Read full article on original website
Related
Hutchinson brewery no longer on the brink of closing
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, KSN introduced you to Sandhills Brewing, a brewery located in Hutchinson that was on the brink of closing. On Saturday, Sept. 21, they announced that with help of the community, that is no longer true: It is official, we have reached and surpassed the 30% food sales requirement. This […]
wichitabyeb.com
Introducing El-Eat 8 of the Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ tournament bracket
Our social media venture to find Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ is halfway done. The tournament bracket featured 32 restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups around town with three goals in mind:. Introduce you all to the incredible number of options many of you may have never heard of. Use this...
PHOTOS: Kansas castle for sale at $3.5M
The Campbell Castle in Wichita, Kansas, is up for sale at $3.5 million, featuring 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet.
A new Wichita restaurant featuring a menu swimming in shrimp opens this weekend
It’s taking over the old Chick N Max spot near Central and Hillside
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Razing of Pistotnik law building related to opening of a long-awaited Wichita restaurant
Now, the restaurant is on the fast track to opening day, the owner says.
KAKE TV
Hutchinson brewery calls for public’s help to renew liquor license
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A local Hutchinson brewery is asking for the public's help to raise its food sales after the State denied its request to renew its liquor license. Sandhills Brewery has been open for over four years. Co-founder Pippin Williamson said he renewed the license two years ago, but when he completed the process this year, the result was much different.
Longtime friends teaming up to open daiquiri lounge, restaurant near Central & Hillside
The two are taking over a restaurant space vacated by its previous tenant earlier this month.
SW Bricktown Fiesta is an event for the whole city
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Southwest Bricktown Fiesta is Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at SW Bricktown Park at 301 West 1st. "The Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative has been working with, now the SW Bricktown neighborhood since 2014," said Adam Stewart with Hutch Rec. "One of the things that neighborhood has identified as something they really want to do is have these community events to really celebrate the community and celebrate the neighborhood."
IN THIS ARTICLE
tsnews.com
City of Conway Springs changes golf cart permitting
CONWAY SPRINGS – The Conway Springs Police Department is changing its process for permits for golf cart and UTVs (utility terrain vehicles).All current permits will expire on Dec. 31. Permits for 2023 will be available starting on Dec. 1. The changes are being made to make the process more inline with city ordinance.Vehicles must have valid insurance to be permitted. On the roadway, golf carts and UTVs must follow all the same laws and rules for other vehicles. This includes having headlights a...
Farmington Park work waiting on shelter parts
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — An inquiry was sent to Hutch Post as to why it appears that work has stopped on the Farmington Park project. City Manager Gary Meagher said in an email that the same contractor is working for the city in two places at once. "Ward Davis is...
Special Use request on BZA agenda Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Board of Zoning Appeals will take up a case for a Special Use request to allow single-unit living for the residence at 500 Green Garden Drive at their meeting Tuesday. The hearing had been tabled from the September 20 meeting and had to be...
Operation Blackbird free event at Cosmosphere Oct. 15
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Saturday, Oct. 15 will be a supersonic day at Cosmosphere with the Operation Blackbird free event. Enjoy stories of flying three times the speed of sound at the edge of space. Hear what it took to operate and maintain the world’s fastest manned air-breathing jet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Schulz: Walk around with alcohol appears to have worked out
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said the final monetary tally isn't in yet for Kansas largest get together, but it appears that allowing the carrying of alcohol throughout the fairgrounds was mostly a positive. "I worked with the highway patrol on a daily basis...
KAKE TV
BBB gets involved, city looks at licensing measures after local trash company still leaving people without service
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "We've never seen anything to this extent when it comes to trash service," said Denise Groene with the Better Business Bureau. Groene is talking about Best Value Services in Wichita, a company quickly earning itself a bad reputation for leaving customers stuck with piles of trash for weeks.
tsnews.com
Random Thoughts: A secret admirer leaves behind a filthy mark
I’m really not sure how to dive into this story, so I’ll go in head first.On Saturday, I was in Wichita running some errands for work. Sitting in a parking lot, I looked out the front passenger window and saw something that did not look right.It did not look right, and it did not make any sense.There was a set of lip prints on the window. After a moment, I realized there was not one, but two sets of lip prints. From the outside, a little bit of red lipstick ...
KWCH.com
Building You: Felipe Lujano Jr. of Felipe’s Mexican Restaurant
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we are featuring Hispanic owned businesses that are hiring right now. Felipe’s Mexican Restaurant is hiring multiple roles across their four locations, from cooks to wait staff. “The original location on West Central, we still have that location open...
Newton Chili Cook-Off is Saturday
NEWTON, Kan. — The City of Newton will host its 16th annual United Way Chili Cook-Off Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m. The event is held to raise money to make a difference for thousands of individuals in Harvey County. Attendance is typically more than 1,000 to taste chili entries from more than 20 booths hosted by nonprofit organizations, businesses, schools, governments and more.
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 24
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Kristofer Tyler; 25; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Probation Violation. Probation...
KWCH.com
Multiple traffic citations issued at busy intersection in east Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Thursday released the number of citations issued at the intersection of K-96 and Rock Road. Traffic Section and Patrol North officers issued 38 citations for failing to stop at a red light. Officers issued seven citations for texting while driving. Three citations were issued for seatbelt violations, and two were notices to appear for driving on a suspended license.
wichitabyeb.com
Come together for a cure at the 12th Annual Concert in the Country
The largest fundraiser for the Wichita non-profit Coming Together for a Cure is just around the corner on Saturday, Sept. 24. It’s the 12th Annual Concert in the Country, where proceeds from the event go to help people with Muscular Dystrophy and other rare diseases access stem cell therapy.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 1