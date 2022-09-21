ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Citrus Heights restaurant struck by vandals a third time

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Fukumi Ramen has been in business for a year on Sunrise Boulevard in Citrus Heights but has been vandalized three times since January. In all three instances the restaurant has had its windows shattered and demolished the sense of security owner Sylbi Song and her employees had.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
Lincoln Hills structure fire contained to garage

Firefighters from multiple agencies saved the living area of a Lincoln home from flames early Wednesday morning. Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Lincoln Firefighters with support from from Rocklin, Placer County and Roseville Fire agencies responded to a structure fire on Winding Way in Sun City Lincoln Hills. The fire started...
LINCOLN, CA
Two fatal crashes in Yuba County occur within minutes of each other

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter Office released two fatal vehicle collision reports that both happened around 6:45 p.m. on Friday. New York Flat Road CHP said that a 27-year-old female, of El Dorado Hills, was driving a gray Ford F-250 southbound on New York Flat Road and Jonathan Jordan, 44, […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
El Dorado Hills woman killed in head-on Yuba County crash

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A 27-year-old El Dorado Hills woman was killed in a Friday night head-on crash near the Yuba County community of Forbestown, officials with the California Highway Patrol said. Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, the 27-year-old driver of a Ford pickup truck was driving south on New...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
Two killed in Yuba County vehicle crashes

YUBA COUNTY -- A teenager is among those killed in two separate vehicle crashes Friday morning in Yuba County, according to the California Highway Patrol.In the first crash, at approximately 6:45 a.m., the driver of a silver Chevy Trail Blazer traveling east on Quincy La Porte Road an an unknown rate of speed, went off the roadway and collided with an embankment.The 19-year-old driver suffered fatal injuries, while her 23-year-old passenger received minor injuries. Both lived in Brownsville, CHP reported.In a separate crash, a Ford F250 was southbound on New York Flat Road north of Idlewood Circle when the driver, identified as a 27-year-old woman from El Dorado Hills, collided head on with a Ford F150 driven by a Palermo man.The first vehicle overturned and the woman was ejected. She died on scene, according to CHP.Both crashes remain under investigation, but alcohol or drugs are considered to be a factor in the second accident.  
YUBA COUNTY, CA
WATCH: Burst pipe causes sinkhole in North Highlands neighborhood

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — A sinkhole from a waterline break caused a disturbance at a North Highlands neighborhood Monday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.  In a video shared with FOX40 News, water from the burst pipe on McDermott Drive was spraying onto a vehicle and causing the nearby streets to flood.  […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
EG police officers to work extra hours at Sky River Casino

The Elk Grove police entered into an agreement with the Wilton Rancheria Gaming Authority to provide temporary and part-time services from uniformed officers working overtime at Elk Grove’s new Sky River Casino. This agreement, which is an amendment to an already existing contract, was approved by the Elk Grove...
ELK GROVE, CA
Traffic nightmare: Giant tomato spill causes several crashes on highway

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) - A tractor-trailer spill had a California highway looking like the start of a pizza party. Hundreds of crushed tomatoes spilled on Interstate 80 in Vacaville, California, and caused several collisions on Monday. Officials said the truck driver lost control and hit another car before slamming into...
VACAVILLE, CA
