Seattle Police are trying to figure out exactly what happened during a shooting Tuesday outside of Harborview Medical Center while a man fights for his life. Police said it happened just before 4 p.m. in the 300 block of 9th Avenue. Authorities report two men were arguing outside the hospital, then one of the men went to his car and got a gun. The man reportedly returned and opened fire, hitting the other man.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO