Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Proves JAY-Z Isn’t The Only Rapper With Picasso Money
Dr. Dre and JAY-Z have something else in common outside of their enormous Hip Hop success: an appreciation for Pablo Picasso. The legendary producer’s son, Truice Young, posted a photo on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (September 21) showing his father posing in front of a painting by the iconic Spanish artist.
HipHopDX.com
Hip Hop Pioneers Respond To Akademiks Calling Them ‘Dusty’ After LL COOL J Lashing
Exclusive – Akademiks is facing an onslaught of criticism after he referred to the pioneers and architects of Hip Hop as “dusty” in one of his recent Twitch rants. In addition to LL COOL J, who berated the media personality on Wednesday night (September 21), Scorpio of groundbreaking Hip Hop group Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five has spoken out about Akademiks’ comments, telling HipHopDX he was way off base.
HipHopDX.com
Funk Flex Calls For LL COOL J & Akademiks Sit-Down Following ‘Dusty’ Rapper Comments
Funk Flex has responded to both LL COOL J and Akademiks following the media personality’s recent comments about Hip Hop culture’s architects and pioneers. Shortly after the “Rock The Bells” legend berated Akademiks for calling older rappers “dusty,” Flex shared one of his infamous all-caps Instagram posts and applauded both parties — despite their polar opposite views.
HipHopDX.com
Michael Rapaport Goes Off On ‘Bum-Ass’ Akademiks Over ‘Dusty’ Rapper Comments
Michael Rapaport is the latest celebrity to publicly take issue with DJ Akademiks‘ disparaging remarks about Hip Hop’s pioneers. The actor – who has collaborated with rappers and others within the culture throughout his lengthy career – posted a passionate video to Instagram in which he called Akademiks out.
RELATED PEOPLE
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Admits Sway Did Actually Have The Answers
Kanye West’s famous 2013 interview with Sway Calloway can finally be put to rest after Ye has admitted the radio icon did indeed have the answers. In a new interview with ABC’s Linsey Davis, the Chicago rap star spoke about his plans to sell his Yeezy products directly to consumers after cutting ties with Gap and continually butting heads with adidas.
HipHopDX.com
DaBaby Claims He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion Before Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting
DaBaby has claimed he slept with Megan Thee Stallion multiple times — including the night before Tory Lanez allegedly shot her. The North Carolina rapper dropped the bombshell on his new album Baby On Baby 2, which he released by surprise on Friday (September 23). On the song “Boogeyman,”...
Jeopardy! fans express outrage over legacy player losing game for ‘one big reason’ after she astounds host Ken Jennings
JEOPARDY! fans were outraged that Martha Bath, a 1-day champ with an amazing secret backstory, lost for what many said was an unfair reason. Before the shock loss, she astounded host Ken Jennings with a story about the game show. Jeopardy!'s shiny new season premiered on September 12th and alum...
HipHopDX.com
Akademiks Responds To Backlash Over 'Dusty' Rapper Comments
Akademiks has addressed the backlash he’s received from the likes of LL COOL J and Hot 97’s Ebro Darden over him calling Hip Hop pioneers “dusty.”. The controversial media personality responded via his Off The Record podcast on Friday (September 23) in an episode titled “Letter to LL Cool J.” During the 48-minute episode, Akademiks explained that his original comments were tongue-in-cheek and they have been blown way out of proportion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
Just Blaze Revisits Ghostface Killah's Influence On JAY-Z's "Girls, Girls, Girls"
Just Blaze has revisited Ghostface Killah‘s influence on JAY-Z‘s hit single, “Girls, Girls, Girls,” in a new interview — check it out below. The super producer has previously shared that he created the beat for the 2001 track with Tony Starks in mind, but during an appearance on People’s Party With Talib Kweli, he offered additional details about the connection.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Apologizes To Kim Kardashian For Causing Her ‘Stress’ Throughout Divorce
Kanye West has issued a public apology to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The Yeezy mogul sat down with ABC News for a rare interview and elaborated on the recent headlines that have consumed him this past year, including his very public divorce from the Kardashians star. “This is the mother...
