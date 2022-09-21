ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

Police investigating homicide in Riverview

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Two people were shot and one died after a shooting Friday night in Riverview, police said. Riverview Police officers found a man and woman shot in the 9800 block of Lilac Drive around 10:15 p.m. They were both taken to the hospital, where the woman died. The man had non-life-threatening injuries.
Major Case Squad investigating homicide in St. Ann

ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV) - The Major Case Squad has been activated after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed overnight in St. Ann. Police say the shooting happened in the 10000 block of Douglas Court just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Other information was not immediately known.
Man dead after shooting, car crash in Spanish Lake

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man is dead after a shooting and car crash in Spanish Lake, police said. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers found a man and woman inside a car that had crashed in the 12000 block of Spanish Pond Road around 4 p.m. The man had been shot and died after he was taken to the hospital. The woman was not injured.
1 woman dead, another injured after shooting in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- A woman is dead and another is injured after a shooting in St. Charles City Saturday afternoon, police said. Lt. Tom Wilkison with the St. Charles Police Department said in a press release that the incident happened after 3:30 p.m. in an apartment in the 100 block of Ameristar. A 37-year-old woman died after being shot in the head, and a 32-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the face. She is expected to survive, Wilkison said.
Florissant man dies in crash involving Metro bus

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Florissant man died after a crash Friday afternoon involving a Metro bus in north St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Levell Flewellen, 49, died in the collision. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. Friday on Route U, north of Groveland Drive.
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Brentwood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are searching for an armed suspect who carjacked a car in west St. Louis County Thursday. Around 5 p.m., police said the incident happened in the1800 South Brentwood Blvd when an armed man stole a woman’s Mercedes at gunpoint at the Brentwood Villas garage. No one was injured.
New allegations, new action against St. Charles fence company accused of fraud

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Attorney General’s office says they have received 52 complaints against Tri County Fence and Deck over the last year. Local police departments as well as the City of Wentzville are investigating and taking action against the locally owned company. “We’re all struggling...
1 dead after rollover crash in St. Clair County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - At least one person is dead after a rollover crash in St. Clair County early Friday morning. Police said the crash happened in the Lebanon area near Highway 50 and Madison Street at around 2 a.m. One person was flown from the scene to the hospital.
