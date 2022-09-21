Clarksville police investigating crash, possible shooting that are believed to be linked

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is investigating following a crash Tuesday night.

It happened on Peachers Mill Road, between Broadmore Drive and Mill Creek Road.

Authorities say there was a shooting at the same scene, but there are currently no victims and no one is in custody. Both incidents are believed to be linked.

Authorities have processed the crime scene in the middle of Peachers Mill Road and the roadways are now clear.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further details were made immediately available.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

