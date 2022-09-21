ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Mid-Ohio Food Collective celebrates first year of free education program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Mid-Ohio Food Collective is celebrating its first year of a new program that aims to help families beyond the pantry. "In order for us to truly solve hunger, we have to work on poverty," said platform manager Nick Davis. "Ultimately, the long-term sustainability of this community depends on high-paying jobs".
WSYX ABC6

Principal issues scathing letter to parents after teens beat up community pastor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A local high school principal has issued a candid letter to parents after several students allegedly assaulted a pastor. West High School Principal Daniel Roberts said he was "appalled at the action of our students," urging parents to "have an age-appropriate conversation with your young person at home."
WSYX ABC6

Columbus City Schools to add 60 walk-through metal detectors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus City Schools Board of Education voted to purchase 60 metal detectors to be used in the district. The board's decision came the same week two students brought guns to CCS schools. "Honestly, I think that metal detectors are something that should have been...
WSYX ABC6

Mid-Ohio Food Collective Go Orange Day, launches Hunger Action Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mid-Ohio Food Collective (MOFC) is launching a month-long campaign to raise awareness about food insecurity. Mike Hochron joins Good Day Columbus to talk about how you can help. September is Hunger Action Month and Friday, Sept. 23 is "Go Orange Day." With as many as...
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police officer bringing pride and hope to his beat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police officer Wendell Tolber has been on the force for the last 25 years, and now he's making it his mission to help neighborhoods clean up and get the resources they need. "The city has a plethora of resources and not just the city,...
WSYX ABC6

Licking Valley Schools incident deemed hoax by police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a swatting incident at Licking Valley High School on Friday. Newark Police Sgt. Clint Eskins said no shots were fired and there were no injuries. Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said his deputies and multiple law enforcement units responded...
WSYX ABC6

Guy Fieri gets behind idea to rename Columbus Main Library 'Flavortown HQ'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Could the Columbus Metropolitan Library's main library be renamed "Flavortown HQ"? It will if Guy Fieri has anything to do with it. The Columbus library tweeted Tuesday, "If we get every single resident of Columbus to get a library card this month we'll rename our Main Library to Flavortown HQ."
WSYX ABC6

Ohio musician David Zuder puts his own twist on 'Buckeye Battle Cry'

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Ohio State's Buckeye Battle Cry has been an Ohio State tradition since the 1920s. Amateur musician David Zuder is known for his "One Minute Music Videos" and is showing his Buckeye pride with his own version of the fight song. The Ohio Native joins Good...
WSYX ABC6

What to do in Central Ohio this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The fall season is here!. Here are some events happening in Central Ohio this weekend. Keith Urban concert at Nationwide Arena: Four-time GRAMMY Award winner Keith Urban will be performing in Columbus. Newsies: The Broadway Musical at Southern Theatre: Several showtimes available from Sept. 23-Oct....
WSYX ABC6

Flu season on the horizon; how to recognize the symptoms and get vaccinated

Temperatures are starting to drop which means cold and flu season is almost here. On top of that, experts predict a bad flu season is likely, so many people will find it hard to tell whether they have COVID or the flu. The symptoms of these illnesses are similar so it’s important for people to be vaccinated for both and to pay close attention to how they feel to help figure out what’s making them sick. Dr. Luca Delatore, emergency medicine physician at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, discusses the differences between the flu and COVID symptoms and why everyone should get vaccinated for both COVID-19 and the flu.
