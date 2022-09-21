Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Midwest Barbecue Association holds Championship Cookoff
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - If you love barbecue, Kearney was the place to be. Midwest Barbecue Association hosted their championship cookoff from 5-8 p.m. at the Eagles Club . Grill teams were stationed on 24th Street between First and Central Avenue. The event featured four types of meat: smoked ribs,...
foxnebraska.com
State Fair board calls special meeting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair board held a special meeting Saturday afternoon. However, the board spent the majority of the meeting in executive session behind closed doors, despite an objection from some in attendance. "I would like to formally object to this. Nothing was discussed openly...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Casino Resort to host job fairs starting Sept. 28
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A temporary casino will open at Fonner Park at the end of the year. The permanent casino will likely open sometime in 2024. But who’s going to work there? Grand Island Casino Resort is trying to find out and will start hosting career fairs on Sept. 28. There will also be career fairs in October.
KSNB Local4
Voter registration event this weekend at the Grand Island Public Library
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With less than two months away from the November 8 general election, the time to get registered to vote is now. Hall County deputy registrars will be hosting a voter registration event this weekend at the Grand Island Public Library, and taking registrations from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 25 in the library foyer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Injury accident leads to road closure in south Hastings Saturday afternoon
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An injury accident led to road closures in south Hastings Saturday afternoon. First responders were dispatched to the scene of an accident around 2:40 pm. at Idlewild Rd. and Wabash Ave. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, at least two agencies— including the sheriff’s office...
Kearney Hub
Several people involved in two-vehicle crash in northeast Buffalo County
According to a press release from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, a Dodge pickup and a Toyota Highlander had collided Saturday afternoon north of Shelton. Two adults and three juvenile occupants of the Toyota were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan and Kearney Regional Medical Center by EMS. The occupant of the Dodge was transported to Good Sam by AirCare.
Kearney Hub
Kearney airport introducing new services, new airline
KEARNEY — Members of the public are invited to a ribbon cutting and open house for Kearney Flight Services at Kearney Regional Airport. The event will be an opportunity for guests to see the new facilities and learn about the functions of Kearney Flight Services, according to a city of Kearney press release.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Strollathon brings awareness to rare disorder
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The 11th annual Nebraska Strollathon took place Saturday morning at Yanney Heritage Park. Like many events, this was the first year they were able to hold all activities in-person again due to COVID-19 restrictions. Rett syndrome is a rare genetic neurological disorder that affects 1 in 10,000 females and more rarely in males. It presents itself in missed milestones between 6-18 months old.
KSNB Local4
Hall County Sheriff hiring
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Sheriff’s Department is looking to hire at least one person, and on top of that they would like to create a hiring pool which they can pull from whenever they need the man power. Chief Deputy Josh Berlie said, that pool...
KSNB Local4
3 adults, 3 juveniles severely injured in Buffalo County crash Saturday
SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Three adults and three juveniles are hospitalized with severe injuries following a two-vehicle crash Saturday. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a motor vehicle crash at 4:28 p.m. near Grand Island Rd. and Shelton Rd. After arriving on scene, law enforcement saw a Dodge pickup and a Toyota Highlander had collided and multiple people were injured.
KSNB Local4
Adams County Emergency Management receives national recognition
Parents in the Hastings area will soon have a new option to add to their list of schools. Kearney administrators apologize for behavior of students during volleyball match against Lincoln High. Complaints from LHS parents and players include people in the KHS student section yelling derogatory comments and reaching out...
foxnebraska.com
Pet of the Week: Roper
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Roper at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hey there! My name is Roper. I’m a handsome young sheep dog who would love to find his forever home! I am very energetic and would do best with a job or a family who has plenty of time to train and exercise me! I am very smart and oh so sweet! I love to be pet and brushed (once in a while) and would make a great companion for somebody! I came in as a stray so nothing about my past is known. I will need to meet with children or other dogs in the household before being adopted! If I sound like a perfect fit for you, please stop by the shelter and meet me today!
KSNB Local4
Two transported following Highway 281 & Old Potash crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday at a busy intersection in Grand Island. Grand Island Fire was called out to a two-vehicle crash at Highway 281 and Old Potash Highway around 11:36 a.m. Details regarding the cause of the crash have yet to...
Kearney Hub
Schroeder family opens new eatery in Shelton
SHELTON — Irma Schroeder is famous in Shelton for her potato salad. Irma has catered the beloved dish around the community for years, but now anyone can get their hands on the potato salad and much more at Shelton’s new restaurant, Get Sauced BBQ and Catering. Just like...
journaldemocrat.com
Nebraska State Patrol news
Troopers locate 20 pounds of cocaine during York traffic stop. Troopers locate 20 pounds of cocaine during York traffic stop Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a California woman after locating approximately 20 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop near York. At approximately 12:35 p.m. Saturday,...
News Channel Nebraska
St. Paul man facing federal firearm charges related to alleged domestic incident
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A St. Paul man is facing federal charges related to a reported domestic incident in August, court officials announced Thursday. 44-year-old Robert Jaeger is charged in a two-count indictment that was unsealed Thursday morning. The first count charges Jaeger as a felon in possession of a firearm. The second count charges Jaeger with receipt or possession of an unregistered firearm. Each charge carries up to 10 years in prison. He could also face up to $260,000 in fines.
KSNB Local4
Davis breaks Centura volleyball kills record with 1,000 and counting
CENTURA, Neb. (KSNB) - When you think of Centura volleyball, you cant help but think of Sydney Davis. " I started playing at the YMCA when I was really young and I started it in kindergarten and so I always grew up with it,” said Davis. " I actually...
KSNB Local4
Meat trailer thefts continue: 37,000 lbs of meat stolen from semi-trailer in York
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - York Police are investigating the theft of thousands of pounds of meat from a semi trailer. According to the York Police Department, the suspects stole a semi tractor and refrigerated Great Dane trailer on Sept. 17 between 5 a.m. - 6:30 a.m. The suspects unloaded 37,000...
KSNB Local4
Construction moving along at the Hastings Theatre District
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Construction is moving along at the Hastings Theatre District, and pretty soon, the actual theatre will be back up and running with an practically entirely new look. The building has a new roof, a new HVAC system, a new paint job, new screens have been installed...
York News-Times
Police say 18 ½ tons of meat were stolen in York
YORK – The York Police Department is currently investigating the theft of a very large amount of meat from a semi-trailer at the York interchange. The police department says the semi-trailer was in the 3500 Block of South Lincoln Avenue when the crime occurred. Approximately 37,000 pounds of meat...
Comments / 0