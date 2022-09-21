ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KSNB Local4

Midwest Barbecue Association holds Championship Cookoff

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - If you love barbecue, Kearney was the place to be. Midwest Barbecue Association hosted their championship cookoff from 5-8 p.m. at the Eagles Club . Grill teams were stationed on 24th Street between First and Central Avenue. The event featured four types of meat: smoked ribs,...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

State Fair board calls special meeting

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair board held a special meeting Saturday afternoon. However, the board spent the majority of the meeting in executive session behind closed doors, despite an objection from some in attendance. "I would like to formally object to this. Nothing was discussed openly...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Casino Resort to host job fairs starting Sept. 28

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A temporary casino will open at Fonner Park at the end of the year. The permanent casino will likely open sometime in 2024. But who’s going to work there? Grand Island Casino Resort is trying to find out and will start hosting career fairs on Sept. 28. There will also be career fairs in October.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Voter registration event this weekend at the Grand Island Public Library

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With less than two months away from the November 8 general election, the time to get registered to vote is now. Hall County deputy registrars will be hosting a voter registration event this weekend at the Grand Island Public Library, and taking registrations from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 25 in the library foyer.
HALL COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Injury accident leads to road closure in south Hastings Saturday afternoon

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An injury accident led to road closures in south Hastings Saturday afternoon. First responders were dispatched to the scene of an accident around 2:40 pm. at Idlewild Rd. and Wabash Ave. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, at least two agencies— including the sheriff’s office...
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Several people involved in two-vehicle crash in northeast Buffalo County

According to a press release from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, a Dodge pickup and a Toyota Highlander had collided Saturday afternoon north of Shelton. Two adults and three juvenile occupants of the Toyota were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan and Kearney Regional Medical Center by EMS. The occupant of the Dodge was transported to Good Sam by AirCare.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney airport introducing new services, new airline

KEARNEY — Members of the public are invited to a ribbon cutting and open house for Kearney Flight Services at Kearney Regional Airport. The event will be an opportunity for guests to see the new facilities and learn about the functions of Kearney Flight Services, according to a city of Kearney press release.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska Strollathon brings awareness to rare disorder

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The 11th annual Nebraska Strollathon took place Saturday morning at Yanney Heritage Park. Like many events, this was the first year they were able to hold all activities in-person again due to COVID-19 restrictions. Rett syndrome is a rare genetic neurological disorder that affects 1 in 10,000 females and more rarely in males. It presents itself in missed milestones between 6-18 months old.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Hall County Sheriff hiring

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Sheriff’s Department is looking to hire at least one person, and on top of that they would like to create a hiring pool which they can pull from whenever they need the man power. Chief Deputy Josh Berlie said, that pool...
HALL COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

3 adults, 3 juveniles severely injured in Buffalo County crash Saturday

SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Three adults and three juveniles are hospitalized with severe injuries following a two-vehicle crash Saturday. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a motor vehicle crash at 4:28 p.m. near Grand Island Rd. and Shelton Rd. After arriving on scene, law enforcement saw a Dodge pickup and a Toyota Highlander had collided and multiple people were injured.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Adams County Emergency Management receives national recognition

Parents in the Hastings area will soon have a new option to add to their list of schools. Kearney administrators apologize for behavior of students during volleyball match against Lincoln High. Complaints from LHS parents and players include people in the KHS student section yelling derogatory comments and reaching out...
HASTINGS, NE
foxnebraska.com

Pet of the Week: Roper

KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Roper at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hey there! My name is Roper. I’m a handsome young sheep dog who would love to find his forever home! I am very energetic and would do best with a job or a family who has plenty of time to train and exercise me! I am very smart and oh so sweet! I love to be pet and brushed (once in a while) and would make a great companion for somebody! I came in as a stray so nothing about my past is known. I will need to meet with children or other dogs in the household before being adopted! If I sound like a perfect fit for you, please stop by the shelter and meet me today!
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Two transported following Highway 281 & Old Potash crash

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday at a busy intersection in Grand Island. Grand Island Fire was called out to a two-vehicle crash at Highway 281 and Old Potash Highway around 11:36 a.m. Details regarding the cause of the crash have yet to...
Kearney Hub

Schroeder family opens new eatery in Shelton

SHELTON — Irma Schroeder is famous in Shelton for her potato salad. Irma has catered the beloved dish around the community for years, but now anyone can get their hands on the potato salad and much more at Shelton’s new restaurant, Get Sauced BBQ and Catering. Just like...
SHELTON, NE
journaldemocrat.com

Nebraska State Patrol news

Troopers locate 20 pounds of cocaine during York traffic stop. Troopers locate 20 pounds of cocaine during York traffic stop Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a California woman after locating approximately 20 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop near York. At approximately 12:35 p.m. Saturday,...
YORK COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

St. Paul man facing federal firearm charges related to alleged domestic incident

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A St. Paul man is facing federal charges related to a reported domestic incident in August, court officials announced Thursday. 44-year-old Robert Jaeger is charged in a two-count indictment that was unsealed Thursday morning. The first count charges Jaeger as a felon in possession of a firearm. The second count charges Jaeger with receipt or possession of an unregistered firearm. Each charge carries up to 10 years in prison. He could also face up to $260,000 in fines.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Construction moving along at the Hastings Theatre District

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Construction is moving along at the Hastings Theatre District, and pretty soon, the actual theatre will be back up and running with an practically entirely new look. The building has a new roof, a new HVAC system, a new paint job, new screens have been installed...
HASTINGS, NE
York News-Times

Police say 18 ½ tons of meat were stolen in York

YORK – The York Police Department is currently investigating the theft of a very large amount of meat from a semi-trailer at the York interchange. The police department says the semi-trailer was in the 3500 Block of South Lincoln Avenue when the crime occurred. Approximately 37,000 pounds of meat...
YORK, NE

