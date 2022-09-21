Roddy Ricch Reacts To PnB Rock’s Death: ‘I Love My City But We Can’t Keep Going Out Like This’

Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
PnB Rock Laid To Rest During Muslim Funeral Service In Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA – PnB Rock has been laid to rest during a Muslim funeral service in Philadelphia, just over a week after his death. The service reportedly took place at the Khadijah Alderman Funeral Home on 1924 W. Hunting Park Avenue on Wednesday (September 21). The service sheet showed a photo of Rock with “In Loving Memory of Rakim Allen, December 9, 1991 – September 12, 2022” on the front, and included a copy of the Janazah prayer.
HipHopDX.com
N.O.R.E. Teases Boosie Badazz ‘Drink Champs’: ‘I Can’t Wait’
N.O.R.E. has confirmed that Boosie Badazz will be the next guest on his and DJ-EFN’s Drink Champs podcast, and he couldn’t be more excited. “Finally got to speak wit Boosie and it’s time for me to celebrate him his movie his book and his career !!! We got ya back !!!!” N.O.R.E. wrote on Twitter.
HipHopDX.com
PnB Rock’s Streams Spike Over 650% Following His Death
PnB Rock was shot and killed in Los Angeles last week, and it looks as if many of the rapper’s fans flocked to streaming platforms to pay tribute following his death. According to Billboard, the late rapper’s catalog (defined as songs he was the lead artist on) has seen a huge spike in streams following his murder on September 12.
HipHopDX.com
PnB Rock Honored With Posthumous City Council Resolution In Philadelphia
PnB Rock has been honored by his hometown’s city council in a new resolution that celebrates the Philadelphia rapper’s advocacy against gun violence. PnB Rock was shot and killed on September 12 while dining with his girlfriend Steph Sibounheuang at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles. LAPD Captain Kelly Muniz told the Los Angeles Times that when the suspected shooters entered Roscoe’s, they immediately pulled out a firearm and demanded jewelry from the rapper.
HipHopDX.com
DaBaby has claimed he slept with Megan Thee Stallion multiple times — including the night before Tory Lanez allegedly shot her. The North Carolina rapper dropped the bombshell on his new album Baby On Baby 2, which he released by surprise on Friday (September 23). On the song “Boogeyman,”...
Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
TMZ.com
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
The adage “time heals all wounds” apparently doesn’t apply to rapper, singer, actress, and television personality, Lil Mama. Lil Mama took to social media to her past reignite past beef with The Breakfast Club‘s Charlamagne tha God. The “Lip Gloss” rapper did so by leaving a comment on an Instagram post that featured dialogue from Bronx rapper Fat Joe, when he appeared on Charlamagne’s Hell of a Week talk show on Comedy Central.
HipHopDX.com
Funk Flex has responded to both LL COOL J and Akademiks following the media personality’s recent comments about Hip Hop culture’s architects and pioneers. Shortly after the “Rock The Bells” legend berated Akademiks for calling older rappers “dusty,” Flex shared one of his infamous all-caps Instagram posts and applauded both parties — despite their polar opposite views.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre and JAY-Z have something else in common outside of their enormous Hip Hop success: an appreciation for Pablo Picasso. The legendary producer’s son, Truice Young, posted a photo on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (September 21) showing his father posing in front of a painting by the iconic Spanish artist.
Cardi B took to Instagram to explain that her change in appearance is due to water retention and asked fans for recommendations on how to deal.
HipHopDX.com
Baton Rouge, LA – Fredo Bang affiliate Seven7Hardaway has reportedly passed away as a result of his injuries following a shooting earlier this week in Baton Rouge. According to WBRZ, Hardaway (real name Stanley Wright) was targeted in the attack shortly after 8 p.m. ET Tuesday night (September 20) when armed assailants approached him and shots rang off at a Baton Rouge apartment complex.
After more than a decade together, Shakira and soccer player Gerard Piqué suddenly split this past summer. The breakup came as a shock to fans, especially since the private pair share two sons together, but the "Hips Don't Lie" crooner is slowly coming to terms with the ordeal despite it being "one of the most difficult, darkest hours of my life."
HipHopDX.com
Exclusive – Akademiks is facing an onslaught of criticism after he referred to the pioneers and architects of Hip Hop as “dusty” in one of his recent Twitch rants. In addition to LL COOL J, who berated the media personality on Wednesday night (September 21), Scorpio of groundbreaking Hip Hop group Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five has spoken out about Akademiks’ comments, telling HipHopDX he was way off base.
Kanye West has apologised to Kim Kardashian for “any stress” that he may have caused the reality TV star and SKIMs mogul. Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 following almost five years of marriage. The former couple share four children; North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.
Khloé Kardashian said Tristan Thompson “always knew” about Maralee Nichols’ baby — but pushed her for another one anyway. In the premiere episode of “The Kardashians” Season 2, which was released Thursday on Hulu, the Good American co-founder revealed her and Thompson’s surrogate was implanted with an embryo “days before Thanksgiving” 2021.
Rihanna, 34, was spotted on the way to a recording studio in New York City on Sept. 21. That night, the Fenty Beauty founder’s jet-black tresses were also looking longer than ever as they draped down her body during the outing. Her extra-long locks were parted down the middle and accessorized with her black sunglasses on top of her head. The beauty opted with placing one-half of her tresses in front of her shoulder while the other half flowed behind her.
Rihanna was out in New York City at 3 a.m. when she wore a tight white cropped tank top with super baggy black sweatpants and a furry jacket. The 34-year-old left her hotel looking super stylish in her outfit while her long hair was down and wavy. Rihanna was by herself for a solo outing, despite being out with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky two days earlier at a recording studio.
