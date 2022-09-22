Three Lanier Canoe & Kayak Club athletes take part in Olympic Hopes Regatta in Europe
Three of the Lanier Canoe & Kayak Club's most promising athletes recently took a big jump in their pursuit of eventually taking part in the Olympics.
From Sept. 8-11, North Hall High's Benji Ingram and Jasper Wooters, both kayakers, were joined with their club member Kendal Grattan, a kayaker who attends North Forsyth High, at the Olympic Hopes Regatta in Bratislava, Slovakia.
The Olympic Hopes is for athletes 15-17 who were ready to test their talent against the world's best in that age group.
All three have a long-range goal of making it to the Paris Summer Games in 2024.
Comments / 0