KENT, Ohio – Bowling Green State University volleyball registered a win in the team’s first conference match of the season, topping Kent State in four sets Friday night. The Falcons began with an electric first set, holding the Golden Flashes to just eight points while hitting over .400 as a team. The Falcons claimed the second set before Kent State forced a fourth set on extra points in the third. The fourth set went to extra points as well, but the Falcons closed out the set, and the match, with a 4-1 run.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO