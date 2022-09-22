ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Lanier Canoe & Kayak Club athletes take part in Olympic Hopes Regatta in Europe

By Bill Murphy
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qstCR_0i3bjZgs00
Lanier Canoe & Kayak athletes Jasper Wooters (North Hall), Benji Ingram (North Hall) and Kendal Grattan (North Forsyth) recently took part in the Olympic Hopes Regatta in Bratislava, Slovakia. Photo courtesy Gwen Ingram

Three of the Lanier Canoe & Kayak Club's most promising athletes recently took a big jump in their pursuit of eventually taking part in the Olympics.

From Sept. 8-11, North Hall High's Benji Ingram and Jasper Wooters, both kayakers, were joined with their club member Kendal Grattan, a kayaker who attends North Forsyth High, at the Olympic Hopes Regatta in Bratislava, Slovakia.

The Olympic Hopes is for athletes 15-17 who were ready to test their talent against the world's best in that age group.

All three have a long-range goal of making it to the Paris Summer Games in 2024.

#Olympics#Canoe#Kayaks#Regatta#Kayaker#Lanier Canoe Kayak Club