HipHopDX.com
Symba Says His Early Music Wasn't Good Enough For A 'Gangsta Grillz' Tape
Symba and DJ Drama have opened up about their new project DJ Drama Presents: Results Take Time, admitting their chemistry wasn’t too good when they first linked up. Speaking to Ebro Darden, Symba said he and Drama actually linked up for the first time last year, but when he first played the Generation Now co-founder his music he felt like “it wasn’t time yet.”
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Unveils Masked Superhero Alter-Ego: ‘I’m Here To Save Your Wack Parties’
Rick Ross has added to his long list of aliases, but this new one is a little different from the rest. The Teflon Don unveiled his latest alter-ego on Wednesday (September 21), posting a video on Instagram showing him wearing a superhero mask featuring the logo of his Belaire sparkling wine brand.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HipHopDX.com
Ari Lennox Details Struggles Of Dating Rappers: ‘It’s The Worst’
Ari Lennox has said she’s not trying to deal with the dishonesty that comes along with dating aspiring rappers looking to get on. During a visit to The Breakfast Club, the Dreamville singer discussed an array of topics, such as the horrifying experiences she had dating struggling rappers. According to Ari, she’s careful when dating and asks questions.
HipHopDX.com
Iggy Azalea Admits Her Infamous Sway Freestyle Was 'Trash'
Iggy Azalea has admitted that her notorious 2015 freestyle on Sway In The Morning was “trash” in hindsight. The freestyle, which found Azalea spitting memorable bars such as: “Better check my tax bracket/ What you think was gonna happen/ Naggin’ now he’s leaving and y’all broke up like Mad Men,” was met with critical disdain from the jump, with one memorable caller known as “John From Tennessee” allegedly calling in to Sway’s radio show to call Azalea out for her tepid bars.
HipHopDX.com
Future Issues Cryptic Response To Criticism Over Sale Of His Music Catalog
Future has cryptically replied to criticism he’s received in the wake of selling off his publishing catalog for an eight-figure payday. Reports emerged on Tuesday (September 20) that King Pluto had sold a huge chunk of his publishing catalog from 2004 to 2020, comprised of over 612 songs that included hits like “Life Is Good” and “Jumpman” with Drake, “King’s Dead” with Kendrick Lamar, “Selfish” with Rihanna, “Low Life” with The Weeknd and “Mask Off.”
HipHopDX.com
6ix9ine Involved In Brawl After Dubai DJ Reportedly Refuses To Play His Music
6ix9ine was reportedly involved in an altercation in a Dubai nightclub this week after allegedly attempting to assault a DJ for refusing to play his music. According to Hollywood Unlocked, sources report 6ix9ine approached an unnamed DJ at the Soho Garden club in the Palm Jumeirah district in Dubai, requesting to have his music played.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Makes adidas An Offer While Declaring ‘I Love War’
Kanye West is seemingly looking to still do business with adidas despite his public issues with the sports giant. After weeks of calling out adidas on social media, the Chicago rap icon appeared to change course on Thursday (September 22) when he made a proposition to the company, who as it stands are long-term partners of his Yeezy brand.
HipHopDX.com
Rod Wave 'Beautiful Mind' Improves On His Formula
Late last year, soul-trap titan Rod Wave briefly worried his burgeoning fanbase. A snippet of “Nirvana,” which features lines like “made plenty money, wrote my will, my kids is good,” posted to his Instagram page had fans concerned that the Florida rapper was struggling with his mental health.
HipHopDX.com
Vince Staples Wants The Rock To Cast Him In ‘Fast & Furious’
Vince Staples has voiced his desire to join the Fast & Furious franchise, asking Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson if he can be in the next film. On Wednesday (September 21), the Compton rapper asked fans on Twitter to help get him in touch with Johnson, and noted he wants to star as Tyrese’s son in the next film.
Comments / 0