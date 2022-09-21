Kenneth G. Wilson, 73, of Weston, Ohio passed away September 13, 2022. He was born July 14, 1949 in Wheeling, West Virginia to Willis A. and Virginia C. (Miller) Wilson. Ken served his country proudly in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He started his working career in Texas, installing electric in new home builds. He went on to work in the Gulf on a supply boat where he obtained his First Mate and Captain’s licenses. Upon moving back to northwest Ohio, Ken worked as a machine operator at Teneco until his retirement.

WESTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO