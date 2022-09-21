Read full article on original website
Related
Black Rock Coffee Could Possibly Be Planning a New Gilbert Store
More Iced Caramel Blondies and Blackout Chillers for the East Valley.
Phoenix New Times
Two of the Valley's Best Coffee Shops Now Have Second Locations. Here's What To Know
Open 8 a.m. - 2p.m. daily. Provision Coffee started as the project of friends Dan Suh and Lawrence Jarvey in 2011. Over the years, it developed into an Arcadia-area cafe that sources coffee and tea from all over the world. With the help of its exceptional coffee, Provision steadily grew...
12news.com
Cave Creek Italian restaurant named 'most authentic' in all of Phoenix
Cave Creek Italian restaurant Pomodoro was recently named the "most authentic" in all of Phoenix. Emily Pritchard gives us a tour.
East Valley Tribune
Town plans for future growth in a sliver of Queen Creek
Planning for the infrastructure needs of a rapidly growing municipality like Queen Creek can be difficult. But in the early 2000s, town officials worked with Pinal and Maricopa counties’ transportation planners to try and predict what a small but up-and-coming corner of southeast Queen Creek would look like in 2020.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SignalsAZ
Mesa Water Customers are Encouraged to Forgo Fall Overseeding
The fall season is the time of year when many residents, businesses and homeowner’s associations (HOAs) decide whether or not to overseed their lawns. In light of the worsening conditions on the Colorado River, the City of Mesa is encouraging all water customers to consider limiting or forgoing the overseeding of turf areas.
fox10phoenix.com
Let's Pull Together: City of Chandler aims to help residents with yard work
The City of Chandler is pulling together for its residents, as a program that is aimed at helping seniors is now up and running. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
citysuntimes.com
Amethyst is the crown jewel of Crown Canyon in Paradise Valley
Amethyst is the crown jewel of Crown Canyon in Paradise Valley. This $30,600,000 property, located at 7265 N. 40th St., is situated above all other home sites. This 5-acre parcel awaits an architectural masterpiece to capture the most prolific views in the community. In-house architect Stratton Andrews has designed an 18,000-square-foot showcase home custom to this lot demonstrating the endless possibilities within this home site. The breathtaking Amethyst home site itself ignited the inspiration for this architectural masterpiece. The design flows with the topography allowing 270-degree views of the Valley, Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak, while immersing the homeowner in the natural beauty of the desert.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
New Tenants to Join Gilbert’s Mix-Use Community Epicenter at Agritopia
Gilbert’s new, high-end residential and retail destination Epicenter is welcoming more local establishments to its existing line-up of best-in-class retail and dining tenants. Located in the heart of Agritopia, the vertically integrated mixed-use community features a 320-unit elevated apartment complex plus a diverse selection of retailers, artisan shops, health...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phoenix New Times
Taco Fests and Tea Parties: Here Are 5 Phoenix Food Events to Fill Your Weekend
The last weekend of September is upon us, and as fall creeps closer, so does Arizona's bustling event season. It's starting to be nice outside, so celebrate with some funnel cake at the Arizona State Fair or make the most of the final days of summer at a hot dog cookout in Gilbert. Here are five food and drink-filled events happening around the Valley this weekend, from Thursday, September 22 through Sunday, September 25.
AZFamily
20-mile stretch of State Route 238 between Gila Bend and Maricopa reopens after flooding
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - State Route 238 has reopened west of Maricopa hours after being shut down due to heavy rains earlier Thursday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, a 20-mile stretch of SR 238 was shut down between Gila Bend and SR 347 in Maricopa. Chopper aerials showed mud covering the roadway.
Valley family opens new concept: 'Frutilandia x Taqueria Factory’ in Chandler
The Garfio family opened their first Frutilandia location 16 years ago in Arizona and now they opened a new concept in Chandler called the Taqueria Factory!
fox10phoenix.com
Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Sept. 23-26
PHOENX - Multiple closures are expected on Phoenix-area freeways this weekend on Interstate 10, Loop 303, and Interstate 17. The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be shut down between US 60 and Loop 202 Santan from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, to 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26 for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Family-Owned Mexican Restaurant Now Open
Grab your favorite tacos at a new Mexican restaurant.Christine Siracusa/Unsplash. There are a number of big-name, national Mexican restaurant brands in operation throughout the Valley. Wherever you turn, there’s a new shop opening up on the corner of intersections, offering the same kind of tacos or burritos found in New Hampshire or Nebraska. But in Arizona, tacos and Mexican food in general is a way of life. It’s such an important part of the culinary scene that locals can easily taste the difference between chain and locally owned. A new entry is coming to metro Phoenix with the latter, thanks to the opening of a family-owned operation.
AZFamily
Goodyear shopping center ‘Canyon Trails Towne Center’ sells for $41 million
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Canyon Trails Towne Center has sold for $41 million. The 90-acre shopping center near the Loop 303 will be put to use as a mixed-use destination for everyone, from new shopping stores to restaurants and even a physical therapy clinic. David Malin, lead consultant...
Arizona Fall Events You Won't Want To Miss This Season
Here's your guide to some fun Phoenix fall activities.
fox10phoenix.com
Actor Rob Schneider surprises fans at Raising Cane's drive-thru in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Raising Cane's customers in the Valley got a big surprise at the drive-thru after meeting Rob Schneider, who was busy serving up chicken fingers and movie tickets. The comedian was at the location on 24th Street and Baseline on Sept. 21 to promote his new movie "Daddy Daughter Trip", which opens up in theaters next week.
Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.
A favorite local restaurant is closing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing better than grabbing some comfort Irish food, ordering a Guinness, and enjoying the evening with friends and family. There’s something friendly about the confines of an Irish restaurant. Whether you visit with a book in hand and want to pony up to a seat in the corner, or you’d rather catch the game with friends at the bar, an Irish pub is the perfect destination for young and old. However, Phoenix is about to be down one Irish restaurant, as a local pub has announced it will be closing up shop after being open for 20 years.
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: Sept. 23-25
PHOENIX - Check out all the fairs, music festivals and dance celebrations happening across the Phoenix metropolitan area for Sept. 23-25: Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. Fairs and festivals. Arizona State Fair - Phoenix. The Arizona State Fair comes back this...
AZFamily
Isolated monsoon storms hit Gilbert, Mesa
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thunderstorms were ringing the East Valley during the late afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated storms started in Gilbert and Chandler popped up around 5:30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the East Valley but it expired at 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix New Times
Your Guide to the Arizona State Fair 2022: Concerts, Discounts, Rides, and More
No, the Arizona State Fair won’t have its high-profile concerts again this year, but it’ll have damn near everything else you’ve come to expect from the event. The annual extravaganza of deep-fried foods, over-the-top thrill rides, midway games, and homespun crafts will return to the state fairgrounds on Friday, September 23, for its 2022 edition, which runs until October 30.
Comments / 0