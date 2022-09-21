ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- A woman is dead and another is injured after a shooting in St. Charles City Saturday afternoon, police said. Lt. Tom Wilkison with the St. Charles Police Department said in a press release that the incident happened after 3:30 p.m. in an apartment in the 100 block of Ameristar. A 37-year-old woman died after being shot in the head, and a 32-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the face. She is expected to survive, Wilkison said.

