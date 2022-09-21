ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man pleads guilty to bringing Molotov cocktails to protest

SEATTLE (AP) — A Renton, Washington, man has pleaded guilty to bringing 12 Molotov cocktails to a protest at the Seattle police union headquarters on Labor Day 2020. Justin Christopher Moore entered his plea to unlawful possession of destructive devices Thursday in U.S. District Court in Seattle, prosecutors said in a press release. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on December 21, 2022. He faces up to 10 years in prison.
