Temperatures are starting to drop which means cold and flu season is almost here. On top of that, experts predict a bad flu season is likely, so many people will find it hard to tell whether they have COVID or the flu. The symptoms of these illnesses are similar so it’s important for people to be vaccinated for both and to pay close attention to how they feel to help figure out what’s making them sick. Dr. Luca Delatore, emergency medicine physician at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, discusses the differences between the flu and COVID symptoms and why everyone should get vaccinated for both COVID-19 and the flu.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO