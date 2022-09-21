Read full article on original website
Related
Policy Decisions Are Driving Ohio Voting Registration Numbers
One organization is urging Ohioans to learn about the powers elected officials will have.
Lima News
What to know to vote in Ohio on Nov. 8
There’s a lot on the ballot Nov. 8: all Ohio statewide offices, three state supreme court seats, all 15 U.S. House seats and one U.S. Senate seat, all 99 Ohio House districts and half of the Ohio Senate, state school board seats, plus two constitutional amendments. On the local level, Ohioans will vote for county commissioners, auditors and judges, plus numerous local tax levies.
Ohio principal allegedly used “Hard R” in viral post
UPDATE: Sept. 23, 2022, 4:30 p.m. The NAACP Belmont County Chapter and St. Clairsville-Richland City School District issued this joint statement Friday on the high school principal’s alleged use of a racial slur while meeting with students on Thursday: “Yesterday, the St. Clairsville-Richland City School District learned that the High School Principal met with students, […]
Advocates seek more say in how opioid settlements are spent
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The tattoos on Billie Stafford’s hands — inspired by street art and full of references to her work helping prevent drug-related deaths — have become an indelible memorial to the friend who inked them and the opioid crisis that killed him in April.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Judge extends block on Ohio's law banning most abortions for another 2 weeks
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Hamilton County judge has extended the temporary ban on the state's abortion law for another two weeks, according to the office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. The judge's decision means abortions through 20 weeks’ gestation can continue for now, in keeping with state...
Ohio lawmakers continue to fight to restore Delphi retirees’ pensions
DAYTON — Thousands of Dayton area workers living without their pension are watching time run out on the chance of getting their money back. There are 2,000 salaried, retired Delphi workers in the Dayton area and they’re to get their pensions back. Hundreds of those retired workers joined together two weeks ago for a rally at Sinclair College to gain support for the Susan Muffley Act.
cleveland19.com
Ohio GOP candidate pushes back on claim he ‘misrepresented his military service’
TOLEDO, Ohio (WOIO) - A candidate running for one of Ohio’s coveted congressional seats is pushing back against a recent news report claiming he misrepresented his military service. The Associated Press published an article Thursday that says J.R. Majewski was not deployed to Afghanistan for combat, but actually severed...
cleveland19.com
‘Authorities are involved’: Portage County school district reacts to racist homecoming sign
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio school district released a statement regarding an “extremely distasteful, disturbing, and inappropriate” picture of a local student that has been circulating online. Tuesday’s statement from James A. Garfield Local Schools superintendent Ted Lysiak was in response to the social media post...
RELATED PEOPLE
newsnet5
GOP officials and a collegiate political scandal could nix Dem’s ballot slot in SE Ohio
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. An Athens County Democrat filed a lawsuit last week asking the Ohio Supreme Court to reverse a decision by the Republican Secretary of State and allow her onto the ballot in a southeast Ohio House district.
Akron Leader Publications
Copley officer earns award
COPLEY — The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) announced Sarah Shendy, a 14-year member of the Copley Police Department and director of the Ohio Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment, is a 40 Under 40 Award recipient for 2022. The 40 Under 40 Award program recognizes 40 international law enforcement professionals under the age of 40 from around the world who demonstrate leadership and exemplify commitment to their profession. The award winners will be recognized Oct. 17 at the IACP annual conference in Dallas. Shendy, a Muslim-American whose family came to the U.S. from Egypt when she was 6 years old, was one of 16 members selected to serve on the Ohio Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment in 2020. She has also served as a subject-matter expert for the Community Diversity and Procedural Justice Committee with the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy. In addition, she serves as the Copley Police Department’s terrorism liaison officer and has designed and facilitated training for law enforcement officers and other public service employees on more effective ways to interact with Middle Eastern populations. Shendy has bachelor and master’s degrees in criminal justice, with a focus on global issues and juvenile justice.
buckeyefirearms.org
Yes, it's legal to carry switchblades, brass knuckles, and other weapons in Ohio
Thanks to a couple laws backed by Buckeye Firearms Association and signed by Gov. DeWine, it's now legal to carry knives in Ohio. And cities cannot regulate them. SB 140 went into effect on April 12, 2021, making it legal to carry knives of any kind openly or concealed. They are considered weapons or deadly weapons only if you use them as such.
Schools in Ohio, several other states victim of 'swatting' calls
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A false active shooter call prompted students at Licking Valley High School to barricade their classrooms on Friday. Parents frantically rushed to the school and dozens of law enforcement officers were called to the school. There was never a gunman. This incident is one of several...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Data shows 2021 saw record fatal ODs, gun deaths, car crashes in Ohio over 15 years
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Last year saw the highest numbers of fatal overdoses, gun deaths, homicides, and motor vehicle fatalities among Ohioans over the last 15 years, according to data from the state health department. It was also the third-worst year on record for suicide deaths of Ohioans, just off...
Professor builds Lego replica of Ohio Stadium to raise money for research
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Over a span of four years, Dr. Paul Janssen of Ohio State's College of Medicine, spent his off hours taking tiny pieces of Lego bricks and assembling them into what would be become Ohio Stadium. Janssen estimates it took a half-million pieces to build the structure,...
Appointments double at abortion clinics as services temporarily resume in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Abortion clinics in Ohio started services again after a Hamilton County judge temporarily blocked the state's heartbeat law for two weeks. The procedure can resume for the next 14 days and clinics said its phones have been very busy and hope the temporary ban gets extended.
Cleveland.com news quiz: Which 2 school districts have best test scores in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio ― Several school districts performed very well in the most recent state report cards. But two districts really stood out, testing better than any other public school districts in the state. So would you pass the test in attempting to guess the districts?. Give it a shot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ashtabula, Lorain counties remain red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map for Sept. 22; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most of Greater Cleveland remained yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. For the third week in a row, Ashtabula and Lorain counties were the only Northeast Ohio counties classified red,...
After squandering $116 million on slush funds and Med Mart, Cuyahoga County has no money for a courthouse: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council generally favors building a new jail -- but that would require generally extending the quarter-percent sales tax by at least 40 years to pay a now estimated $2 billion total debt service. We’re talking about how the county has devoted tens of millions of...
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
visitfairfieldcounty.org
7 Exciting Ohio Events This Fall
Looking for some fun things to do this fall? Luckily, there’s a wide variety of Central Ohio events to fill out your Autumn activities list. If that sounds like you, don’t miss these seven awesome events still to come in Central Ohio this September and early October!. Free...
10TV
Columbus, OH
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 1