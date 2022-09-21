KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Roper at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hey there! My name is Roper. I’m a handsome young sheep dog who would love to find his forever home! I am very energetic and would do best with a job or a family who has plenty of time to train and exercise me! I am very smart and oh so sweet! I love to be pet and brushed (once in a while) and would make a great companion for somebody! I came in as a stray so nothing about my past is known. I will need to meet with children or other dogs in the household before being adopted! If I sound like a perfect fit for you, please stop by the shelter and meet me today!

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO