ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Greg Gutfeld Has a Very Brief Moment of Vaccine Clarity

By William Vaillancourt
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jSKq6_0i3bkMQS00
Fox News

The Five host Greg Gutfeld on Tuesday advised against downplaying vaccines and simultaneously praising Operation Warp Speed—something that may be a tall order for some Fox News viewers.

What turned out to be a fleeting moment of clarity on the issue came during a roundtable of Fox News hosts reacting to President Joe Biden’s declaration that the COVID pandemic is “over.”

Before Gutfeld weighed in, Dana Perino and Jesse Watters offered some possible reasons why some in the Biden administration have been hesitant to embrace Biden’s announcement.

Those officials are saying “he didn’t mean that because we need money flowing to the colleges that we care about, they’re worried about Medicaid money, they’re probably worried about the student debt cancellation because that all rested on that,” Perino said.

Perino added that it reflected poorly on the White House to have a pre-taped 60 Minutes interview air without Biden’s comments being brought to the attention of those in the administration who handle COVID. Indeed, it has been reported that many senior health officials became aware of the president’s remarks on Twitter and through news reports.

Watters also claimed that “there’s too much money to be made.”

“They have emergency powers they have to keep,” he said. With a pandemic of such magnitude being essentially a once-in-a-century event, he continued, “Do you think the Democrats are going to wait another 100 years for this to happen? They’ve got to ride this wave out!”

Gutfeld, who in the past suggested that people not receive booster shots during a COVID surge and who c riticized his employer’s remote work policy , prefaced his reaction to the fallout from Biden’s comment with a piece of frank advice.

“We can’t have it both ways. We can’t hail Operation Warp Speed and then laugh about the vaccines,” he said, referring to the government vaccine initiative begun in the Trump administration that the former president has frequently boasted about. “Vaccines may not prevent COVID, but they certainly reduce the severity of it. That’s what it’s there for.”

From there, however, the Fox host claimed without evidence that the disease is “more than likely” man-made.

“It makes me crazy to think that we did that. And ‘we’ meaning humanity, and by humanity I mean American and Chinese scientists,” he said. “To think that we’re constantly lectured by experts about climate change, about nutrition, about all these things that are harmful, and they went off and created something that killed at least 7 million people worldwide.”

Gutfeld, similar to Watters, then predicted that those in power, many of whom have acquired their “first taste of authority,” will use it for other purposes.

“This is a model for climate activists and elites who saw how the world would obey restrictions on freedom and how that could be shifted to the scheme of climate,” he said. “They saw that they could do this. They could do it again, but it won’t be about the pandemic. It will be, like, you’re going to have to restrict—you’re going to have to shut down for a while because it reduces carbon.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 24

Randy
2d ago

Bite me author of this article why denigrate fox viewers. Do you look down on CNN viewers because they are always wrong? Or do you call out MSNBC for racist rants and down right Democrat party propaganda.

Reply
4
Last Man Standing
4d ago

Greg has a lot more clarity than anyone at The Beast. That’s for sure.

Reply(9)
19
Oracle Of Delphi
3d ago

Lord knows Greg has much more clarity than the President.

Reply(1)
22
Related
The Independent

Biden unveils new nickname for Trump fans as he replies to heckler: ‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’

President Joe Biden quipped that a heckler was “entitled to be a idiot” when he was interrupted during a speech on Monday.Mr Biden was giving remarks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to mark the Labor Day public holiday, where he used the nickname “Trumpies” to describe followers of his predecessor.As he addressed the crowd at LaborFest — a family-focused event themed on the labour union promise to “organise for the future — a man could be heard shouting from the crowd.Reporters say that the man was seated near the stage, but it was unclear what he was yelling.The heckler was quickly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris' bizarre response when asked who is 'footing the bill' for student loans: VP dodges question and instead attacks Republicans for voting for a 'tax cut for the richest Americans'

Vice President Kamala Harris stuck to the script when asked Monday who was 'footing the bill' for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Instead of answering the question, she pivoted to a talking point previously delivered by the president. 'Well, let's start with this: First of all, a lot...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jesse Watters
Person
Greg Gutfeld
Person
Dana Perino
The Independent

Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Fox News#Medicaid#The White House#Democrats
TheDailyBeast

Jimmy Kimmel Embarrasses Donald Trump Jr. Over His ‘Saddest Video Yet’

On Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel had plenty of ammunition when it came to the Trump family, who’ve been acting even more ridiculous than usual in the wake of the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid.Former President Donald Trump took to his social media network Truth Social to whine about how, in addition to the highly classified documents he had allegedly absconded with, the FBI supposedly confiscated a “highly confidential medical file and history” from his country club during its search that showed he was, in his words, “an absolutely perfect physical specimen.”“Perfect physical specimen? This perfect physical specimen thing is a bold claim...
CELEBRITIES
People

Hillary Clinton Says She'll Never Run for President Again, but Trump Should Be 'Soundly Defeated' if He Does

The two-time presidential candidate and former secretary of state answers the perennial question about another White House bid — and lauds the “gutsy” women fighting for American democracy She's said it before — and she's saying it again. Hillary Clinton will not run for president. Not in 2024. Not ever. As part of her promo tour for her and daughter Chelsea Clinton's new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the former first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state and the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee sat for an interview with CBS...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Fox News cuts off interviewing migrants on buses as reporter can’t speak Spanish

A Fox News reporter admitted he wasn’t able to fully translate comments in Spanish as he interviewed a group of mostly Venezuelan migrants who were bused outside of vice-president Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, DC, by Texas governor Greg Abbott on Thursday.During a live televised segment about the migrants, Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins approached a man in a green shirt exiting the bus and asked if he spoke English.“No, my friend,” he replied in Spanish“Everybody from —todos — Venezuela?” the reporter continued, in a halting mix of English and Spanish.🚨Breaking: Two migrant buses from Southern Border just...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Vaccines
HuffPost

Dr. Oz Throws Trump Under Bus, Says He Would Have Certified Biden's Election

Donald Trump isn’t going to like this, but Dr. Mehmet Oz admits he would have approved certifying Joe Biden as president had he been in office in 2021. Although the former president pushed Oz towards running for the Pennsylvania Senate seat that previously belonged to outgoing Republican Pat Toomey, Oz apparently doesn’t believe Trump’s “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit

Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
POLITICS
Popculture

Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke

Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But, it's clear based on the responses to his tweet that people weren't laughing along with him.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?

The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
POTUS
AOL Corp

'Lindsey Graham has hit rock bottom': Lawrence O’Donnell chastises the Republican senator for predicting riots

The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell kicked off Monday with O’Donnell railing against Sen. Lindsey Graham, who predicted on Fox News over the weekend that there would be riots in the streets if former President Donald Trump were to be indicted. The FBI seized hundreds of highly classified documents the former president took to his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., when he left office.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
31K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy