bit cleaner. This Saturday is the 26th annual Clean Your Streams event. The clean up happens every September...
Toledo Women's Center medical director: Heartbeat law blockage gives women more time to make 'very difficult decision'
TOLEDO, Ohio — The last 24 hours have been filled with some relief for abortion rights advocates in Ohio. A Cincinnati judge temporarily blocked Ohio's ban on abortions after six weeks, bringing the state back to where it was before the Supreme Court's ruling in June. Dr. David Burkons,...
Northwest Ohio sees need for more foster care families
TOLEDO, Ohio — There is an urgent need for foster parents across the U.S. According to OhioGuidestone's Foster Care Regional Coordinator, Allison McQueen, data has shown there are more than 400,000 children in the foster care system. And in Ohio, there are 16,000 kids waiting for foster homes. Of...
Small bump in COVID-19 cases pushes Lucas County into red designation
TOLEDO, Ohio — After weeks of watching neighboring counties go red on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 transmission map, Lucas County residents saw the same thing happen this week. But those same counties that were previously experiencing that red designation now have returned to yellow,...
Race for the Cure 2022: In memory of Agnes Karmol
TOLEDO, Ohio — Each year, the Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio Race for the Cure is named in memory of a brave warrior who lost the battle with breast cancer. In 2022, the race is named after Agnes Karmol. Her sign on Sunday's race would have said 11 years.
EMA officials offer tips during National Preparedness Month
TOLEDO, Ohio — Local officials are sounding the alarm and reminding you to always be prepared for any type of emergency, specifically weather emergencies. Being prepared means more than just having a flashlight or Band-Aids with you. As we close out September, which is National Preparedness Month, it's important to think about what you'd have ready if disaster were to strike.
