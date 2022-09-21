Read full article on original website
YouTuber Adds Newburgh, New York to ‘Crappy City Checklist’
A YouTuber made a video featuring 10 cities in New York that you should never move to and one Hudson Valley city made the top of the list. I don't think anyone would be surprised by this one bit. I would never go as far as to call any city...
Horse Seen Trotting Alone in Lagrangeville, New York
Holy cow there's a horse in the street. This guy shouldn't be horsing around so close to the road. I know it sounds like the setup to a lame joke and any other day it might be but today it is a legitimate question. Here is another question that I have to ask. Did anyone lose their horse in Lagrangeville the other day?
Ex-NYPD, Hudson Valley Lunch ‘Defender’ Saves Child’s Life
A Hudson Valley school "defender" was the only person in the room who could have saved the child's life. On Thursday New York Senator, 39th District, James Skoufis honored a Newburgh lunch monitor for saving a child's life. Newburgh, New York Lunch Monitor Giving Liberty Medal. Hector Almodovar was awarded...
New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother
A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
Car Show Returns to Kingston to Help End Poverty in Ulster County
There are a lot of great things about warmer weather. The pools get uncovered, concert venues open up and the classic cars hit the road. New cars are fun. It's cool to see the shiny and sleek modern vehicles with all of the latest technology integrated with them. As much I love new cars there's just something about an antique car. Who doesn't love classic cars?
New York Men Illegally Applied For Full-Carry Gun Permits in Hudson Valley
Two men are accused of trying to use the Hudson Valley to obtain a full-carry gun permit. On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reported on arresting two Brooklyn, New York men who allegedly illegally used a Hudson Valley address to obtain a full-carry pistol permit. Brooklyn Men Arrested In...
Hudson Valley, New York Child Nearly Abducted Waiting For School Bus
Police are hoping for help in a "suspicious incident" where a young child was nearly lured into a car at her bus stop. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
Popular Part of Rail Trail being Rebuilt in Ulster County
If you spend any time walking around the Hudson Valley, you have most likely come across a repurposed Rail Trail. The old, unused railbeds make great trails. In Ulster County, you can enjoy the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail which recently announced they are performing improvements on part of the trail.
Hudson Valley Dad Accused Of Driving Drunk With 3 Kids In Car
A local man is accused of driving drunk in the Hudson Valley around 3 a.m. with three children in the car. An Orange County, New York man is accused of driving drunk in Rockland County, New York in the overnight hours with three young children in the car. Orange County...
High Voltage: Sensational Lightning Strikes Over the Hudson Valley
If you felt like you were being personally hunted by Zeus himself this morning, you're not alone. A staggering amount of lightning struck the Hudson Valley overnight and into the early morning hours. Here's where most of the electricity struck. Hudson Valley, NY Lightning Storm. "That was a powerful storm...
Hyde Park, NY Filmed Hallmark Christmas Movie Gets Premiere Date
It's ALMOST the most wonderful time of the year and you will be seeing the Hudson Valley all over your television screen spreading holiday cheer. In February of 2022, Dutchess County residents were buzzing after cameras and bright lights were spotted filming around the legendary Eveready Diner in Hyde Park. Filming started around February 15th and by February 17th we got all the details about the production.
Distressing Incident Occurred at Popular Walden Ice Cream Spot
Thankfully nobody was harmed or injured. Local businesses have had to deal with so much the past few years between COVID-19, staffing issues and rising prices. I never understand how people can harm others and it's a shame when people go out of their way to do it. One popular...
Hudson Valley Restaurant Named Among the 50 Best in the Country
With the seasons changing, you might be looking to explore some new options when dining out. There's always a lot to consider when trying someplace you've never been to. However, the New York Times has released its annual Restaurant List, which rates the top 50 restaurants across the country. Obviously,...
Wanted Hudson Valley Man Arrested After Car Runs Out Of Gas Outside Police Station
Police learned that a man who ran out of gas outside a police station in the Hudson Valley was wanted. On Thursday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office announced a Sullivan County, New York man was arrested for grand larceny after his vehicle ran out of gas in front of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
Hudson Valley Man Missing From Senior Assisted Living Facility
Police in New York is hoping for help as they search for a man who went missing from his Hudson Valley assisted living facility. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F asked the public for help in finding a man who went missing from his senior assisted living facility.
Enjoy Haunted History With The Maritime Museum In Kingston, New York
Ok so you might not see any skeletons on board but that doesn't mean that the Hudson River Maritime Museums Lantern tours during the month of October are a bit eerie, Some might even say downright scary. Haunted stories of the Hudson River and more are the themes of these...
$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold At ‘Lucky’ Hudson Valley, New York Store
A Powerball ticket worth over $1 million was sold at a "lucky" store in the Hudson Valley. The New York State Lottery confirmed a second-prize ticket for the September 12 Powerball drawing was sold in Westchester County, New York. $1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Westchester County, New York.
Was a Coywolf Spotted on 9D in Beacon, NY?
One Hudson Valley resident shared a video on social media recently that had many people wondering if a coywolf was spotted in Dutchess County. On September 10th, Becky Lou Gordon shared a video in a Beacon-based Facebook group and wrote:. Coywolf spotted on 9D by the volunteer fire department today!...
‘SOB Cut the Catalytic Converter off My Work Van’, Hopewell Man Looking for Help
More and more people in the Hudson Valley are reporting that an expensive part of their vehicles is being stolen with some thefts happening right under their noses. There is one part of the car, van, or truck you drive daily that criminals are looking to steal. The popular part itself is not something that is easily stolen and unfortunately, there isn't much we can do to prevent it from happening to us because the part isn't something that can be locked up.
