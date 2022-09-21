ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Celebrity Pets That Have Their Own Social Media Accounts

Celebrities are just as obsessed with their pets as everyone else — so much so that some have even created social media accounts for their animals, which have gained some pretty big followings. Paris Hilton has an entire Instagram dedicated to all of her “fur kids” called Hilton Pets....
E! News

Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin

Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Congressman’s creepy Nia Long tweet

Things are not going well for American actress Nia Long. Her fiancé, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, got suspended for the season on Friday after an “inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship” with a female staffer. Worse, the Celtics had known for months about Udoka cheating on...
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

