houmatimes.com
The Bayou Community Foundation 10-Year Anniversary Gala Celebrates a Decade of Community Service
The Bayou Community Foundation (BCF) has helped Terrebonne, Lafourche, and Grand Isle through the direst of times since the organization’s inception ten years ago. BCF will host a 10th Anniversary Gala on Thursday, November 3 to celebrate the work the foundation was able to aid the massive impacts local non-profits have had on our communities.
houmatimes.com
Nicholls celebrates 50 years of KNSU!
Nicholls State University invites the community to celebrate the 50th anniversary of KVFG/KNSU. In honor of the anniversary, a special screening of its 50th Anniversary Documentary will be held tonight, Friday, September 23, at the Mary M. Danos Theater in Talbot Hall. The documentary will discuss the history of the...
brproud.com
Movie filming now in Ascension Parish merges Louisiana flavor with Christmas spirit
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas in September? Yes, it is true, at least for a few days in Ascension Parish. The Cajun Village and Coffee House is the setting for a movie that will air on the Hallmark Channel. Filming is happening from Wednesday, September 21 to Friday, September...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Parish Workforce joins regional agencies for E4 Summit
Terrebonne Parish Workforce is partnering with Delgado Community College and neighboring organizations to host an E4 summit. The summit includes information on expungement, enrollment, education, and employment. Scholarships for short-term training and technical programs will also be available. The event will be held on Monday, September 26, from 8 a.m....
nicholls.edu
Nicholls Announces Naming of Two Buildings
THIBODAUX, La. — Nicholls State University is set to name two buildings on campus to honor two Nicholls alums who have represented and impacted the university substantially. The Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System officially approved the names on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. An official ceremony commemorating the change will happen later in the semester.
theadvocate.com
See what will be built across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center
Land is being cleared across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center to make room for a drive-thru coffee shop. 7 Brew coffee plans to open a location at 5131 Essen Lane in the next few months. The fast-growing Arkansas chain is looking at building between 20 and 40 locations across south Louisiana, said Judah Vedros, of Kurz & Hebert. 7 Brew locations are in small modular buildings and feature double drive-thru lanes.
wrkf.org
Nonprofit created by Mayor Cantrell subpoenaed by NOLA Office of Inspector General
Today on Louisiana Considered: between the city council demanding she pay back travel expenses to a subpoena received by a nonprofit she created, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is facing a lot of pushback from the community. The Advocate’s Stephanie Grace tells us the potential impact of all this bad press. Plus, Nancy Davis, the Louisiana woman recently denied an abortion in state despite carrying a fetus with no skull, tells us her story. This episode originally aired on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
houmatimes.com
TPSD to host Community Meetings to discuss future plans for community schools
Terrebonne Parish School District announced that it will host a series of Community Meetings next week to provide updates on the district’s Hurricane Ida recovery efforts and its plans for the future. Beginning Monday, September 26, TPSD will host Community Meetings for parents, and community members at the following schools:
NOLA.com
Hospital admissions surge as multiple respiratory viruses circulate among kids: ‘We’ve got a full house’
Children’s hospitals in Louisiana are coping with a surge in admissions and ER visits due to a handful of respiratory viruses. While it’s not unusual to see viruses surge as the weather gets colder, it is rare to be dealing with so many at once, leading to hospitals that are brimming with sick kids.
NOLA.com
Developers make pitch for retirement complex, hotel on former Copeland land at Mandeville lakefront
Curing cancer and capitalizing on the surge of retiring baby boomers sound like great selling points. At least Matt Altier, president and CEO of LSU Health Foundation must have thought so as he stood before a crowd of about 100 Mandeville residents to talk about a proposed development on Mandeville's lakefront that aims to do both.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana workers are still quitting at record levels; 'it's a great time to move'
Two years ago, Jason Richoux faced a choice to stick to his guns or make a move into the unknown. Richoux spent nearly 18 years in marketing and advertising, working for agencies and corporations along the way. He joined a Mandeville solar company as its marketing director in 2019. But...
Police Officer Goes Viral After Jigging With Baton Rouge High School Students
A Baton Rouge police officer is going viral after putting the jig in "Jigga City." Baton Rouge is known as the home of jigging—"a style of dancing originating in Louisiana where the dancer vigorously shakes their arms and wiggles their knees at the same time." If you're already familiar...
houmatimes.com
Houma woman takes Terrebonne Parish clean-up into her own hands
Following the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Terrebonne Parish had a major issue with litter and debris on highways and in communities. After months of traveling throughout the parish and seeing what she described as “eye-sores”, Terrebonne native Connie Bourg decided to take matters into her own hands, grabbing her at-home gardening tools to help beautify the parish. Bourg was born and raised in Terrebonne Parish with a passion for gardening and landscaping. She worked with the United States Postal Service as a Rural Carrier, retiring after 25 years with the company.
NOLA.com
James Gill: Jefferson, Orleans treat juvenile carjackers differently
According to the latest census, the population of Harahan is just 4% Black, so Maurice Ervin, 15, would have stuck out like a sore thumb back in February, even if he had just been strolling along. If he didn't figure out then that Harahan is not a smart place for...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge woman set to star in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'
BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana native was named one of the contestants who will be vying for a rose in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is one of 32 women set to compete for one man's affections, according to the show's official contestant announcement.
Tammany Trace Tunnel opens in Mandeville
On Wednesday, St. Tammany leaders celebrated the completion of the Tammany Trace Tunnel in the Northshore.
tulanehullabaloo.com
Recall movement against Mayor Cantrell pushes forward
A month into the recall movement against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, the battle has created serious opinions from supporters and opponents and is facing tough odds as it works to garner the approximate 54,000 signatures needed before the Feb. 22 deadline. On Aug. 23, Eileen Carter, Cantrell’s previous social...
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud
In June 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) began an investigation into a Marrero business providing fraudulent insurance policies. Troopers received information from the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) that representatives from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
Louisiana Mother Arrested, Accused of Throwing Child Off Bridge
A mother in Houma, Louisiana is behind bars. WGNO reported that a mother in Houma was arrested Friday after she allegedly threw her child from a bridge. Houma police say that 30-year-old Asha Randolph threw her 18-month-old son over the ledge of the Liberty Street Bridge. The child was rescued...
