Northwestern Energy's announced they'll be drawing down the Rainbow Reservoir in Great Falls, beginning this Sunday. The reservoir will be down to about 11 feet from the current full-pool level. The wooden flash boards were last replace back in 2004, & the boards need to be replaced. They're leaking water which requires a high level of maintenance & frequent repairs. Don't worry about a thing, the reservoir should be back to full pool by NEXT Thursday, October 6th. In the meantime, people & pets should NOT enter the riverbed. Be safe...

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO