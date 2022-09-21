Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Eureka College celebrates 100th Homecoming
EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — Eureka College has a host of events to celebrate their 100th Homecoming. On Thursday, there was a pep rally to kick off the weekend. Friday the college hosted a 1920s-themed alumni award ceremony. Saturday the day begins with the Run with Reagan 5K Race followed...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police sergeant recognized as ‘Las Primeras’ in Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria police sergeant gained special recognition Thursday. According to a Peoria police Facebook post, Sgt. Ruth Sandoval was recognized as one of “Las Primeras” in law enforcement in Illinois. She was recognized during the first annual Latinas in Law Enforcement Scholarship Fundraising...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Art Guild celebrates 60th anniversary
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Art Guild is proud to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Fine Art Fair on September 24-25 down on Peoria’s Riverfront. The event was rated #20 in the nation and #5 in the Midwest by Sunshine Artist Magazine in 2019. Click here for their website.
Central Illinois Proud
City asks Bloomington LGBT bar to remove PRIDE hearts from street
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Rainbow hearts from an LGBTQ Pridefest are stirring controversy in downtown Bloomington. Last month, The Bistro, hosted its annual downtown Pridefest with around 6-7,000 attendees from all over Central Illinois. To add to the event, Bistro owner, Jan Lancaster drew rainbow hearts on Main Street to spruce up the block.
Central Illinois Proud
When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
Central Illinois Proud
Eureka chiropractor charged with fraud, audit obstruction
Central Illinois Proud
Uftring Chevrolet celebrates 40 years in business
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One Central Illinois car dealership is celebrating its 40-year anniversary. Uftring Chevrolet reached a 4-decade milestone, Thursday, as a packed lobby congratulated owner Gary Uftring on his longevity in business. The dealership started in 1982 and has been in the same location since 1986 serving...
Central Illinois Proud
Help locate missing Peoria woman at ‘Alexis Day’
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s officially been five years since Peoria woman Alexis Camry scot vanished from a party without a trace. Community activists are hosting an Alexis Day event tomorrow at 1 p.m. at Laura Bradley park in her honor. The public is invited to come out for fellowship, food, and to help raise awareness.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s 19th homicide of 2022 under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was killed in Peoria Saturday morning in what police are calling the city’s 19th homicide of 2022, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the intersection of S. Greenlawn Avenue and W. Ann...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Ashley Homestore flooded after water main break
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Homestore on N. Knoxville in Peoria is redirecting customers to its East Peoria location after a water main break flooded the building, according to an employee of the store. At this time, WMBD is working to learn more information about the incident. This...
Central Illinois Proud
Missing endangered man located Thursday
UPDATE (WMBD) — Peoria police are reporting that Andre Boens, reported missing on Wednesday, Sept. 21, has been found safe. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, 40-year-old Andre Boens was...
Central Illinois Proud
Bartonville pigs ready for their forever farm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Remember those pigs that were found in Bartonville? All six of them are ready for their forever home, but there’s a catch: it has to be a farm. The six pigs are being temporarily housed at Peoria County Animal Protection Services. PCAPS staff said...
Central Illinois Proud
Children’s cars catch eye of Bloomington
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man facing years in federal prison on gun charge
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria fire engine stolen as crews responded to crash
PEORIA, ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger confirmed a fire engine was briefly stolen while crews responded to a crash early Saturday morning. Sollberger said while police and fire crews were handling the crash on Moss Avenue, a person approached the fire engine and stole it. That...
Central Illinois Proud
Adult male being treated after shots fired in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One adult male is in the hospital after shots were fired in Peoria, Thursday morning. Peoria Police officers responded to the 300 block of Spring St. to multiple gunshots at 12:46 a.m. According to Peoria Police PIO, Semone Roth, the victim was transported by private...
Central Illinois Proud
No suspect yet in early morning shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is in the hospital after shots were fired in Peoria early Thursday morning, and police do not yet have a suspect. Peoria Police officers responded to the 300 block of Spring St. to multiple gunshots at 12:46 a.m. following a Shot Spotter alert of 13 shots fired. At the scene, they discovered multiple vehicles that had been hit with gunfire.
Central Illinois Proud
19 charges for suspect in Thursday morning shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A shooting early Thursday morning left one victim with non-life-threatening wounds, one suspect unidentified, and one suspect arrested on four active warrants. Peoria Police officers responded to the 300 block of Spring St. to multiple gunshots at 12:46 a.m. following a Shot Spotter alert of...
