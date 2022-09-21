Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Katie Hobbs, Kris Mayes hold joint presser on Pima County abortion ban ruling
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Democratic candidate for Governor Katie Hobbs and Democratic candidate for Attorney General Kris Mayes held a joint press conference Saturday morning to address the Pima County Superior Court’s decision to uphold a total abortion ban. “Women’s rights are not a bargaining chip,” Hobbs said. “So...
AZFamily
Puppies ‘dumped’ in southern Arizona canyon up for adoption
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three puppies that were abandoned in a southern Arizona canyon are ready for their forever home as one person has been arrested for leaving them there. Somebody called the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday and told them about several dogs loose in Carr Canyon, which is in Sierra Vista. The caller found the three puppies but couldn’t catch the mother. Animal control officers showed up and found the puppies, who were about 12 weeks old. The mother was eventually corralled as well.
AZFamily
Traffic restrictions Arizona drivers should be aware of this weekend
Voucher opponents say the program siphons money away from the state's public schools. The fine print says the law does not repeal or implicate any other state law regulating or restricting abortions, which would include the territorial law. Experts tell parents to keep marijuana edibles away from kids after...
AZFamily
Man once dubbed "Pregnant Man" living quiet life in Arizona
In 2008, Beatie’s life was in the spotlight because he was living as a transgender man, then married and pregnant with his first child. In 2001, Robert Fisher is accused of killing his wife and 2 kids, then burning their house down. Despite an exhaustive manhunt, he has never been seen again. It’s one of the most infamous true crime cases in Arizona history. But only so much has been publicly known about the case, until now.
AZFamily
Arizona public school advocates file to block school voucher expansion
Arizona's Family Holly Bock tested out the rides at the state fair!. Hundreds gathered in Tempe on Friday to show support for Iranian women after the Iranian government shut off internet access to the rest of the world. Arizona State Fair opens with new vendors, rides, games and more!. Updated:...
AZFamily
Abortion provider shares concerns after Arizona's pre-statehood abortion ban reinstated

AZFamily
Arizona News
The lawsuit claimed that ‘The Zone’ is a public nuisance, impacting business and property values. Goodyear woman accused of trying to smuggle migrants in Toyota Prius. Five migrants were found in the car. Arizona to become fourth state to allow some lane filtering for motorcyclists. Updated: 7 hours...
AZFamily
Explaining the fine print to Arizona's pre-statehood abortion ban

AZFamily
New Arizona education laws range from moment of silence to parental oversight
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The new school year is well underway for students across the state, but there will be some changes when kids show up for class next week. Arizona lawmakers passed an assortment of new education laws that will take effect on Saturday. Some are fairly minor, others...
AZFamily
Arizona to become fourth state to allow some lane filtering for motorcyclists
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona will become the fourth state to allow motorcycle lane filtering in some situations. Lane filtering or lane sharing is when motorcycle riders are allowed to pass between your car and the one next to you. The law doesn’t give bikers the ability to ride in...
AZFamily
Thomas Beatie, once known as the ‘pregnant man,’ talks about life in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thomas Beatie, now an Arizona resident, was once someone whose name topped headlines just about everywhere you looked. He currently lives a relatively quiet life working as a stockbroker. “I do public speaking. I do acting as well, which is I’m an actor about I speak about diversity, and just my whole life story, which, you know, the whole transgender thing and having babies and, and all that good stuff,” Beatie said.
AZFamily
Candidates for top Arizona election job face off in heated debate
PHOENIX (AP) — A Republican Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and has former President Donald Trump’s endorsement took to the debate stage with the Democrat who helped oversee the 2020 election in Maricopa County Thursday evening as they both seek the state’s top election post. During the debate, Thursday night, state Rep. Mark Finchem revealed for the first time the Department of Justice and the Jan. 6 commission interviewed him as a witness.
AZFamily
Holly Bock takes a spin at the Arizona State Fair!
Hundreds gathered in Tempe on Friday to show support for Iranian women after the Iranian government shut off internet access to the rest of the world.
AZFamily
Arizona State Fair opens with new vendors, rides, games and more!
Arizona public school advocates file to block school voucher expansion.
AZFamily
Isolated monsoon storms hit Gilbert, Mesa
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thunderstorms were ringing the East Valley during the late afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated storms started in Gilbert and Chandler popped up around 5:30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the East Valley but it expired at 6:30 p.m.
AZFamily
Senate candidate Blake Masters weighs in on campaign spending
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The race for Arizona’s U.S. Senate seat is one of the most expensive in the country. The Republican nominee Blake Masters was dealt a major blow on that front this week. A super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is pulling millions of dollars of support in this high-stakes race. Politico reported earlier this week that the Senate Leadership Fund canceled about $8 million in Arizona, about half of its initial promise for Arizona, for ads that were supposed to start in the early fall. It comes just as Masters’ opponent, incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly, dominates the airwaves with his own commercials.
AZFamily
Here’s how inspectors check food and rides as Arizona State Fair opens
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An estimated 1.6 million people are expected to visit the Arizona State Fair. Among the attractions awaiting fair-goers, there are more than 100 food vendors and 65 rides. All of them are inspected. “I look at a ride like my friends and family are going to...
AZFamily
Triple digit temperatures expected for the weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Saturday everyone! Lots going on this weekend with an ASU game today and a Cardinals game Sunday. Let’s hope for a win! It is going to be a very toasty weekend if you’re planning to go to the games or spend the day outdoors. There is a little bit of lingering moisture that could fire up another round of isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly in the higher terrain of southwest Arizona this evening.
