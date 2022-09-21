Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
CCS parents encouraged to have 'serious conversation' with kids after school threat hoaxes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon is encouraging parents to have a "serious conversation" with students after active shooter hoaxes took place Friday across Ohio and the country. "I encourage you to sit down with your children tonight to have a serious conversation about...
WSYX ABC6
Mid-Ohio Food Collective celebrates first year of free education program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Mid-Ohio Food Collective is celebrating its first year of a new program that aims to help families beyond the pantry. "In order for us to truly solve hunger, we have to work on poverty," said platform manager Nick Davis. "Ultimately, the long-term sustainability of this community depends on high-paying jobs".
WSYX ABC6
Crew, Columbus City Schools team up to promote importance of school attendance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Crew and Columbus City Schools are partnering for the 2022-23 school year to stress the importance of school attendance. The partnership is part of the Stay in the Game! Network, which the Crew joined earlier this year. The network serves as a statewide...
WSYX ABC6
Principal issues scathing letter to parents after teens beat up community pastor
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A local high school principal has issued a candid letter to parents after several students allegedly assaulted a pastor. West High School Principal Daniel Roberts said he was "appalled at the action of our students," urging parents to "have an age-appropriate conversation with your young person at home."
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Police officer hosts community day, bringing resources to Fairmoor neighborhood
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Serving the community in a number of ways. Columbus Police officer Wendell Tolber is from Central Ohio and lending a helping hand to an east side neighborhood. Officer Tolber led a community fun day and resource fair in the Fairmoor community where residents and neighbors...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Schools to add 60 walk-through metal detectors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus City Schools Board of Education voted to purchase 60 metal detectors to be used in the district. The board's decision came the same week two students brought guns to CCS schools. "Honestly, I think that metal detectors are something that should have been...
WSYX ABC6
Mid-Ohio Food Collective Go Orange Day, launches Hunger Action Month
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mid-Ohio Food Collective (MOFC) is launching a month-long campaign to raise awareness about food insecurity. Mike Hochron joins Good Day Columbus to talk about how you can help. September is Hunger Action Month and Friday, Sept. 23 is "Go Orange Day." With as many as...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus teacher accused of taking up-skirt videos not just at school, in Delaware as well
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — More details are being revealed after a Columbus City Schools teacher who was arrested this week, accused of videotaping students and trading sexual pictures and videos of minors. Justin Foley was arrested Tuesday. He was a teacher at Columbus Alternative High School. Police in Delaware,...
WSYX ABC6
She Serves: Former paratrooper saving lives at VA Clinic with mental health peer support
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — You might call it a strange fear for a former paratrooper. “I’m terrified of heights,” Katie Jacklin, who regularly jumped out of aircraft during the four years she served in the 82nd Airborne, said. It was simply the reality of her job in...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police officer bringing pride and hope to his beat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police officer Wendell Tolber has been on the force for the last 25 years, and now he's making it his mission to help neighborhoods clean up and get the resources they need. "The city has a plethora of resources and not just the city,...
WSYX ABC6
Licking Valley Schools incident deemed hoax by police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a swatting incident at Licking Valley High School on Friday. Newark Police Sgt. Clint Eskins said no shots were fired and there were no injuries. Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said his deputies and multiple law enforcement units responded...
WSYX ABC6
Guy Fieri gets behind idea to rename Columbus Main Library 'Flavortown HQ'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Could the Columbus Metropolitan Library's main library be renamed "Flavortown HQ"? It will if Guy Fieri has anything to do with it. The Columbus library tweeted Tuesday, "If we get every single resident of Columbus to get a library card this month we'll rename our Main Library to Flavortown HQ."
WSYX ABC6
Ohio musician David Zuder puts his own twist on 'Buckeye Battle Cry'
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Ohio State's Buckeye Battle Cry has been an Ohio State tradition since the 1920s. Amateur musician David Zuder is known for his "One Minute Music Videos" and is showing his Buckeye pride with his own version of the fight song. The Ohio Native joins Good...
WSYX ABC6
What to do in Central Ohio this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The fall season is here!. Here are some events happening in Central Ohio this weekend. Keith Urban concert at Nationwide Arena: Four-time GRAMMY Award winner Keith Urban will be performing in Columbus. Newsies: The Broadway Musical at Southern Theatre: Several showtimes available from Sept. 23-Oct....
WSYX ABC6
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — No. 3 Ohio State hosts Wisconsin tonight in the Big Ten opener. Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell joins Good Day Columbus with his best score prediction. For more Ohio State Football coverage click here.
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Oscar and Sawyer from Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Oscar and Sawyer from the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center!. Both young pups are looking for their fur-ever homes. Sawyer is a one-year-old mixed breed. He came to the shelter as a stray and no one ever claimed him. This pup loves...
WSYX ABC6
Linden community group scrambling to find a place to park vans after gas thefts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the third time in six months, a Linden neighborhood agency is waiting for two vans to be repaired after thieves stole gasoline and catalytic converters from the vehicles. "We do a lot of transportation, it makes a big difference to families," said Stephen Garland,...
WSYX ABC6
New device used at OSU Wexner helping to ease knee pain, avoid knee replacements
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new device being used at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is easing knee pain for some patients. The device is helping some patients put off or even avoid a total knee replacement. The results from a study on the device used to treat...
WSYX ABC6
Flu season on the horizon; how to recognize the symptoms and get vaccinated
Temperatures are starting to drop which means cold and flu season is almost here. On top of that, experts predict a bad flu season is likely, so many people will find it hard to tell whether they have COVID or the flu. The symptoms of these illnesses are similar so it’s important for people to be vaccinated for both and to pay close attention to how they feel to help figure out what’s making them sick. Dr. Luca Delatore, emergency medicine physician at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, discusses the differences between the flu and COVID symptoms and why everyone should get vaccinated for both COVID-19 and the flu.
