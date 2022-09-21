ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Clarksville police investigating crash, possible shooting that are believed to be linked

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O8jSz_0i3biIp800

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is investigating following a crash Tuesday night.

It happened on Peachers Mill Road, between Broadmore Drive and Mill Creek Road.

Authorities say there was a shooting at the same scene, but there are currently no victims and no one is in custody. Both incidents are believed to be linked.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

Authorities have processed the crime scene in the middle of Peachers Mill Road and the roadways are now clear.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further details were made immediately available.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

