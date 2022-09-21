ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

East Valley Tribune

Town plans for future growth in a sliver of Queen Creek

Planning for the infrastructure needs of a rapidly growing municipality like Queen Creek can be difficult. But in the early 2000s, town officials worked with Pinal and Maricopa counties’ transportation planners to try and predict what a small but up-and-coming corner of southeast Queen Creek would look like in 2020.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
SignalsAZ

Mesa Water Customers are Encouraged to Forgo Fall Overseeding

The fall season is the time of year when many residents, businesses and homeowner’s associations (HOAs) decide whether or not to overseed their lawns. In light of the worsening conditions on the Colorado River, the City of Mesa is encouraging all water customers to consider limiting or forgoing the overseeding of turf areas.
MESA, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Amethyst is the crown jewel of Crown Canyon in Paradise Valley

Amethyst is the crown jewel of Crown Canyon in Paradise Valley. This $30,600,000 property, located at 7265 N. 40th St., is situated above all other home sites. This 5-acre parcel awaits an architectural masterpiece to capture the most prolific views in the community. In-house architect Stratton Andrews has designed an 18,000-square-foot showcase home custom to this lot demonstrating the endless possibilities within this home site. The breathtaking Amethyst home site itself ignited the inspiration for this architectural masterpiece. The design flows with the topography allowing 270-degree views of the Valley, Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak, while immersing the homeowner in the natural beauty of the desert.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

New Tenants to Join Gilbert’s Mix-Use Community Epicenter at Agritopia

Gilbert’s new, high-end residential and retail destination Epicenter is welcoming more local establishments to its existing line-up of best-in-class retail and dining tenants. Located in the heart of Agritopia, the vertically integrated mixed-use community features a 320-unit elevated apartment complex plus a diverse selection of retailers, artisan shops, health...
GILBERT, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Taco Fests and Tea Parties: Here Are 5 Phoenix Food Events to Fill Your Weekend

The last weekend of September is upon us, and as fall creeps closer, so does Arizona's bustling event season. It's starting to be nice outside, so celebrate with some funnel cake at the Arizona State Fair or make the most of the final days of summer at a hot dog cookout in Gilbert. Here are five food and drink-filled events happening around the Valley this weekend, from Thursday, September 22 through Sunday, September 25.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

New Family-Owned Mexican Restaurant Now Open

Grab your favorite tacos at a new Mexican restaurant.Christine Siracusa/Unsplash. There are a number of big-name, national Mexican restaurant brands in operation throughout the Valley. Wherever you turn, there’s a new shop opening up on the corner of intersections, offering the same kind of tacos or burritos found in New Hampshire or Nebraska. But in Arizona, tacos and Mexican food in general is a way of life. It’s such an important part of the culinary scene that locals can easily taste the difference between chain and locally owned. A new entry is coming to metro Phoenix with the latter, thanks to the opening of a family-owned operation.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Actor Rob Schneider surprises fans at Raising Cane's drive-thru in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Raising Cane's customers in the Valley got a big surprise at the drive-thru after meeting Rob Schneider, who was busy serving up chicken fingers and movie tickets. The comedian was at the location on 24th Street and Baseline on Sept. 21 to promote his new movie "Daddy Daughter Trip", which opens up in theaters next week.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.

A favorite local restaurant is closing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing better than grabbing some comfort Irish food, ordering a Guinness, and enjoying the evening with friends and family. There’s something friendly about the confines of an Irish restaurant. Whether you visit with a book in hand and want to pony up to a seat in the corner, or you’d rather catch the game with friends at the bar, an Irish pub is the perfect destination for young and old. However, Phoenix is about to be down one Irish restaurant, as a local pub has announced it will be closing up shop after being open for 20 years.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: Sept. 23-25

PHOENIX - Check out all the fairs, music festivals and dance celebrations happening across the Phoenix metropolitan area for Sept. 23-25: Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. Fairs and festivals. Arizona State Fair - Phoenix. The Arizona State Fair comes back this...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Isolated monsoon storms hit Gilbert, Mesa

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thunderstorms were ringing the East Valley during the late afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated storms started in Gilbert and Chandler popped up around 5:30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the East Valley but it expired at 6:30 p.m.
GILBERT, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Your Guide to the Arizona State Fair 2022: Concerts, Discounts, Rides, and More

No, the Arizona State Fair won’t have its high-profile concerts again this year, but it’ll have damn near everything else you’ve come to expect from the event. The annual extravaganza of deep-fried foods, over-the-top thrill rides, midway games, and homespun crafts will return to the state fairgrounds on Friday, September 23, for its 2022 edition, which runs until October 30.
ARIZONA STATE

