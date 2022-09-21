Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
How Does Albert Pujols Compare to Hank Aaron?Eric SentellSaint Louis, MO
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
KMOV
Police investigating homicide in Riverview
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Two people were shot and one died after a shooting Friday night in Riverview, police said. Riverview Police officers found a man and woman shot in the 9800 block of Lilac Drive around 10:15 p.m. They were both taken to the hospital, where the woman died. The man had non-life-threatening injuries.
KMOV
Major Case Squad investigating homicide in St. Ann
ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV) - The Major Case Squad has been activated after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed overnight in St. Ann. Police say the shooting happened in the 10000 block of Douglas Court just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Other information was not immediately known.
16-year-old dead after robbery leads to shooting, crash in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 16-year-old boy died Friday after a robbery led to a shooting and car crash in north St. Louis County. He has been identified as Tayvion Whitby of St. Louis. North County Precinct officers responded to a crash shortly before 4 p.m. in the...
'I didn't have a good feeling': Stabbing victim testifies in trial of St. Charles man accused of quadruple murder
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was heading to her family's holiday party on Dec. 28, 2018. What started as a night of playing games and singing carols soon turned into chaos. Her life changed that night and so did many others. The judge is requesting media to...
2 women shot, 1 killed in St. Charles apartment near casino
An investigation is underway after two women were shot and one was killed Saturday afternoon near the area of a St. Charles casino.
KMOV
Man dead after shooting, car crash in Spanish Lake
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man is dead after a shooting and car crash in Spanish Lake, police said. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers found a man and woman inside a car that had crashed in the 12000 block of Spanish Pond Road around 4 p.m. The man had been shot and died after he was taken to the hospital. The woman was not injured.
KMOV
1 woman dead, another injured after shooting in St. Charles
ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- A woman is dead and another is injured after a shooting in St. Charles City Saturday afternoon, police said. Lt. Tom Wilkison with the St. Charles Police Department said in a press release that the incident happened after 3:30 p.m. in an apartment in the 100 block of Ameristar. A 37-year-old woman died after being shot in the head, and a 32-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the face. She is expected to survive, Wilkison said.
Florissant man dies in crash involving Metro bus
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Florissant man died after a crash Friday afternoon involving a Metro bus in north St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Levell Flewellen, 49, died in the collision. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. Friday on Route U, north of Groveland Drive.
St. Louis man steals $300K in series of scams
A St. Louis man accused of stealing more than $300,000 in a series of scams is behind bars in St. Charles County.
KMOV
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Brentwood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are searching for an armed suspect who carjacked a car in west St. Louis County Thursday. Around 5 p.m., police said the incident happened in the1800 South Brentwood Blvd when an armed man stole a woman’s Mercedes at gunpoint at the Brentwood Villas garage. No one was injured.
KMOV
New allegations, new action against St. Charles fence company accused of fraud
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Attorney General’s office says they have received 52 complaints against Tri County Fence and Deck over the last year. Local police departments as well as the City of Wentzville are investigating and taking action against the locally owned company. “We’re all struggling...
St. Charles police say man scammed numerous victims out of $300K
ST CHARLES, Mo. — A St. Louis man was arrested after police said he stole approximately $300,000 from victims since August 2021. According to the St. Charles Police Department, 54-year-old Ron Johnson allegedly scammed numerous victims from in and outside of Missouri. Johnson was charged with stealing over $25,000,...
One officer’s hunch solves two cold case mysteries
Two 1994 unsolved cases in Missouri and Illinois have baffled investigators for decades.
abc17news.com
Nearly a year after being shot in the head, man considered a ‘medical miracle’
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — A St. Charles County man shot in the head and left to die is making remarkable strides, leaving his doctors stunned by his recovery. Chris Smith, 49, was shot in the head at point-blank range on Nov. 24, 2021, after returning home with Leslie Reeves 45, on their first date.
mymoinfo.com
Bonne Terre Prison Inmate Incarcerated For Washington County Crimes Dies
(Bonne Terre) An inmate from the Bonne Terre prison has died. A news release from the Missouri Department of Corrections says 33-year-old Jeremy Danzer was pronounced dead Sunday at the state prison in northern St. Francois County. Danzer was serving 24 years for forgery, drug possession, leaving the scene of...
Missing St. Louis County woman, child found safe
The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing woman and boy out of St. Louis County.
'He just looked like a typical grandpa': Detective describes hearing confessions of alleged Cherokee Street stroll killer
Detective Sgt. Jodi Webber met with alleged serial killer Gary Muehlberg three times. Barb Studt and Geneva Valle-Palomino spent a few quiet moments Monday morning, Sept. 19 looking for their sister’s final resting place. They haven’t come very often to the St. Peter’s cemetery where 21-year-old Sandy Little was...
kttn.com
Three Missouri business owners charged in 112 count indictment with wiring drug trafficking money to Mexico
The owners of three money wiring businesses in Missouri area are among five new defendants charged for their roles in a $4.7 million conspiracy to distribute more than 335 kilograms of methamphetamine and 22 kilograms of heroin and to utilize wire transfers to send the drug-trafficking proceeds to Mexico. Ana...
KMOV
1 dead after rollover crash in St. Clair County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - At least one person is dead after a rollover crash in St. Clair County early Friday morning. Police said the crash happened in the Lebanon area near Highway 50 and Madison Street at around 2 a.m. One person was flown from the scene to the hospital.
'What he did was beyond words' | Defense claims St. Charles man didn't plan to kill his girlfriend, her kids and mother
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Tuesday morning, prosecutors described to a jury the horrific scene of a quadruple murder in 2018. Richard Darren Emery is charged with killing his girlfriend, her two young children and her mother in 2018. He faces four counts of first-degree murder along with charges on 11 other crimes.
