Middletown, NY

New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother

A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
YONKERS, NY
New York City, NY
Middletown, NY
New York State
Middletown, NY
Car Show Returns to Kingston to Help End Poverty in Ulster County

There are a lot of great things about warmer weather. The pools get uncovered, concert venues open up and the classic cars hit the road. New cars are fun. It's cool to see the shiny and sleek modern vehicles with all of the latest technology integrated with them. As much I love new cars there's just something about an antique car. Who doesn't love classic cars?
KINGSTON, NY
14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
Hyde Park, NY Filmed Hallmark Christmas Movie Gets Premiere Date

It's ALMOST the most wonderful time of the year and you will be seeing the Hudson Valley all over your television screen spreading holiday cheer. In February of 2022, Dutchess County residents were buzzing after cameras and bright lights were spotted filming around the legendary Eveready Diner in Hyde Park. Filming started around February 15th and by February 17th we got all the details about the production.
HYDE PARK, NY
Was a Coywolf Spotted on 9D in Beacon, NY?

One Hudson Valley resident shared a video on social media recently that had many people wondering if a coywolf was spotted in Dutchess County. On September 10th, Becky Lou Gordon shared a video in a Beacon-based Facebook group and wrote:. Coywolf spotted on 9D by the volunteer fire department today!...
BEACON, NY
‘SOB Cut the Catalytic Converter off My Work Van’, Hopewell Man Looking for Help

More and more people in the Hudson Valley are reporting that an expensive part of their vehicles is being stolen with some thefts happening right under their noses. There is one part of the car, van, or truck you drive daily that criminals are looking to steal. The popular part itself is not something that is easily stolen and unfortunately, there isn't much we can do to prevent it from happening to us because the part isn't something that can be locked up.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
