Bowling Green, OH

sent-trib.com

Loeffler will miss the Mississippi State game Saturday

Bowling Green State University head football coach Scot Loeffler will not travel with the team this weekend due to a personal health matter school officials announced Friday afternoon. The Falcons play at Mississippi State on Saturday at 12 p.m. Associate head coach and inside linebackers coach Steve Morrison will serve...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

BGSU volleyball opens MAC play at Kent State

KENT, Ohio — Bowling Green State University volleyball will begin conference play within the MAC for the 2022 season on the road with two matches against Kent State. The Falcons and Golden Flashes will play two matches inside the M.A.C. Center. The first will be tonight with a 6 p.m. first serve before beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

BGSU swimmers prepare for grueling schedule

The Bowling Green women’s swim and dive team’s team will begin the season on the road in Akron at the Zippy Classic on Oct. 7-8. The Falcons then return home to the Cooper Pool for three straight meets against Butler University (Oct. 28), MAC rival Ball State (Oct. 29), and then against Marshall (Nov. 4) for the last home meet of the fall season.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Falcons forge past Golden Flashes in four for first MAC win

KENT, Ohio – Bowling Green State University volleyball registered a win in the team’s first conference match of the season, topping Kent State in four sets Friday night. The Falcons began with an electric first set, holding the Golden Flashes to just eight points while hitting over .400 as a team. The Falcons claimed the second set before Kent State forced a fourth set on extra points in the third. The fourth set went to extra points as well, but the Falcons closed out the set, and the match, with a 4-1 run.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

BGSU men’s soccer hosting Oakland, W. Michigan

The Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team returns home for a pair of matches vs. Michigan foes, beginning with a non-conference contest this weekend. The Falcons face Oakland University tonight with first touch set for 7 at Cochrane Stadium. BGSU opens the Mid-American Conference schedule on Tuesday, facing...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

BGSU's offensive onslaught overpowers Oakland, 6-0

Bowling Green State University men’s soccer was firing on all cylinders Friday, scoring three times in each half en route to a 6-0 win over Oakland University. The non-conference matchup was held at Cochrane Stadium. Alberto Anaya had a monster night for the Falcons (2-2-3), as he was involved...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Simms says local talent doing their part for Falcons

Bowling Green State University football coach Scot Loeffler talks about the importance of recruiting from within a four-hour radius. Those recruits are paying dividends for the Falcons. In BGSU’s 34-31 overtime win over No. 26 Marshall on Saturday at Doyt Perry Stadium, 6-foot, 205-pound sophomore safety Trent Simms did his...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Lynette Louise Keiser

Lynette Louise Keiser, 76, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022. She was born May 13, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Gerald and Margaret (Hobart) Haar. She married James Keiser on August 15, 1967 and he survives in Bowling Green. Along with her husband of...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Geraldine “Gerry” Schetter

Geraldine “Gerry” Schetter, 83, of Bowling Green, Ohio and formerly of Weston, Ohio passed away Thursday September 22, 2022. She was born October 23, 1938 in Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana. She married Eugene O. Schetter in 1957 and he preceded her in death in 1988. Gerry worked as...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Herbert L. Kratzer

Herbert L. Kratzer, 102, long-time resident of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away September 21, 2022 at Wood Haven Health Care Center. He was born September 15, 1920 in Liberty Township, Putnam County, Ohio to the late Ernest and Velma (White) Kratzer. He graduated from Crawfis High School in 1938 and married the love of his life, Virginia Jacobs, on August 16, 1946 in Deshler, Ohio.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Joyce Ann (Miller) Karn

Joyce Ann (Miller) Karn, 80, of Findlay, Ohio died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Bridge Hospice Center at Blanchard Valley Hospital. She was born February 23, 1942, in Findlay, Ohio to the late Earl A. and Leona R. (Massey) Miller. She married Robert D. Karn, December 19, 1973, and he...
FINDLAY, OH
sent-trib.com

Lloyd W. Daman

Lloyd W. Daman, 88, of Pemberville, Ohio passed away peacefully on September 22, 2022 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. Lloyd was born on May 17, 1934 to William and Helen (Kaemming) Daman, in Scotch Ridge, Ohio. He married Mary Morgan on June 27,1959 in Perrysburg, OH. Lloyd and Mary raised 3 sons and recently celebrated their 63rd anniversary this year.
PEMBERVILLE, OH
sent-trib.com

Kenneth G. Wilson

Kenneth G. Wilson, 73, of Weston, Ohio passed away September 13, 2022. He was born July 14, 1949 in Wheeling, West Virginia to Willis A. and Virginia C. (Miller) Wilson. Ken served his country proudly in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He started his working career in Texas, installing electric in new home builds. He went on to work in the Gulf on a supply boat where he obtained his First Mate and Captain’s licenses. Upon moving back to northwest Ohio, Ken worked as a machine operator at Teneco until his retirement.
WESTON, OH
sent-trib.com

BGSU announces new schools of engineering, aviation

New schools of engineering and of aviation were approved by the Bowling Green State University Board of Trustees on Friday. The changes come as part of a reconfiguration to the College of Technology, Architecture and Applied Engineering. It will now be composed of the new School of Engineering, School of Aviation and the existing School of the Built Environment.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

VIDEO: Long-time BGHS employee leaves funds for students

Funds from a memorial left for Bowling Green High School by a long-time employee is being used to boost student learning opportunities. Carolyn Ulsh died in 2020 and left the high school “a significant amount of money to be used for students,” said Principal Dan Black at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Walter Kenneth Hall

Walter Kenneth Hall age 71 of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022, at his residence. Walter was born in the Philippines on August 6, 1951, to Paul and Elaine (Jose) Hall. He was very easy going and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his four-legged friend “MoMo”. Walter was a huge fan of the Atlanta Braves, Georgia Bulldogs, and the Atlanta Falcons.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Local Briefs: 9-24-2022

There have been 36,207 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update. There have been 234 cases in the last seven days, according to a Thursday update by the Wood County Health Department. There are 179 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Two motorcyclists injured in crashes

County law enforcement agencies handled two serious injury crashes involving motorcycles in the last week. On Sunday, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office was called to Liberty Hi Road and U.S. 6 for a two-vehicle crash. At 10:25 a.m., Albert Potter, 70, Napoleon, was traveling east on Route 6, approaching...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Eagle Scout builds dog park

STONY RIDGE — Nathan Pustay earned his Eagle Scout award on Aug. 25. Pustay is a member of Troop 332, Erie Shores Council, in Luckey. To become an Eagle Scout, he earned 63 merit badges and served his troop in a variety of leadership roles. To earn the rank...
STONY RIDGE, OH

