Step Aside, Yeezy! Kim Kardashian's Ex Pete Davidson To Launch Fashion Line After Kanye West's Breakup Taunt

Making the jump from a comic to a style guru! Pete Davidson may have found a new passion project to focus on in the wake of his split from Kim Kardashian.

The former Saturday Night Live star wants to drop his own fashion line, insiders told RadarOnline.com, and it may give Kardashian's estranged husband, Kanye West, a run for his money.

After dating the reality star-turned-business mogul for nine months, sources said, "Pete has been changed by Kim" and motivated by her hustle.

"He got to see up close and personal how many opportunities exist for famous people," insiders told RadarOnline.com. "Kim showed Pete there is far more money to be made from selling clothes, fragrances, and products than there is from being on TV and films."

Davidson is considering his new venture on the heels of his breakup, which made headlines in August after those close to the exes said they would be remaining friends.

Due to their demanding schedules, it was proving difficult for the couple to make it work.

West, who has been very outspoken about his disdain for their relationship, later reacted to their split with a since-deleted post featuring an image of an altered New York Times newspaper with a headline that read, "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28."

The shady post came after Kardashian's lawyer, Laura Wasser, told a judge that her client and the Eazy rapper were getting along amid their divorce proceedings.

West continues to speak his mind on social media, despite being temporarily banned from the app back in March due to violating some of their policies with his bold posts.

Amid the height of Davidson and Kardashian's romance, West shared text messages between the two, mentioned the stand-up comic's name in songs, and portrayed him as being buried alive in a claymation-style music video.

The Skims founder, who filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, was declared legally single in March.

Since her split from Davidson, insiders said, "Pete has been taking meetings about designing a clothing line, which he knows will make Kanye explode."