Read full article on original website
Related
South Placer Fire District closing two fire stations due to limited budget
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Two fire stations -- both part of the South Placer Fire District -- are closing Saturday in Granite Bay. The district wrote in a statement operational costs are higher than its revenue source. "This is largely a result of inflation, wildfire risk, increased state-mandated safety standards,...
Citrus Heights restaurant struck by vandals a third time
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Fukumi Ramen has been in business for a year on Sunrise Boulevard in Citrus Heights but has been vandalized three times since January. In all three instances the restaurant has had its windows shattered and demolished the sense of security owner Sylbi Song and her employees had.
KCRA.com
Northern California fire district closing stations due to budget restraints, inflation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Northern California fire district is closing some of its stations indefinitely and blaming rising inflation among other things. In doing so, they hope to save more than a million dollars in revenue costs. "South Placer Fire District’s operational costs have increased faster than its...
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln Hills structure fire contained to garage
Firefighters from multiple agencies saved the living area of a Lincoln home from flames early Wednesday morning. Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Lincoln Firefighters with support from from Rocklin, Placer County and Roseville Fire agencies responded to a structure fire on Winding Way in Sun City Lincoln Hills. The fire started...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
SUV crashes into Sacramento storage facility during two-vehicle collision
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A two-vehicle crash ended with a vehicle colliding into a Sacramento storage facility on Friday night. The crash happened near 3rd Street and X Street at the StorQuest Self Storage. Video shows that one of the SUV's went through the glass doors of the building. It's...
Two fatal crashes in Yuba County occur within minutes of each other
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter Office released two fatal vehicle collision reports that both happened around 6:45 p.m. on Friday. New York Flat Road CHP said that a 27-year-old female, of El Dorado Hills, was driving a gray Ford F-250 southbound on New York Flat Road and Jonathan Jordan, 44, […]
El Dorado Hills woman killed in head-on Yuba County crash
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A 27-year-old El Dorado Hills woman was killed in a Friday night head-on crash near the Yuba County community of Forbestown, officials with the California Highway Patrol said. Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, the 27-year-old driver of a Ford pickup truck was driving south on New...
Mosquito Fire evacuees have mixed feelings about new campgrounds
FORESTHILL, Calif. — All evacuation orders have been lifted for the Mosquito Fire in Placer County, but Foresthill residents have other concerns as they return to their homes. Mosquito Fire evacuees are happy to be back home, but have mixed feelings on talks about a new campground potentially being...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Over $52K in cash recovered after checks were stolen from Napa residents’ mail, police say
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Over $52,000 in cash was recovered after an investigation looking into a case of stolen checks and identity theft, the Napa Police Department announced this week in a Facebook post. Napa police reported an “influx” of stolen checks dating back to June — several cases of checks being stolen when victims […]
Two killed in Yuba County vehicle crashes
YUBA COUNTY -- A teenager is among those killed in two separate vehicle crashes Friday morning in Yuba County, according to the California Highway Patrol.In the first crash, at approximately 6:45 a.m., the driver of a silver Chevy Trail Blazer traveling east on Quincy La Porte Road an an unknown rate of speed, went off the roadway and collided with an embankment.The 19-year-old driver suffered fatal injuries, while her 23-year-old passenger received minor injuries. Both lived in Brownsville, CHP reported.In a separate crash, a Ford F250 was southbound on New York Flat Road north of Idlewood Circle when the driver, identified as a 27-year-old woman from El Dorado Hills, collided head on with a Ford F150 driven by a Palermo man.The first vehicle overturned and the woman was ejected. She died on scene, according to CHP.Both crashes remain under investigation, but alcohol or drugs are considered to be a factor in the second accident.
KCRA.com
'It’s a real frustration': Blind Sacramento residents struggle with sidewalks blocked by homeless camps
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — Some blind residents living in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento are having trouble getting around their neighborhood. "There are tents pitched on sidewalks. There are grocery carts filled with trash," said Susan Hood. "There are things that impede my ability to walk down the sidewalk." Hood...
KCRA.com
Pedestrian hurt after hit-and-run in Sacramento County, CHP says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A pedestrian was hurt after being struck in a hit-and-run crash in Sacramento County on Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officials said a woman in her 30s was crossing the street from a gas station to a Mcdonald's on Auburn Boulevard and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
Man shot on side of road in Sacramento County dies a short time later, sheriff says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was shot and killed in south Sacramento on Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 10:39 p.m. on the side of the road on the 6900 block of Stockton Boulevard, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a report on Thursday. Video player...
11 People Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Yuba City (Yuba City, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Yuba City on Wednesday. The crash happened on Highway 20 at Humphrey Road at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
WATCH: Burst pipe causes sinkhole in North Highlands neighborhood
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — A sinkhole from a waterline break caused a disturbance at a North Highlands neighborhood Monday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. In a video shared with FOX40 News, water from the burst pipe on McDermott Drive was spraying onto a vehicle and causing the nearby streets to flood. […]
Elk Grove Citizen
EG police officers to work extra hours at Sky River Casino
The Elk Grove police entered into an agreement with the Wilton Rancheria Gaming Authority to provide temporary and part-time services from uniformed officers working overtime at Elk Grove’s new Sky River Casino. This agreement, which is an amendment to an already existing contract, was approved by the Elk Grove...
Multiple city, county ordinances impacting unhoused encampments take effect
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento County ordinances and a City of Sacramento ordinance all impacting the area’s unhoused population took effect at the end of this week. The first of the two Sacramento County ordinances, both passed in August, prohibits camping in the American River Parkway and the Dry Creek Parkway between one hour […]
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Vacaville (Vacaville, CA)
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that injured three people. According to the CHP, one suffered severe injuries, and the other two sustained minor injuries from the [..]
Sheriff’s office investigating deadly shooting on Stockton Boulevard
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a man who was shot died shortly after making it to the hospital Wednesday night. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to reports of a man being shot on the side of the road around 10:30 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, the person who […]
actionnews5.com
Traffic nightmare: Giant tomato spill causes several crashes on highway
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) - A tractor-trailer spill had a California highway looking like the start of a pizza party. Hundreds of crushed tomatoes spilled on Interstate 80 in Vacaville, California, and caused several collisions on Monday. Officials said the truck driver lost control and hit another car before slamming into...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 1