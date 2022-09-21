ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Comments / 0

Related
KSEN AM 1150

Well, I’ll Be Dammed…

Northwestern Energy's announced they'll be drawing down the Rainbow Reservoir in Great Falls, beginning this Sunday. The reservoir will be down to about 11 feet from the current full-pool level. The wooden flash boards were last replace back in 2004, & the boards need to be replaced. They're leaking water which requires a high level of maintenance & frequent repairs. Don't worry about a thing, the reservoir should be back to full pool by NEXT Thursday, October 6th. In the meantime, people & pets should NOT enter the riverbed. Be safe...
GREAT FALLS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Great Falls, MT
Football
Local
Montana Football
City
Great Falls, MT
Great Falls, MT
Sports
montanarightnow.com

Montana law enforcement receiving funding part of Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants

HELENA, Mont. - Cities and counties across Montana are receiving funding from Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants to train and equip law enforcement to prevent crime. A release from Senator Jon Tester says the funding will be distributed to cities and counties in Montana through the Department of Justice via Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Grants.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
montanarightnow.com

Police respond to robbery, high risk warrant in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department responded to a robbery Tuesday and a separate high risk warrant Wednesday. "On 9/20/22 at approximately 8:36 pm, police responded to a robbery on the 1600 block of 3rd Avenue North. Romellow Bigday (24 years old) was eventually arrested for accosting a female in a parking lot and attempting to steal her phone. Approximately an hour prior to the robbery, Bigday was also involved in a disturbance at the Zip Trip, 700 block of 1st Avenue North. Bigday was charged with misdemeanor assault in the Zip Trip disturbance.
GREAT FALLS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy