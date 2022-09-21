ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Lima News

What to know to vote in Ohio on Nov. 8

There’s a lot on the ballot Nov. 8: all Ohio statewide offices, three state supreme court seats, all 15 U.S. House seats and one U.S. Senate seat, all 99 Ohio House districts and half of the Ohio Senate, state school board seats, plus two constitutional amendments. On the local level, Ohioans will vote for county commissioners, auditors and judges, plus numerous local tax levies.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio principal allegedly used “Hard R” in viral post

UPDATE: Sept. 23, 2022, 4:30 p.m. The NAACP Belmont County Chapter and St. Clairsville-Richland City School District issued this joint statement Friday on the high school principal’s alleged use of a racial slur while meeting with students on Thursday: “Yesterday, the St. Clairsville-Richland City School District learned that the High School Principal met with students, […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
10TV

Advocates seek more say in how opioid settlements are spent

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The tattoos on Billie Stafford’s hands — inspired by street art and full of references to her work helping prevent drug-related deaths — have become an indelible memorial to the friend who inked them and the opioid crisis that killed him in April.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Ohio lawmakers continue to fight to restore Delphi retirees’ pensions

DAYTON — Thousands of Dayton area workers living without their pension are watching time run out on the chance of getting their money back. There are 2,000 salaried, retired Delphi workers in the Dayton area and they’re to get their pensions back. Hundreds of those retired workers joined together two weeks ago for a rally at Sinclair College to gain support for the Susan Muffley Act.
DAYTON, OH
newsnet5

GOP officials and a collegiate political scandal could nix Dem’s ballot slot in SE Ohio

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. An Athens County Democrat filed a lawsuit last week asking the Ohio Supreme Court to reverse a decision by the Republican Secretary of State and allow her onto the ballot in a southeast Ohio House district.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Copley officer earns award

COPLEY — The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) announced Sarah Shendy, a 14-year member of the Copley Police Department and director of the Ohio Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment, is a 40 Under 40 Award recipient for 2022. The 40 Under 40 Award program recognizes 40 international law enforcement professionals under the age of 40 from around the world who demonstrate leadership and exemplify commitment to their profession. The award winners will be recognized Oct. 17 at the IACP annual conference in Dallas. Shendy, a Muslim-American whose family came to the U.S. from Egypt when she was 6 years old, was one of 16 members selected to serve on the Ohio Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment in 2020. She has also served as a subject-matter expert for the Community Diversity and Procedural Justice Committee with the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy. In addition, she serves as the Copley Police Department’s terrorism liaison officer and has designed and facilitated training for law enforcement officers and other public service employees on more effective ways to interact with Middle Eastern populations. Shendy has bachelor and master’s degrees in criminal justice, with a focus on global issues and juvenile justice.
COPLEY TOWNSHIP, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

Yes, it's legal to carry switchblades, brass knuckles, and other weapons in Ohio

Thanks to a couple laws backed by Buckeye Firearms Association and signed by Gov. DeWine, it's now legal to carry knives in Ohio. And cities cannot regulate them. SB 140 went into effect on April 12, 2021, making it legal to carry knives of any kind openly or concealed. They are considered weapons or deadly weapons only if you use them as such.
OHIO STATE
10TV

Schools in Ohio, several other states victim of 'swatting' calls

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A false active shooter call prompted students at Licking Valley High School to barricade their classrooms on Friday. Parents frantically rushed to the school and dozens of law enforcement officers were called to the school. There was never a gunman. This incident is one of several...
visitfairfieldcounty.org

7 Exciting Ohio Events This Fall

Looking for some fun things to do this fall? Luckily, there’s a wide variety of Central Ohio events to fill out your Autumn activities list. If that sounds like you, don’t miss these seven awesome events still to come in Central Ohio this September and early October!. Free...
OHIO STATE
