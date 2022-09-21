ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

KSN News

Hutchinson brewery no longer on the brink of closing

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, KSN introduced you to Sandhills Brewing, a brewery located in Hutchinson that was on the brink of closing. On Saturday, Sept. 21, they announced that with help of the community, that is no longer true: It is official, we have reached and surpassed the 30% food sales requirement. This […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Hutchinson brewery calls for public’s help to renew liquor license

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A local Hutchinson brewery is asking for the public's help to raise its food sales after the State denied its request to renew its liquor license. Sandhills Brewery has been open for over four years. Co-founder Pippin Williamson said he renewed the license two years ago, but when he completed the process this year, the result was much different.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

SW Bricktown Fiesta is an event for the whole city

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Southwest Bricktown Fiesta is Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at SW Bricktown Park at 301 West 1st. "The Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative has been working with, now the SW Bricktown neighborhood since 2014," said Adam Stewart with Hutch Rec. "One of the things that neighborhood has identified as something they really want to do is have these community events to really celebrate the community and celebrate the neighborhood."
HUTCHINSON, KS
tsnews.com

City of Conway Springs changes golf cart permitting

CONWAY SPRINGS – The Conway Springs Police Department is changing its process for permits for golf cart and UTVs (utility terrain vehicles).All current permits will expire on Dec. 31. Permits for 2023 will be available starting on Dec. 1. The changes are being made to make the process more inline with city ordinance.Vehicles must have valid insurance to be permitted. On the roadway, golf carts and UTVs must follow all the same laws and rules for other vehicles. This includes having headlights a...
CONWAY SPRINGS, KS
Hutch Post

Farmington Park work waiting on shelter parts

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — An inquiry was sent to Hutch Post as to why it appears that work has stopped on the Farmington Park project. City Manager Gary Meagher said in an email that the same contractor is working for the city in two places at once. "Ward Davis is...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Special Use request on BZA agenda Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Board of Zoning Appeals will take up a case for a Special Use request to allow single-unit living for the residence at 500 Green Garden Drive at their meeting Tuesday. The hearing had been tabled from the September 20 meeting and had to be...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Operation Blackbird free event at Cosmosphere Oct. 15

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Saturday, Oct. 15 will be a supersonic day at Cosmosphere with the Operation Blackbird free event. Enjoy stories of flying three times the speed of sound at the edge of space. Hear what it took to operate and maintain the world’s fastest manned air-breathing jet.
HUTCHINSON, KS
tsnews.com

Random Thoughts: A secret admirer leaves behind a filthy mark

I’m really not sure how to dive into this story, so I’ll go in head first.On Saturday, I was in Wichita running some errands for work. Sitting in a parking lot, I looked out the front passenger window and saw something that did not look right.It did not look right, and it did not make any sense.There was a set of lip prints on the window. After a moment, I realized there was not one, but two sets of lip prints. From the outside, a little bit of red lipstick ...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Building You: Felipe Lujano Jr. of Felipe’s Mexican Restaurant

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we are featuring Hispanic owned businesses that are hiring right now. Felipe’s Mexican Restaurant is hiring multiple roles across their four locations, from cooks to wait staff. “The original location on West Central, we still have that location open...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Newton Chili Cook-Off is Saturday

NEWTON, Kan. — The City of Newton will host its 16th annual United Way Chili Cook-Off Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m. The event is held to raise money to make a difference for thousands of individuals in Harvey County. Attendance is typically more than 1,000 to taste chili entries from more than 20 booths hosted by nonprofit organizations, businesses, schools, governments and more.
NEWTON, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 24

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Kristofer Tyler; 25; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Probation Violation. Probation...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Multiple traffic citations issued at busy intersection in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Thursday released the number of citations issued at the intersection of K-96 and Rock Road. Traffic Section and Patrol North officers issued 38 citations for failing to stop at a red light. Officers issued seven citations for texting while driving. Three citations were issued for seatbelt violations, and two were notices to appear for driving on a suspended license.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Come together for a cure at the 12th Annual Concert in the Country

The largest fundraiser for the Wichita non-profit Coming Together for a Cure is just around the corner on Saturday, Sept. 24. It’s the 12th Annual Concert in the Country, where proceeds from the event go to help people with Muscular Dystrophy and other rare diseases access stem cell therapy.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
