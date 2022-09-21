COPLEY — The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) announced Sarah Shendy, a 14-year member of the Copley Police Department and director of the Ohio Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment, is a 40 Under 40 Award recipient for 2022. The 40 Under 40 Award program recognizes 40 international law enforcement professionals under the age of 40 from around the world who demonstrate leadership and exemplify commitment to their profession. The award winners will be recognized Oct. 17 at the IACP annual conference in Dallas. Shendy, a Muslim-American whose family came to the U.S. from Egypt when she was 6 years old, was one of 16 members selected to serve on the Ohio Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment in 2020. She has also served as a subject-matter expert for the Community Diversity and Procedural Justice Committee with the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy. In addition, she serves as the Copley Police Department’s terrorism liaison officer and has designed and facilitated training for law enforcement officers and other public service employees on more effective ways to interact with Middle Eastern populations. Shendy has bachelor and master’s degrees in criminal justice, with a focus on global issues and juvenile justice.

COPLEY TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO