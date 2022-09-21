Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
What Happened After AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Went Off-Air, Jon Moxley Cuts Promo
Following Wednesday night’s Dynamite Grand Slam main event, in which Jon Moxley won the vacant title by defeating stablemate Bryan Danielson of the Blackpool Combat Club in the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions finals, he addressed the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Moxley posed on...
PWMania
Photo: MJF Hangs Out With WWE Star
AEW star MJF has been in the news recently following his return at All Out, where he was revealed as the joker who won the Casino Ladder Match, earning him a title shot whenever he wants. MJF revealed earlier this week that he had reached an agreement with AEW President...
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Comments on White Rabbit Rumors and Speculates It’s Bray Wyatt
WWE star Ronda Rousey recently addressed the White Rabbit mystery in WWE during one of her gaming live streams:. White Rabbit rumors: “During the breaks between matches, they’ve been doing this thing where they turn off the lights and they play ‘White Rabbit.’ We all have our theories about what it means, but I like to think that it’s Bray Wyatt coming back.”
PWMania
Matt Hardy Says Too Many Heels in Wrestling Worry About Internet Feedback
During this week’s episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Matt and Jon Alba took a retrospective look at the cage match that took place at WWE Unforgiven 2000 for the Tag Team Titles. In addition to that, Matt discussed a few topics related to the state of wrestling today.
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – September 23, 2022
Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with The Bloodline. Paul Heyman hands Reigns a mic. Reigns tells Salt Lake City to acknowledge him before handing the mic back to Heyman. Heyman introduces himself, then asks what to call people from Salt Lake City. He settles on Salt Lake Ci-diots, then addresses Reign’s win over Drew McIntyre at Clash At The Castle, saying that Cardiff was never McIntyre’s home turf, as the world is Reign’s turf. He then addresses Solo Sikoa, stating that the idea for him is that he was sent by the elders of the Samoan Dynasty to take out Brock Lesnar. He says that someone had to stop the conspiracies involving Roman Reigns, then calls him the enforcer of the group. Heyman then addresses The Usos, saying that they can now focus on greatness in their pursuit of immorality. Jimmy Uso says that by the end of the night, they will still be the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Reigns then calls on Sikoa, saying that while the elders may have sent him, he answers to Reigns. He tells Sikoa to acknowledge him and Sikoa obliges then they hug.
PWMania
WWE Leaves White Rabbit Flyers on Fans’ Cars, Updates on Bray Wyatt – Extreme Rules Teaser
The White Rabbit teasers continued at this week’s WWE SmackDown in Salt Lake City, as previously stated. During a commercial break, Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” song was played in the arena, and QR codes were hidden in Hit Row’s backstage party, leading to a WWE website URL that contained a new white rabbit game with a message of “Patricide,” or the killing of one’s father. The game also revealed the coordinates for Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, which will host Monday’s RAW. Click here for more information on Friday night’s teasers.
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for WWE SmackDown (9/23/22)
WWE will broadcast SmackDown from the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City this Friday. According to WrestleTix, 6,079 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (9/20/22), leaving 659 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 6,738. Here is the...
PWMania
Another Member of Triple H’s Team Returning to WWE
Since taking over the creative direction of WWE, Triple H has rehired a number of former wrestlers, including some of those who served on his staff when he was in charge of NXT. The most recent addition to the team is Gabe Sapolsky, who has rejoined the company. PWInsider reports...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
WWE NXT Live Event Results from Fort Pierce, FL 9/23/2022
The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT Live event at the from Fort Pierce, FL at the Havert L. Fenn Center. * Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Quincy Elliott. * The Schism cuts an in-ring promo, which leads to Joe Gacy defeating Dante Chen. * Axiom defeated...
PWMania
Two WWE NXT Stars Expected to Be Pushed to the Main Roster Soon
It would appear that Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are going to be called up to the main roster of WWE NXT in the very near future. The two stars are part of the Toxic Attraction faction, which also includes NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. In recent matches, Dolin...
PWMania
Latest News on WWE’s Plans for NXT’s Global Expansion
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently spoke with LADBibleTV in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Triple H discussed WWE’s plans for an NXT global expansion:. “For the last ten years or so, we’ve created that recruiting effort and started a brand called NXT,...
NFL・
PWMania
Jade Cargill Responds to Cardi B as Miami Rap Star Trina Appears on AEW Dynamite
During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Trina made an appearance in one of the show’s backstage segments. On this week’s episode of Rampage, which will air this Friday night, she will make her debut as Diamante’s backup in the bout against TBS Champion Jade Cargill.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Updated Line-Up for Monday’s WWE RAW, New Matches Revealed
New matches have been added to the WWE RAW card for Monday. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY in a non-title match on Monday night. Damage CTRL’s feud with Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss continues on Monday nights, and it...
PWMania
New Rule on How Long WWE NXT Talent Have to Make It to TV
It has been reported that WWE NXT has adopted a new policy regarding talent. According to a recent report published by the Wrestling Observer, talents have two years to improve themselves to the point where they are “good enough” to make it to NXT TV; otherwise, they will be let go.
PWMania
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (9/19/22) – SAP Center in San Jose, California – 7,577 sold. AEW Dynamite (9/21/22) – New York City at Arthur Ashe Stadium – 12,396 sold. WWE SmackDown (9/23/22) – Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City – 6,566 sold.
PWMania
Bobby Fish Reportedly Attempted to Persuade Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly to Leave AEW for WWE
According to reports, WWE has been in contact with a number of AEW talent about the possibility of returning to the company. In addition, it has come to light that recently released Bobby Fish attempted to convince his former Undisputed Era friends to ask for their own release from AEW.
PWMania
Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul…Who Saw That Coming?
About a month ago, I posted a column asking whether or not Logan Paul belonged in the WWE after a couple of impressive matches so far this year. I said yes, there definitely is a spot for him considering his talent and skills, but I also forewarned about two major things: making him a heel and keeping him far away from the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Well, in just a couple of days, both of those things couldn’t have been more than ignored.
PWMania
Backstage Latest on Aliyah’s WWE Status, Reportedly Injured, Shotzi – Raquel Rodriguez
Aliyah is reportedly hurt, but she will be making her way back into the WWE ring very soon. Aliyah has not competed in a wrestling match since she and Raquel Rodriguez were defeated by IYO SKY and Dakota Kai on the September 12 episode of RAW to lose the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. On the episode of SmackDown from September 16, Bayley mentioned that Damage CTRL forced Aliyah to go on the shelf, but no further information about the injury was provided.
PWMania
Producers Revealed for AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, Backstage Notes
The producers for this week’s AEW Rampage: Grand Slam have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. – BJ Whitmer & Luther produced House of Black vs. Darby Allin & Sting. – QT Marshall produced 2point0 VS. Hook & Action Bronson. – Pat Buck & Ariya Daivari produced Tony Nese...
PWMania
Raven Confirmed for the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame
Raven is to be inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame. Raven will be inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame on Friday, October 7 at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view in Albany, New York, as announced during the Victory Road special. Raven will join Sting (2012), Kurt...
Comments / 0