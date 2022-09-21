ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

houmatimes.com

Nicholls celebrates 50 years of KNSU!

Nicholls State University invites the community to celebrate the 50th anniversary of KVFG/KNSU. In honor of the anniversary, a special screening of its 50th Anniversary Documentary will be held tonight, Friday, September 23, at the Mary M. Danos Theater in Talbot Hall. The documentary will discuss the history of the...
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne Parish Workforce joins regional agencies for E4 Summit

Terrebonne Parish Workforce is partnering with Delgado Community College and neighboring organizations to host an E4 summit. The summit includes information on expungement, enrollment, education, and employment. Scholarships for short-term training and technical programs will also be available. The event will be held on Monday, September 26, from 8 a.m....
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
nicholls.edu

Nicholls Announces Naming of Two Buildings

THIBODAUX, La. — Nicholls State University is set to name two buildings on campus to honor two Nicholls alums who have represented and impacted the university substantially. The Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System officially approved the names on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. An official ceremony commemorating the change will happen later in the semester.
THIBODAUX, LA
theadvocate.com

See what will be built across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center

Land is being cleared across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center to make room for a drive-thru coffee shop. 7 Brew coffee plans to open a location at 5131 Essen Lane in the next few months. The fast-growing Arkansas chain is looking at building between 20 and 40 locations across south Louisiana, said Judah Vedros, of Kurz & Hebert. 7 Brew locations are in small modular buildings and feature double drive-thru lanes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wrkf.org

Nonprofit created by Mayor Cantrell subpoenaed by NOLA Office of Inspector General

Today on Louisiana Considered: between the city council demanding she pay back travel expenses to a subpoena received by a nonprofit she created, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is facing a lot of pushback from the community. The Advocate’s Stephanie Grace tells us the potential impact of all this bad press. Plus, Nancy Davis, the Louisiana woman recently denied an abortion in state despite carrying a fetus with no skull, tells us her story. This episode originally aired on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

TPSD to host Community Meetings to discuss future plans for community schools

Terrebonne Parish School District announced that it will host a series of Community Meetings next week to provide updates on the district’s Hurricane Ida recovery efforts and its plans for the future. Beginning Monday, September 26, TPSD will host Community Meetings for parents, and community members at the following schools:
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma woman takes Terrebonne Parish clean-up into her own hands

Following the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Terrebonne Parish had a major issue with litter and debris on highways and in communities. After months of traveling throughout the parish and seeing what she described as “eye-sores”, Terrebonne native Connie Bourg decided to take matters into her own hands, grabbing her at-home gardening tools to help beautify the parish. Bourg was born and raised in Terrebonne Parish with a passion for gardening and landscaping. She worked with the United States Postal Service as a Rural Carrier, retiring after 25 years with the company.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge woman set to star in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana native was named one of the contestants who will be vying for a rose in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is one of 32 women set to compete for one man's affections, according to the show's official contestant announcement.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tulanehullabaloo.com

Recall movement against Mayor Cantrell pushes forward

A month into the recall movement against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, the battle has created serious opinions from supporters and opponents and is facing tough odds as it works to garner the approximate 54,000 signatures needed before the Feb. 22 deadline. On Aug. 23, Eileen Carter, Cantrell’s previous social...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud

In June 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) began an investigation into a Marrero business providing fraudulent insurance policies. Troopers received information from the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) that representatives from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
MARRERO, LA

